10 recommended series to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon, HBO and other platforms

Week of great premieres on streaming services, where the highlight is the end of the Irish comedy derrygirls, which coincides with the outcome of the long-lived The Walking Dead. A few days in which the new series by Mike Flanagan, creator of The Curse of Hill Houseis interspersed with comic series, such as TheBear; scary, like Desde; or even real cases, like the great flood. A wide and varied offer

The Bear (Disney+)

Comedy that takes us to the kitchens of New York, where a successful chef is forced to return to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop. Jeremy Allen White (Shameless) enters the skin of the protagonist, accompanied by Ebon Moss Bachrach (Girls), Ayo Edebiri (Dickinson), Liza Colon-Zayas (In therapy) either Edwin Lee Gibson (Fargo), among others.

The Great Flood (Netflix)

Poland, 1997. A flood approaches the capital of Lower Silesia, where scientists and local authorities decide to save the city and its inhabitants. However, this decision entails the sacrifice of all the peoples that are around. A fact to which not everyone is willing. Agnieszka Żulewska (in the swamp) plays the main character of the series, who is inspired by the 1997 Central European Flood, which affected Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic.

Pennyworth 3T (HBO Max)

The third season of the series based on the alfred pennyworth originsthe well-known character of DC Comics, takes us five years after the civil war that we witnessed in the first seasons. A new era for heroes and villains, where the former British SAS soldier and worker for Thomas Wayne will continue to offer us great plots. The actor Jack Bannon (The Medici: Lords of Florence) continue playing this character.

Derry Girls 3T (Netflix)

Created by Lisa McGeee (the art of deception), Netflix premieres the finale of the Irish series. As the conflict in Northern Ireland begins to unravel, the group of students from the convent school will continue to do mischief. A comedy that promises to give us great laughs for its last 7 episodes. Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Michelle Mallon, and James Maguire they play the quintet of friends.

The Midnight Club (Netflix)

From the creator of The Curse of Hill House Y midnight mass, mike flanaganarrives these days on Netflix the midnight club. An adaptation of the Christopher Pike novels, where seven terminally ill patients live in the hospice Rotterdam Home. There they begin to meet at midnight to share scary stories. This new series has in its cast samantha sloyan (Grey’s Anatomy), Zach Gilford (Anarchy: The Night of the Beasts) either Igby Rigney (Fast & Furious 9), among other interpreters.

The Walking Dead 11T, Part 3 (FOX TV)

The walking dead of AMC they say goodbye after 12 years of broadcast. The adaptation of the comics created by Robert Kirkman premieres its last eight episodes, where we will see how the survivors learn the secrets of the Commonwealth and begin to glimpse a possible future for humanity. An ending that sounds like a ‘see you later’, since characters like Daryl (Norman Reedus), Negain (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) or Maggie (Lauren Cohan) will continue to appear in the spin-offs of TWD.

From (HBO Max)

Producers Series lost, which tells the story of a town that catches everyone who enters it. While the locals try to stay calm and desperately search for an escape route, the surrounding forest is home to some of the most terrible creatures. desde features actors like Scott McCord (The Sinner), Harold Perrineau (28 weeks later), Catherine Sandino-Moreno (barbarians) Y Eion Bailey (Once upon a time).

Disappeared 3T (Prime Video)

Group 2 of Disappeared from the Central Brigade brings us new cases to solve, in the new episodes of the fiction distributed by Telecinco and Amazon Prime Video. A series that will continue to surprise us with its new investigations, where we already saw in the past the mastery of Elvira Minguez, Maxi Iglesias and Juan Echanove.

All you need (Film)

The LGTBI series germana has become one of the great sensations of recent years in Germany. In imitation of series like Queer as Folk either Lookingthe fiction deals with the emotional ups and downs of a group of four homosexuals in the streets of Berlin, in the midst of the age of flirting applications. Everything you need He arrived in Spain with his two seasons.

Blackout (Movistar+)

Spanish miniseries that has five episodes directed by filmmakers of the stature of Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Raúl Arévalo, Alberto Rodríguez, Isa Campo and Isaki Lacuesta. A thriller that deals with the stories that occur after a solar storm affects the Earth and causes a widespread blackout. What will happen in a world where electricity does not work, leaving us without means of transportation and telecommunications? In the cast we find actors like Luis Callejo, Miquel Fernández, Patricia López Arnaiz or Naira Lleó, among many others.

