10 reasons to read ELLE September!

We present a decalogue of reasons to get and read the new edition of ELLE.

One. The trend guide.

All the items that are going to be used this spring-summer. The style that is imposed on the world, with our own gaze.

Two. Special Editorials.

The new fashion collections arrived with everything. Mini vs. shorts The two most iconic pieces of the summer are vying for the podium. Zoom to the catwalk looks to find out what our best field of action is 2023.

Three. Exclusive interview with Viola Davis.

She was the first African-American actress to win what Hollywood calls the “golden crown”: the Oscar, Emmy and Tony awards. She is about to release her new movie, The King Woman, where she stars and produces.

Four. The details of the phenomenon of the instapoetas.

Social networks as a space for literary expression continue to grow. There are many voices that make themselves heard with their poems, but in the immense universe that is Instagram we focus on three references.

Five. Total look! With author stamp.

I discovered 6 items of the moment from the great designers.

Six. All the details about the leading role of the outlined.

This spring is coming theatrical, played and outstanding. Zoom to their best versions.

Seven. A different menu.

The change of season calls for healthy, fresh and light dishes.

Eight. The trends of the international catwalk.

The top, the jewels, the denim, the fringes, the safari, the monogarment, the maxi bijou and the metallic ones, set the trend.

Nine. Talk with Maria Dueñas.

The Spanish best-seller talks about Sira’s new adventures, how Evita reaches her pages, her challenges and audiovisual projects.

Ten. Infallible accessories.

Pink lady: is positioned as the big winner of the season. Even softer than the classic pastel pink, this subtle color takes on white to create unique pairings.

Source link