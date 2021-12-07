10 rules that all Marvel actors and actresses must abide by



Photo: Marvel Studios / Getty Images



NO SPOILER – Let’s start with the simplest and most banal rule, yet it has caused many problems over the last few years. And we’re looking at you, Mark Ruffalo: along with Tom Holland, he is the actor who has given the studios the most problems, spoiling Avengers: Infinity War before its release. To enforce this rule, it has begun to disallow scripts to be taken home, to provide redacted copies and to match problematic stars to others considered “safe”, such as Benedict Cumberbatch.



NO EXTREME STUNTS – The MCU It’s not a country for Tom Cruise and the Studios have made it very clear to all the stars. While many of them are allowed to perform some stunt that is considered safe, the basic rule is that stuntmen and actors must each do their job. Chris Evans and a few others are allowed to do a little more, but safety comes first.



MANDATORY WORLD TOURS – Marvel actors must not only take work home and behave every day as if they are truly heroes and role models, but are also required to participate in worldwide film promotion tours. The duration of the tour, the distance or other commitments does not matter: the signature on the contract requires maximum coverage of the events. And the box office thanks. Photo: Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images



MERCHANDISE – At the same time, every actor or actress who enters the Marvel universe must be ready to assign the rights to exploit the image for the products related to the films themselves. A kid who dotes on Iron Man, for example, needs to be able to see Robert Downey Jr.’s face on the action figure, and that goes for all the other heroes as well. Toys, posters, mugs, towels, if Marvel wants to use your face, you have to allow it. Photo: Scott Eells / Bloomberg via Getty Images



MULTI-FILM AGREEMENTS – Another fairly basic rule, but made clear by Marvel: engaging in an iconic MCU role means signing a contract that includes more than one movie. It will almost never be a hit and run, except for minor roles. The protagonists know that they are obliged to guarantee commitment for many, many years. Ask an aged Chris Evans for confirmation.



BACKGROUND CHECK – Talking about this rule at the time of the release of Avengers: Infinity War was Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, actor who plays Ebon Maw. In an interview, he said he was concerned about the background check that Marvel makes of all eligible actors for any role in the franchise. Backgrounds, scandals, social media are checked, all to check that no controversy or image problems related to the star emerge. James Gunn knows something about it, fired (and later rehearsed) after some controversial tweets from many years ago. Photo: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic



CAMEOS ARE MANDATORY – Every Marvel actor or actress must be available to make a cameo in other films in the franchise. It is one of the aspects that made fans fall in love with this narrative universe: initially the wait was all for the timely appearance of Stan Lee, but now they are often dedicated to interconnecting various films and characters with each other. Or they only serve to amuse the public: it is the case of the Captain America cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming, that of Sam Wilson in Ant-Man. Whatever the reason, when Marvel calls you have to respond.



KEEP IN SHAPE – A rule followed quite literally by many MCU protagonists: Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, there are many stars who often share videos of their workouts, designed specifically to give that “heroic” shape that is often required in the Marvel Universe. In Thor’s case, the actor was able to gloss over the issue for much of his part in Endgame. In any case, it is perhaps one of the easiest rules to enforce.



RESHOOTINGS ARE MANDATORY – Extended cameo rule: Marvel calls, actor responds. This also applies to additional filming sessions that often force stars to return to the set. And no matter what else they’re doing, as Idris Elba learned the hard way: the day after filming began on Long Walk To Freedom, in which he plays Nelson Mandela, he was called in for some Thor reshoots: The Dark World. And what about this scene from The Avengers: Chris Evans holds a hand in front of his mouth because the scene was filmed when he was busy on the set of Snowpiercer, where he wore a beard.