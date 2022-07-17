10 romantic comedies that deserve a sequel, like ‘Legally Blonde’

“Legally Blonde” premiered on July 13, 2001.

“My Best Friend’s Wedding” (1997) has an open ending that is ripe for a sequel

First things first: Admittedly, Julia Roberts is the queen of rom-coms, and “My Best Friend’s Wedding” is arguably her best, allowing her to be both the lead and the villain of the story.

The film centers on Julianne, who realizes she is in love with her best friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney) on the eve of her wedding to Kimmy (Cameron Diaz). While Michael and Kimmy seem genuinely happy, Julianne seeks to break them up.

We won’t go into details, but we will say that Julianne and Michael don’t they end up together, in a rare romantic comedy that doesn’t end with “happily ever after.” Also, Julianne can’t find a love interest.

This is perfect to have a sequel. There are so many questions to be answered: Are Julianne and Michael still friends? Are Michael and Kimmy still together? Is George (Rupert Everett) as fabulous as ever?

Sports/rom-com hybrid “Love & Basketball” (2000) is perfect for a sequel

“Love & Basketball” stars Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps, who play childhood friends and high school sweethearts.

Monica and Quincy bond over their shared love of basketball. The film follows them from childhood to post-college and their professional football careers, always staying connected, even if they’re not together.

A post-credits scene shows Quincy and Monica’s young daughter playing basketball on a playground, setting up a perfect sequel: their daughter, now in the WNBA, finding her own path as she searches for love.

In addition, we would also see what Quincy and Monica’s lives are like in the present. Are they still in the world of basketball? They moved? What’s next for them?

“Set It Up” (2018), a Netflix original movie, proved that the romantic comedy is not dead

Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch—who play assistants Charlie and Harper, respectively—have only gotten more famous since this charming little rom-com premiered in 2018.

Charlie and Harper, overworked assistants to high-level professionals Rick (Taye Diggs) and Kirsten (Lucy Liu), conspire to woo their bosses so they can free up more time for their personal lives.. In the process, of course, Charlie and Harper grow closer and eventually fall in love.

Kirsten and Harper end the film on good terms, with her mentoring Harper in her career, while Charlie quits. What’s her next move? Will Harper and Charlie be able to juggle their busy careers and their relationship? Will Kirsten find true love?

Director Claire Scanlon said she already has ideas for a sequel. Netflix, call her please!

To be honest though, we really just want to see Powell and Deutch on screen again. Their chemistry (and friendship outside of it) is lovely.

If a sequel to “You’ve Got Email” (1998) means Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks could reunite, we want it.

Of course, it would be bittersweet if there was a sequel to “You’ve Got Email” with writer-director Nora Ephron, who died in June 2012.

However, when it comes to movies that deserve a sequel, “You’ve Got Email” fits the bill.

Hanks and Ryan play Joe Fox, a member of the family that runs Fox Bookstores (a mega chain of bookstores like Barnes & Noble), and Kathleen Kelly, owner of a local bookstore on Manhattan’s Upper West Side called The Shop Around.

Unsurprisingly, a new Fox Bookstore location threatens to drive Kathleen’s small shop out of business, pitting her against Joe.

There’s a lot of shenanigans going on between these two, but the most interesting thing about a 2022 sequel would be the rise of online bookstores. With something like Amazon, Kathleen’s livelihood Y Joe would be at stake. Could you team up to find a new profession?

Also, did Kathleen ever really forgive Joe for cheating on her for months? Let’s find out!

It’s puzzling that it’s been almost four years since “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018) was released and we still don’t have a sequel.

“Crazy Rich Asians” was a phenomenon when it was released in August 2018, grossing more than $230 million worldwide.

Since it is based on a trilogy of books, fans thought that a sequel, based on the “China Rich Girlfriend” novel, would be coming soon.

Unfortunately, after pay disputes with co-writer Adele Lim and many time commitments from actors (Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan and Awkwafina have been everywhere), four years have passed without an update on Nick (Golding) and Rachel’s (Constance Wu) love story.

In May 2022, it was announced that a spinoff centering on Astrid (Chan) and her ex-boyfriend Charlie (Harry Shum Jr.) was in the early stages. But it’s unclear who else from the stellar cast of “Crazy Rich Asians” will appear.

“The Proposal” (2009) starred Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock, two titans of the romantic comedy industry. It would be great to see them reunite on screen.

In the film, Bullock plays Margaret, a publishing executive who learns that she has overstayed her visa and will be deported to Canada imminently.

In turn, she begs her assistant Andrew (Reynolds) to marry her so she can stay. In exchange for a promotion, he agrees, and the two travel to Alaska to meet Andrew’s family and get married.

As expected, they fall in love and finish the movie together, but then what? Andrew really didn’t like Margaret for years, and suddenly they’re in love? We need to know more about their dynamic as a married couple.

And, she needs to get back to Alaska (one of the funniest things about this movie is that it’s set there), for the funeral of Betty White’s character, Grandma Annie.

We bet his will probably had some wacky specifications that the Paxton family must follow.

‘Notting Hill’ had a mini time jump at the end, but being a celebrity in 2022 is totally different than 1999

There have been many versions of the concept of “Notting Hill” (a normal person falls in love with a celebrity), but there is something so special about Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, two rom-com megastars, that makes “Notting Hill” stand out. .

Since the film ends with Roberts’ character Anna taking a break from acting and having a baby with Grant’s Will, we want to know what will happen when Anna returns to acting, or when her son grows up.

Will they be like all the famous kids taking over TikTok?

“The Holiday” (2006) ends without any real closure on what these four people are going to do

A true holiday classic, Nancy Meyers’ house swapping romantic comedy stars Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jack Black and Jude Law.

When Amanda (Diaz) and Iris (Winslet) exchange homes over the holidays, Amanda bonds with Iris’s brother (and single father) Graham (Law), while Iris becomes close with Amanda’s co-worker, Miles. (Black). Mischief ensues, they all fall in love and spend New Year’s Eve together.

However, the core conflict remains: Amanda and Miles live in Los Angeles, while Graham and Iris are UK residents. Who is going to move? Will they have a long distance relationship?

These are questions that a sequel could answer quite well. And now that Diaz hasn’t retired from acting, it’s the perfect time.

“Confessions of a Shopaholic” (2009) could have many sequels

The film starring Isla Fisher and Hugh Dancy had sequels ready to go: The film is based on Sophia Kinsella’s novel of the same name (and a bit of the sequel “Shopaholic Takes Manhattan”).

But there are at least four good “Shopaholic” books to base movies on (“Shopaholic Ties the Knot,” “Shopaholic & Sister,” “Shopaholic & Baby,” and “Mini-Shopaholic”).

The love story of Becky Bloomwood and her credit cards (and her eventual husband Luke Brandon) has captivated readers for years. We want more of Becky on the big screen!

“Something Borrowed” (2011) also had a sequel ready

Something Borrowed is based on Emily Giffin’s novel of the same name, which tells the story of best friends Darcy (Kate Hudson) and Rachel (Ginnifer Goodwin).

Rachel has been secretly in love with her other friend Dex (Colin Egglesfield) for years, but Dex and Darcy eventually fall in love and get engaged. However, Rachel and Dex get drunk and spend a night together, which complicates everything.

On top of all that, Rachel has another friend, Ethan (John Krasinski), who has also had a secret crush on her for years. Everything comes to a head when Darcy finds out about Rachel and Dex’s relationship.

While Rachel’s story seemed to come to a close at the end of the film, a post-credits scene of Darcy visiting Ethan in London teased that a sequel based on the “Something Blue” novel was coming.

That never happened and we are still waiting.

