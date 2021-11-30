10 Revenge Movies You Must See (2000 onwards)

Do you want a healthy revenge?

It is obvious that these are not products for everyone; but, if you are craving a healthy dose of adrenaline and violence, these feature films are for you. The list includes more complex arthouse films and titles more open to the general public, but all are equally valid. One rule: no more than one film per author.

Let’s start with the film by vengeance for excellence: Kill Bill. The fourth (solo) film by Quentin Tarantino it takes its myth even higher than it already was. The film, divided into two parts, still remains today among the most popular of the director of Italian origins and is considered one of the most important cult of the last twenty years, remained in the collective imagination.

The plot of Kill Bill

The story is simple: it’s about the revenge of Beatrix Kiddo, played by a great Uma Thurman, a former murderess dressed in a yellow overalls, who, after awakening from a coma, goes in search of her boss and the gang that four years earlier had ambushed her, killing her husband and shooting her, sending her into a coma. All this is aggravated by the fact that Beatrix was pregnant during the ambush and that the day of the ambush was also that of her wedding.

Revenge in chapters

Tarantino consecrates his direction, he takes us into his world with explosions of violence and sequences of high visual impact. The main inspiration of the film is manga Lady Snowblood, of which a film adaptation of the same name was made in Japan in 1973. The film is divided into chapters that see as the main enemy the members of the gang of which Beatrix was a part.

The Kill Bill trailer

The film of Gaspar Noah, released in 2002, caused a scandal to Cannes festival. It is definitely not a film for sensitive viewers; in fact, it presents one of the most disturbing scenes in the history of cinema. A film that goes backwards: it starts with the final scenes and then reconnects at the beginning. An inversion of the classic model that leads us to reflect after having overcome the mother scene.

The plot of Irreversible

Again, the plot is not complex. A man seeks revenge on the one who abused and raped his girlfriend. A plot in chapters, even if not marked as in a book. A story that starts from the end, that intrigues us, we don’t know what happened to the poor woman Alex (Monica Bellucci) at the beginning of the film and when we discover it, in the main scene of the film, our vision of history will change radically.

You can not go back

The couple Bellucci / Cassel, then a couple also in life, takes us into a world that is difficult to face, where we tend to justify revenge through violence. A film that makes you think and that never really leaves us, not even when it’s finished. He questions us about the future and asks us: ‘Is it possible to go back?‘The answer, of course, leaves the viewer with a great weight on their stomach.

The Irreversible trailer

The second film by Christopher Nolan, Memento, consecrated the director as an author and dictated what are his most important themes. Here the theme of the weather. Nolan confuses us and makes us think, leaving us with a final plot twist.

The plot of Memento

Leonard Shelby is looking for the killer of his wife. He is joined by a police officer who helps him search for the truth. The only problem is that Leonard suffers from a form of amnesia, due to the attack suffered on the night of the murder of his wife, which prevents him from storing information for more than fifteen minutes. The plot is intertwined between past and current events that lead us to an unexpected final solution.

Memory is deceiving

Throughout the duration of the film we will be forced to collect the small puzzle pieces that are presented to us by Nolan. We will not know who to trust and who to believe trying to understand the complex final solution. The film drags the viewer into its temporal web, leaving him, from time to time, displaced.

The Memento trailer

The film of Martin Scorsese, nominated for ten awards Oscar, takes us to the mid-1800s. A great mastery in the sets and costumes makes us totally immerse ourselves in that nineteenth-century atmosphere managed with great awareness by the experience of Martin Scorsese, now in his eighteenth film.

The plot of Gangs of New York

In the scenario of a violent New York and the scene of fights between rival gangs, the young man ‘Amsterdam’ Vallon (Leonardo DiCaprio) does everything to avenge his father, killed years earlier by Bill the butcher (Daniel Day-Lewis). There will be explosions of violence and fights staged with a careful direction by the great Martin Scorsese.

Scorsese takes us to the 19th century

The themes most dear to the New York director are set in the years of gang fights in 1800. Then we find two of the most important actors of recent years: DiCaprio and Day-Lewis who bring masterful interpretations to the big screen. Although it is not considered among Scorsese’s most important films, perhaps due to its long duration (168 ‘), Gangs of New York it is a must not to be missed.

Gangs of New York trailer

How could one of the films of the revenge trilogy be missing? Park Chan-Wook brings to the big screen, between 2002 and 2005, three films that make him famous all over the world. Even today this trilogy remains among the most beautiful ever created in the cinema. Lady Vendetta it is probably not the most successful film (in fact the place would be entitled to Oldboy), but manages to keep the spectator fixed on the screen and imposes itself thanks to a skilful direction and a visionary editing (characteristics of all the films of the Korean director).

The plot of Lady Vendetta

Lee Geum Ja, a student jailed for the murder of a child, is released from prison after thirteen years with the sole intention of eliminating the real killer of the child. Also in this case the film presents us with a not very linear structure: flashbacks and memories are chained to the main story. During the film the protagonist will have the opportunity to retrace her past by implementing a plan studied in detail.

Humanity in Lady Vendetta

What is very striking about the film is the extreme realism of the characters, who do not rise to superheroes but remain locked up in their humanity, making mistakes and just staying human.

The trailer for Lady Vendetta

I saw the devil, film by Kim Jee-Woon. It appears in 2010 going to be grafted as a great cornerstone in the genre of Revenge Movies, even in this we see a great deal of violence. A violence that is even more shocking than the previous films (Irreversible excluded). There is a real sadistic taste in the vision of continuous torture.

The plot of I saw the devil

Why can this film be considered different? Simple, the basis is always the same: Kim Soo-Hyeon, protagonist of the film, wants to avenge at all costs his girlfriend, murdered by a serial killer, played by Choi Min-Sik (Oldboy), which runs on the loose. What is surprising, however, is the change of direction of the film: the protagonist will find the serial killer just over an hour from the start, but the film lasts two hours and twenty minutes. From there begins an almost sadistic game on the part of the protagonist, who will make the murderer escape, following and torturing him, turning his life into hell.

A cornerstone of the genre

I saw the devil opens 2010 in the best way, giving a more horror and dark nuance to the genre of revenge movies, bringing the viewer into a violent and painful game.

I saw the devil trailer

Prisoners is considered one of the most important films of Denis Villenueve. The director of the brand new Dunes brings to the screen a film that cannot be considered a real Revenge movie, but that has many elements of the genre.

The plot of Prisoners

Keller Dover (Hugh Jackman) he is a father of a family whose daughter is kidnapped on Thanksgiving Day. She will have to work hard to find the kidnapper while the police are looking for the girl. Detective Loki will join him in his search (Jake Gyllenhaal). Keller will pursue a violent and illegal path to find his daughter.

Villenueve at its best

Directed by Villenueve is the host in this film of great apprehension. The tension in the film always grows and leads us to emotionally identify with the protagonist. The interpretations that the two actors give us, probably two of their best, are of great value.

The trailer for Prisoners

The eighth film of Nicolas Winding Refn, director discussed and widely criticized. Two years after Drive, this film presents the characteristic features of the author. The monochromatic neon lights, the lack of dialogue and the slowness of the narration have made this film one of the most criticized at Cannes Film Festival in 2013.

Plot of Only God forgives

Against the backdrop of Thailand, more precisely in Bangkok, Julian (Ryan Gosling), owner of a boxing gym, must avenge his dead brother, Billy, who had raped and killed a prostitute. The plot of the film will be unclear and in some ways bare, the dialogue will often fail in favor of visionary sequences that recall the esotericism to which Refn he is very attached

A film not understood

Probably the biggest mistake of this film comes from the same Winding Refn. The exasperation of his style, in fact, makes the film a pure exercise in style that disfavors the plot and characterization of the characters. The film, however, after many years, presents itself as a good cinephile product breaks the mold of a classic narrative and entertains for an hour and thirty minutes.

The trailer for Only God Forgives

Revenant-the revived, film by Inarritu (Birdman), is still remembered today for the Oscar a Di Caprio. Yet, six years later, it’s a really great film. Developed with the piano technique, it differs from the previous one Birdman for a greater presence of cuts.

The Revenant plot

1823: during a hunting trip, the explorer Glass (Leonardo Dicaprio) is attacked by a bear that leaves him dying. Recovered by his companions, he is left to die by Fitzgerald (Tom Hardy), ruthless hunter who kills Glass’s son, who had witnessed the attempted murder of his father. For Glass it will be a journey into frozen nature in search of revenge for his son.

Man and nature

In this film too, the lack of dialogue is fundamental. It becomes a stock-only performance for Leonardo Dicaprio. A film that deviates from the real Revenge movie and becomes one with nature. The film goes to the search for man, of his survival and travel with very inspired sequences and a great use of the camera. The photograph of Lubezki then, it is a feast for the eyes.

The Revenant trailer

What about Three posters in Ebbing, Missouri, a film that won the 2018 Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role Frances McDormand and Best Supporting Actor Sam Rockwell. A direction that is not particularly recognizable, but which bears the name of Martin McDonagh (In Bruges) very high up. A film that distances itself from the other treatises on this list.

The plot of Three posters in Ebbing, Missouri

Mildred Haynes (Frences McDormand) she is a divorced mother whose daughter was violently and brutally murdered months earlier. The woman decides to take revenge by buying three billboards at the entrance to the city Ebbing. In the billboards it demands the truth and the finding of the killer by the police. Here begins a film that hits hard to the heart of the beholder. Several twists they bring Mildred in a spiral of revenge.

A true story

The revenge we see in Three posters, it’s a different revenge, more Human. We don’t have stories of old-fashioned killings, it is a film that strikes for the realism of the story, for the proximity to us viewers, for the love of a mother who does everything to ensure that her daughter is avenged and remembered, who wants something more. compared to a mere killing: it wants justice.

The trailer for Three Billboards in Ebbing, Missouri