Although the added ‘based on real facts’ it is more than hackneyed and has faded over time, the truth is that it continues to be a great incentive for the push of new content on platforms. In a few days when Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story continues to be one of the most viewed content in streaming, the platforms also have these days with Vigilant, Candy Y notre dame, that reiterate the love for fictions that recount events that occurred in reality.

A week starring this type of series, where there is no lack of terror, fantasy or science fiction. Next, 10 recommended series to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon, HBO and other platforms:

Notre Dame (Netflix)

On April 15, 2019, the entire world came to a standstill. the burning of the Notre-Dame cathedral, one of the best known constructions in the world. The serious damage put the Parisians in suspense, especially those who were in charge of putting out the flames. Now the fictional miniseries created by Hervé Hadmar tells the perspective of the brave firefighters.

American Horror Stories 2T (Disney+)

The anthology series Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk returns with eight new episodes, in which interpreters of the stature of Bella Thorne, Dominique Jackson, Judith Light, Alicia Silverstone, Cody Fern or Jeff Doucette, among many others. The horror series landed in the US in the summer, although in Spain it has been hard to get.

The Peripheral (Amazon Prime Video)

Futuristic thriller, set in the year 2032. Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) lives trapped in a small town in Appalachia, where her only fun is playing video games. Her skills as a gamer are such that a company decides to send her a test of a new video game system, which hides a great threat. They complete the cast Gary Carr, Jack Reynor, Eli Goree, Charlotte Riley, and JJ Feild.

Holy Family (Netflix)

new miniseries Manolo Carothe Mexican artist known for being behind The house of flowers Y someone has to die which now focuses on the maternity of a group of friends. The move of a new family to Fuente del Berro breaks the stability of Gloria’s (Najwa Nimri) life, where she lives with her baby and an au-pair. A woman who hides a dark secret, whose revelation will change everything. Sacred Family involves Nimri’s reunion with dawn flowerswith whom he had previously worked on Vis to Vis.

Shantaram (Apple TV+)

Created by Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher), this series tells the life of Lin Ford (charlie hunnam), a heroin addict jailed for a robbery. The criminal ends up escaping from prison and fleeing to the underworld of chaotic Bombay, in the middle of the 1980s. His relationship with crime will eventually make him move to Afghanistan, where his relationship with the Russian mafia and his infatuation with a mysterious woman will mark your destiny.

The War of the Worlds 3T (Disney+)

The revision of the classic H. G. Wells returns with a third season to Disney +, showing that it is still hooked on the platform’s subscribers. Now, the series created by Howard Overman (Misfits, future-man) takes us back to France and the United Kingdom, where the war between survivors and aliens reaches its peak. A fiction that counts again with the appearance of the actor Gabriel Byrne (usual suspects, hereditary).

Hotel Europe (Filmin)

German miniseries that deals with the portrait of one of the most important hotel families in Europe, the Dreesens. His iconic hotel opened its doors to historical figures such as Adolf Hitler, Wilhelm II of Germany, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Marlene Dietrich or Charles Chaplin. A building that serves as a pretext to narrate the history of Germany in the 20th century, for which it uses the vision of Emil Dreesenthe heir to the company and a young revolutionary, who will have to face his father and the world around him.

Watchman (Netflix)

Just a few weeks after the successful premiere of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy premiere their new series for Netflix, Vigilant. A story in which they reiterate their passion for the gruesome events of real life, which arouse enormous interest among the public. Now, the life of the Broaddus family and their stalker find a place on the platform.

Avenue 5 2T (HBO Max)

Hugh Laurie reprise as Avenue 5 space captain Ryan Clark. The new episodes again follow the ship’s crew, who continue to do their thing and among whom we find the engineer Billie (lenora crichlow), PR Matt (Zach Woods) and the right hand of the boss Iris (Suzy Nakamura). A funny space comedy that signs Armando Ianucci (veep, The Thick of It).

Candy: Texas Murder (Disney+)

From the creator of new cherry flavor Y The Act, Nick Antosca, and of Robin Veith, Candy: Murder in Texas tells the true story of murderess Candy Montgomery. The American was a housewife who in 1980 was accused of the murder of Betty Gore, the wife of her lover. Jessica Biel surprises by introducing herself in the role of this murderer.

