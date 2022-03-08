10 productions on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max to watch on your birthday

This Monday, March 7, actor Bryan Cranston turns 66.

The American interpreter began his career in the 1980s, making small episodic appearances in series such as Baywatch, Falcon Crest, Chips, The Secret X Files, Seinfeld, From the Earth to the Moon and Sabrina, the teenage witch.

In 2000, he rose to fame after playing Hal in Malcolm in the Middle, a successful series that earned him three Emmy nominations for best supporting actor in a comedy.

However, his arrival to stardom and widespread acclaim was with his role as Walter White in Breaking Bad, for which he won three consecutive Emmys for best actor in a drama series. He also won two Critic’s Choice and a Golden Globe.

Meanwhile, in the world of cinema, he also has an Oscar nomination for best actor for his leading role in Trumbo. He has also participated in films such as Drive, Argo, The infiltrator, Isle of Dogs and Godzilla.

Lately he starred in the series Your Honor, while he will soon be part of the new film by Wes Anderson: Asteroid City. She there she will share a cast with Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton.

On the day of his birthday, we leave you 10 Bryan Cranston productions that you can see on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max.

10 Bryan Cranston Productions

Breaking Bad (Netflix)

A high school chemistry teacher with terminal cancer teams up with a former student to secure his family’s future by manufacturing and selling methamphetamine.

Drive (Netflix)

A Hollywood stuntman and speedster gets out of solitary confinement thanks to his beautiful neighbor, until her violent husband is released from prison. With Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Albert Brooks, Oscar Isaac and Bryan Cranston.

The Departed (HBO Max)

An undercover agent pretends to be Bob Musella and infiltrates the money laundering operation led by Pablo Escobar

Argo (HBO Max)

Based on true events, Argo chronicles the life-or-death covert operation to rescue six Americans, which unfolded behind the scenes of the Iranian hostage crisis. With Ben Affleck, John Goodman, Alan Arkin and Bryan Cranston. Tape that won the Oscar for best film.

Godzilla (HBOMax)

This adventure pits Godzilla, the famous monster, against malevolent creatures that are driven by humanity’s scientific arrogance and threaten our very existence.

Isle of Dogs (Star+)

When all of Megasaki City’s pet dogs are exiled to a garbage island, 12-year-old Atari Kobayashi goes on an adventure in search of his guard dog Spots. Wes Anderson tape.

Friends forever (Amazon)

Dell (Kevin Hart) is unemployed, paroled, and unable to see his son. Fate gives her an opportunity – to take care of billionaire Phillip (Bryan Cranston) who is paralyzed from the neck. But can the ex-con really care for someone else — and win over Philip’s skeptical assistant (Nicole Kidman)? Life will never be the same for Dell and Phillip. Remake of the successful French film Intouchables

Trumbo (Amazon)

In the 1940s, Dalton Trumbo, the highest paid screenwriter in Hollywood and affiliated with the communist party, enjoys his success. But then the witch hunt begins: the Un-American Activities Commission launches an anti-communist campaign. Trumbo, one of the so-called “Hollywood 10”, enters the blacklist for his political ideas and is prohibited from working.

Lost Without a Trace (Amazon)

A stressed man, fed up with his monotonous life, decides to leave his family to live in the attic of his house for months without anyone knowing, considering both the police and his family a “disappeared” person. With Bryan Cranston and Jennifer Garner.

Until the End (HBO Max)

HBO original film that follows Lyndon B. Johnson as he assumes the presidency of the United States and attempts to pass the Civil Rights Act.