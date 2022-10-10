10 romantic movies if you are looking for your ideal partner

10.10.2022 11:39 a.m.

Romantic cinema is full of classics, from love tragedies to comedies, there are countless films for all tastes. Either because you like to watch this kind of movies or because you like see them with your partnerthe one that perhaps you got through dating apps like the ones shown on Buscatucouple.com, today we will tell you about the 10 essential romantic movies, those that you should see at some point.

1. Pride and Prejudice (2003)

Based on the novel of the same name by Jane Austen, Pride and prejudiceis a film that has enjoyed much acclaim from the public and also from film critics.

Set in 19th century England, both the film’s script and plot are a common romantic reference.

2. Noah’s Diary (2004)

This film, also based on a novel of Nicholas Sparkwas for years one of the most referenced in terms of romantic cinema.

It features performances by Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, and unlike some others on our list, its ending is positive and hopeful.

3. Carol (2015)

Set in the 1950s, carol is filled with floral wallpaper and antique furniture, it is set against a captivating backdrop love story starring two women.

In the main roles are Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara.

4. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

No movie list is complete without Disney, and among so many classics featuring love stories, we think Beauty and the Beast might be the best choice.

Although there is a live-action version released in 2017, the original is still the most acclaimed version of this classic tale, both for its characteristic characters and the love story and its songs.

5. Love, Simon (2018)

This teenage gay-themed film became a contemporary classic, because although it has moments of great tension, it has been highly appreciated by the LGBT+ community for giving a lighter and more optimistic approach to the relationship between two men.

It stars Nick Robinson and Kelynan Lonsdale.

6. Her (2013)

This film may be a little different from the rest of those that make up our list, because here the protagonist, interpreted by Joaquin Phoenixfalls in love with a computer software whose voice is interpreted by Scarlett Johansson.

A captivating and emotional film that should not be missing from your list of romantic movies.

7.Titanic (1997)

It is impossible for someone not to know this film, which also remains one of the highest-grossing films in history.

The performances of Cate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in this dramatic tragedy they are one of the most popular romantic references in the history of cinema.

8. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Crazy Rich Asians was probably the most popular romantic comedy of 2018. It shows us a chinese couple made by a middle class woman and a billionaire man.

The beautiful scenery that Singapore shows us, together with several musical classics sung in Chinese, made this film a success.

9. Casablanca (1942)

Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman star White Housea classic romantic drama set in the city of the same name in Morocco.

Significantly the oldest on our list, it’s impossible not to have seen it referenced in different media over the years.

10.Grease (1978)

grease is one of the most famous musicals of film history, and you can’t expect less for a film starring the late legend Olivia Newton-John and the iconic John Travolta.

This film is not only remembered for the love story, but for its catchy songsheard by people of different generations to this day.

Whether you enjoy watching these movies on your own or with the company of your partner you met on a dating app, the fact is that there is a wide variety of romantic movies to enjoy.

