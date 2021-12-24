10 romantic movies to watch over the Christmas holidays (and where to find them)

TO Christmas, Love does not go on vacation. Paraphrasing the rom-com by Nancy Meyers which was released in theaters 15 years ago, to make us fall in love under the mistletoe. The Holiday (this is the original title of the film) is the story of two broken hearted women (played by Cameron Diaz And Kate Winslet) who, although they do not know each other, decide to exchange their holiday home via the internet; it will be an opportunity to rediscover the joys of love, in the smile of Jude Law (the first) and in the arms of Jack Black (the second).

Holidays are a romantic opportunity to snuggle up as a couple under the blanket, in front of one sentimental comedy with a Christmas background. There is Matthew McConaughey tormented by the ex of the past births, in the modern reinterpretation of Christmas carol by Dickens, Keira Knightley and the most beautiful declaration of love made by the boyfriend Andrew Lincoln, in the snow-covered London of Love Actually. It’s still, Sarah Jessica Parker home for Christmas with future husband Dermot Mulroney The Snow of the Heart.

Discover (in the gallery below) i 10 romantic movies to (re) watch under the tree (and where to find them): from John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale ice skating in Central Park in Serendipity to Rooney Mara and Cate «Carol»Blanchett in business at the toy store until Bridget Jones and the sweater with reindeer from Darcy.