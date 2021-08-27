10 questions for Denzel Dumfries

MILAN – From private life to the first emotions in the Nerazzurri, from the new teammates to his debut at San Siro: Denzel Dumfries answered 10 questions from the Nerazzurri fans on the official Instagram profile of Inter (here the link). Here are all the answers from the Dutch footballer.

1) Why did you choose Inter?

Inter is an incredible club, with a great history, which is why it was easy for me to decide to come here

2) What is your favorite Italian dish?

I really like pizza, even pasta, but pizza margherita is my favorite

3) How did you feel when the fans applauded you as you entered the field at San Siro?

It was truly a special moment, I felt very proud and hearing the applause and the warmth of the fans made that moment truly unforgettable.

4) Who is the cutest companion?

I’ve been here for just over a week but I can say Alex Cordaz, he’s really funny, Barella is also very nice, he always sings in the locker room and he’s very cheerful.

5) Why did you choose the number 2 shirt?

It was a very simple choice for me because it is the number I have always worn, since the days of Sparta

6) What emotions did you feel at San Siro?

It was great to play for the first time, the atmosphere was incredible, like the stadium, I was very impressed.

7) What does it mean to wear the Nerazzurri colors?

It is an emotion, for me it is an honor to wear this shirt that has a great history and many champions have worn.

8) Your favorite Inter player?

It’s Sneijder, Dutch, he did great things here, he won the Champions League, he’s one of the best for me.

9) Your greatest quality in the field?

I think it’s the fact that I run a lot, I like to help the team in this way.

10) Your favorite movie with Denzel Washington?

It’s The Equalizer – The Avenger, I’ve seen it many times and it’s a movie that I really like.





