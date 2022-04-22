10 rope exercises to burn fat and get abs

Depending on the intensity with which it is done, jumping rope can burn twice as many calories as running or cycling, according to specialized fitness instructors. In addition, it is an exercise that requires little time (perfect for very busy people) and can be done even when traveling. Don’t think about it, get yourself a good jump rope and climb the best match.

What are the benefits of jumping rope? Why is the best investment If you have little time to train? Sara lvarez, founder and CEO of Reto48, is forceful: “He is a aerobic exercise that involves the whole body and, therefore, is a great calorie burner. Work the resistance, optimizes aerobic capacity, exercises the upper and lower muscles and enhances coordination, speed and agility. In addition, it is believed that he has one of the best ratios in terms of time spent on training.”

How many calories can you burn?

From 3.99 euros the most economical of the Domyos brand in Decathlon to the most technical of PicSil or Velites, between 46.95 and 41.99 euros and made of steel, we can have a rope that can be stored in any corner of the home or even pack on vacation. Five minutes is enough to break a sweat.

“With a skipping rope you can burn between 10-13 calories per minute or, what is the same, between 300 and 450 in 30 minutes. Thus, about 15 minutes of skipping burn twice as many calories as running or cycling for an hour“says the coach.

Tips to choose a good jump rope

Take into account the suitable material, as well as the length of the rope. Pass it with one foot in the middle and cut at the level of the upper part of the chest. The weight of the rope is very important and vary depending on skill level and the goal of your training. There are even handles that have weights to increase the effort. It is essential that these handles or handles are durable and have a good grip (grip). And, before training, start by warming up your wrists, knees and ankles, mobilizing your joints to avoid injuries.

Decalogue to train jump rope

Next, José Lucena, trainer at Fabela Boxing Club, a center associated with Urban Sports Club, proposes 10 rope exercises that you can replicate in your home. It will be a work routine of 3 rounds per exercise of 45″ interspersed with 15″ rest. If you want to engage your abs, remember to tighten your core.

1. Bipodal simple jump: It is about jumping with both feet together, with the wrists very close to the body and as high as possible, so that power is improved thanks to this functional exercise that involves the whole body.

2. Alternate single leg jump: Keep in mind that if you lose your balance and end up supporting the other foot, it is not valid, since it is about staying balanced despite the instability of having alternate feet in each jump.

3. Alternate to two times: It is about jumping on one leg with two beats to gain agility and dexterity. The goal is to master the technique.

4. Bipodal lateralized: Movement to the side with the rope as an obstacle and landing softly with the knees bent.

5. Double jumps: The correct technique for double unders is to keep your feet together and an upright posture, with two very quick wrist flicks to get the rope under your feet in one jump.

6. Triple jumps: When you get the double jumps down and master them, try doing the triple wrist shake. They are exhausting, we warn!

7. Cross Jumps: First start by practicing the crossing of the arms and then intersperse the jump. If it doesn’t come out today, it will come out tomorrow.

8. Ski jump: This exercise can be performed with and without a jump rope. It is about jumping with long strides to the sides, lifting the opposite foot. The rope will add difficulty.

9. Jump on guard: It is the boxing jump, preparing for the opponent’s attack, but using the rope as an external element. Always put one foot forward and perform the doll game.

10. Jumps with forward jog: Instead of jumping rope with both feet at the same time, jump rope while jogging and play with speed.