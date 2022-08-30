10 proposals to meet Lady Di through series, documentaries and movies

Tomorrow marks the 25th anniversary of the death of Diana of Wales. A quarter of a century has passed since the affectionately named ‘people’s princess’ lost her life in a fatal traffic accident in Paris on August 31, 1997. Her partner Dodi Al-Fayed and driver Henri Paul also died that night.

Since then, but also long before, several audiovisual productions have been dedicated to Lady Di. Kristen Stewart, Namoi Watts and Emma Corrin are some of the actresses who have played the mother of William and Harry.

Premiere

Movistar Plus+ dedicates two documentaries in the month of the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana of Wales

platform streaming Movistar Plus+ has recently dedicated two thematic documentaries to Princess Diana on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of her death.

The first of them, Diana in decades, premiered on August 10 on the platform and reviews the changes that Prince Charles’s ex-wife experienced throughout her life. The peculiarity of this documentary is the approach adopted: based on the changes that transformed the world, from the seventies to the nineties, it tells how they influenced the life of Diana of Wales and how, consequently, they shaped the British monarchy .

Investigative journalist and former police detective Mark Williams-Thomas in a still from the documentary ‘Diana: Cold Case’ Movistar plus+

And coinciding with the day of the fatal accident of the princess, on August 31 it opens Diana: open case, the second Movistar Plus + documentary. In it, investigative journalist and former police detective Mark Williams-Thomas embarks on the case of Diana of Wales, whose death remains shrouded in mystery. The production features exclusive interviews with key witnesses, some of whom have never spoken on camera before.

It is clear that Princess Diana was a public figure who left no one indifferent. From her outfits to her love life, she was scrutinized by the British and international press. But she is also remembered for her activism in causes fighting AIDS, cancer or landmines.

For those who want to know more about this world icon, several audiovisual productions (documentaries, movies, series, specials…) are available, both on paid and free platforms, which will help to better understand its complex history, as well as the influence he had on British royalty.

Amazon Prime Video

Spencer (2021)

Set in Christmas 1991, the film offers an intimate portrait of Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) during a few days in December at the Sandringham estate with the royal family. She there she must face her monarchical obligations while her marriage to Prince Charles falls apart.

RTVE Play

Diana: The Interview That Shocked the World (2021)

Documentary that analyzes how the interview that Princess Diana offered in 1995 to BBC Panorama was organized, in which she uncovered traumas, secrets and scandals of the royal house, without taking into account the protocols. If someone wants to rescue the original interview, An Interview with HRH The Princess of Walesyou can retrieve it for free in English on the Daily Motion platform.

Lady Di, during her interview for ‘Panorama’. BBC

Netflix

Lady Di: The Musical (2021)

For those who love musicals, it is available on-line Broadway’s taped production of Princess Diana’s life from working as a nanny to her final days.

Netflix

The crown (2016-present)

Fiction that revolves around the British royal family from the wedding of Queen Elizabeth to the late King Philip of Edinburgh and dramatizing all the personal and political ins and outs that have accompanied the house of Windsor in recent decades. In the fourth season the plot that concerns Princess Diana enters the scene.

Netflix

Diana (2013)

Naomi Watts plays Princess Diana in this film focused on the princess’s last two years before she died, highlighting her love affairs with Pakistani surgeon Hasnat Khan and Egyptian businessman Dodi Al-Fayed.

Netflix

Diana of Wales, the life of a princess (2012)

An hour-long documentary that, with the support of interviews with experts, journalists and acquaintances of Diana of Wales, as well as archive images, provides a general review of who this world icon was.

Actor Josh O’Connor, in the role of Prince Charles, and Emma Corrin, as Princess Diana, dance in a scene from the fourth season of the series “The Crown” EFE

RTVE play

Special for the death of Diana (1997)

If you want to relive how the news of the princess’s death was reported in Spain, you can rescue this TVE special that premiered in 1997, one day after the accident. In it, presenter Anne Igartiburu makes a 25-minute social and heartfelt chronicle about Diana of Wales.

Youtube

The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana (1982)

First television biopic that was made about the couple formed by Carlos and Diana shortly after getting married. The production is American and is only found in English. It counts among its cast with familiar faces such as Olivia de Havilland, Holland Taylor and Stewart Granger.