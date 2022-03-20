10 productions to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max on your birthday – Publimetro Chile

This Friday, March 18, actress Lily Collins turns 33.

The British interpreter began her career in the world of cinema in 2012 in the film A possible dream, a film that was a box office success and gave Sandra Bullock the Oscar for best actress. She was also nominated for best picture.

After this, he has divided his career between the big screen and television. She has appeared in films like Mirror Mirror, Mank, Don’t Rules Apply and Love Rosie.

While he has been part of series like The Last Tycoon, Les Miserables and Emily in Paris.

The interpreter, who is the daughter of musician Phill Collins and actress Jill Tavelman, will soon appear in the film Gilded Rage with Christoph Waltz and directed by Charlie McDowell, with whom she has been married since 2021.

On her birthday, we leave you 10 productions of the Emily in Paris actress to watch on Netflix and HBO Max

Ten Lilly Collins Productions

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

After accepting her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) embarks on a life of adventure as she balances work, friendship and love.

Shadowhunters: City of Bones (HBO Max – Amazon)

In a fantastical New York, the life of Clary, a seemingly ordinary teenager, takes a turn when she discovers that she comes from a lineage of warrior angels.

A possible dream (HBO Max – Amazon)

When Michael meets Leigh Anne Tuohy, he finds a home, and the Tuohys discover something that will change their lives: an adorable new brother and son. Sandra Bullock won the Oscar for best actress for this film.

To the Bone (Netflix)

Ellen, a twentysomething with anorexia nervosa, walks a path as rocky as it is funny to discover herself guided by an unconventional doctor. With Lily Collins and Keanu Reeves.

Mirror Mirror (Netflix)

An exiled princess joins forces with a band of rebels to take back the kingdom. She is not your typical Snow White. With Julia Roberts and Lily Collins.

Love, Rosie (Amazon)

Rosie (Lily Collins) and Alex (Sam Claflin) have been best friends since they were 5 years old, so they couldn’t possibly be right for each other… or could they be? When it comes to love, life, and making the right decisions, these two are your own worst enemies.

Mank (Netflix)

A visit to 1930s Hollywood from the cynical and acid gaze of legendary screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he writes Citizen Kane against the clock. With Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Charles Dance and Lily Collins. Directed by David Fincher.

Editing love (Amazon)

An acclaimed writer, his ex-wife, and their teenage children come to terms with the complexities of love in all its forms over the course of a tumultuous year. With Greg Kinnear, Jennifer Connelly and Lily Collins.

Tolkien (Star+)

Tolkien explores the author’s formative years as he finds friendship, love and inspiration in a group of fellow outcasts from school. With Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins.

Fruits of the Wind (Netflix)

He wanted to see how the super rich live, but they catch him red-handed. An ordinary man attempts to strike at the wrong time, and it dangerously slips out of his hands. With Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons.