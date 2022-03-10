10 productions on Netflix, Amazon, Star +, Disney + and HBO Max to watch on your birthday

This Wednesday, March 9, actor Oscar Isaac turns 43.

The Guatemalan-American interpreter began his career in the 2000s, rising to fame in 2013 with the film Inside Llewyn Davis, directed by the Coen brothers and which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a comedy or musical tape.

After this, he has been part of outstanding productions such as the latest Star Wars trilogy, X-Men: Apocalypse, Ex-Machine, A Most Violent Year, Triple Frontier and Dune. She also starred in shows like Show me a Hero and Scenes from a Marriage, alongside Jessica Chastain.

The Marvel Moon Knight series will soon premiere, where he will share the screen with Ethan Hawke and which can be seen on Disney + from March 30.

He will also be in the Metal Gear Solid tape, based on the famous video game and in Francis and the Godfather, the film that will recreate the creation process of the movie The Godfather. There she will share a cast with Jake Gyllenhaal, Elle Fanning and Elisabeth Moss.

On the day of his birthday, we leave you 10 Oscar Isaac productions to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star +, Disney + and HBO Max.

Ten productions of Oscar Isaac

Star Wars (Disney+)

The actor played Poe Dameron in the latest trilogy of the saga: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. All three are on Disney+, as is the entire Star Wars filmography.

Scenes from a Marriage (HBO Max)

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac star in this HBO reimagining of Ingmar Bergman’s acclaimed classic that reassesses married life.

Ex-Machine (HBO Max)

A programmer is selected by his eccentric boss to put Ava, a robot with advances in artificial intelligence, to the test. With Alicia Vikander, Domnhall Gleeson and Oscar Isaac.

Dune (HBO Max)

Dune, a mythical and heroic adventure full of emotion, tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant young man who was born with a destiny beyond his imagination and who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe. With Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and Dave Bautista.

Inside Llewyn Davis (Amazon)

It tells the story of a young musician who struggles to find fame during the height of the revival of American folklore in New York City in 1961. Film by the Coen brothers and starring Oscar Isaac.

Of love and money (Amazon)

1962, an American couple formed by Chester and Colette enjoy a vacation in Athens. There they meet Rydal, an American student who scams tourists by taking advantage of his knowledge of Greek. The couple invite him to dinner and he, hooked by Chester’s charisma and Colette’s beauty, accepts. He will soon be involved in a series of events that he will not be able to escape. With Viggo Mortensen, Kirsten Dunst and Oscar Isaac.

Drive (Netflix)

A Hollywood stuntman and speedster gets out of solitary confinement thanks to his beautiful neighbor, until her violent husband is released from prison. With Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Albert Brooks, Oscar Isaac and Bryan Cranston.

Annihilation (Netflix)

Biologist Lena ventures into a mysterious region cut off by the US government after her husband goes missing on a secret mission. From the director of Ex-Máquina and starring Natalie Portman.

Triple Frontier (Netflix)

Five former special ops soldiers set their sights on the hidden fortune of a drug kingpin. Outside the law and alone against everyone. With Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal.

Like life itself (Netflix)

A love story that spans generations and continents, connected by a single painful event whose results no one could anticipate. Movie written and directed by Dan Fogelman, the creator of the This Is Us series.