10 science fiction movies to see before Matrix 4

Lana Wachowski’s next film brings “adult” science fiction back to the fore, full of shining examples that have made the history of cinema. Here are our tips

The return of the Matrix, which plays with our memories and expectations uncovered by placing the cult image of the red pill and the blue pill on the poster, relaunches a particularly fascinating sub-genre of science fiction, and for this very beloved: adult science fiction, often conspiratorial, almost always twisted and in need of a second (or third) vision to be fully understood and appreciated. Sometimes playing a little with fashions (the Matrix trilogy itself was not alien to the glamor and cyber-aesthetics of the late nineties, starting with the proverbial dark glasses), but often imposing them, marking new boundaries, new limits. A sci-fi that treats the spectator in a truly adult way, without “explanations”, without simplifications, immediately placing him in a scenario that is not at all simple or comfortable, giving him no more than a few bland explanations: the progenitor of this genre is certainly 2001: A Space Odyssey by Kubrick, who set the bar of the filmable and the imaginable very high, perhaps too high. It is possible that younger viewers are a little bit fussy about science fiction than their parents or older siblings were in the late 1990s: the last thirty years of cinema have nonetheless produced examples of excellent science fiction that can be useful today. dust off to prepare for the fourth installment of the Wachowskis saga.

Not to be too obvious, quoting the usual Blade Runner, let's start this roundup with one of the best aged examples of "adult" science fiction: The Army of the 12 Monkeys by Terry Gilliam, with a time-traveling Bruce Willis in the pay of scientists who in a hypothetical future are investigating the causes of a terrible pandemic that has decimated the human species. There is also a very young Brad Pitt (who won his first Oscar nomination for his role as a psychopath) and a beautiful Madeleine Stowe: the logical-temporal short circuit that closes the film is one that is never forgotten and marks the value of one of the most disturbing films of the nineties, accompanied by a tango by Astor Piazzolla as the soundtrack.

Naturally the Matrix moves the horizon a little further, pushing itself to theorize a Great Lie in which nothing is as it seems, and an unspecified Power takes us all slaves, all unaware, all unaware of the truth. A classic science fiction theme developed in many other films of the same era as for example The thirteenth floor (1999) by Josef Rusnak, which takes place on three different narrative levels in which only one is real and two are virtual simulations without the knowledge of the characters that populate them: a film with an exquisitely nineties atmospheres, such as the Cardigans soundtrack (Erase / Rewind) that runs through the credits. If this sounds familiar to you, it may be because you have seen and appreciated it Inception (2010) by Christopher Nolan, who develops the old theory of parallel worlds bringing it to excess and to the baroque: a film that miraculously holds up for two and a half hours thanks also to the British director's ability to maintain the suspension of disbelief in the viewer despite scripts " impossible ".

The following decade requires a more political science fiction: the leader is V for Vendetta (2005), by James McTeigue but with the influence of the Wachowskis on the production. Based on a comic novel by Alan Moore, it has also been cited many times by numerous anarchist movements around the world, which have been deeply inspired by the underlying philosophy and also by the mask of the avenger Guy Fawkes. Fantasy politics is also the basis of one of Steven Spielberg's most complex works, Minority Report (2001), based on a short story by Philip K. Dick in which we imagine a police who can prevent murders even before they occur thanks to a very sophisticated system based on the quasi-divinatory powers of three "pre-cogs". If you do not know it, also recover a minor work such as Equilibrium (2002) by Kurt Wimmer, with Christian Bale trying to subvert a dystopian and post-apocalyptic system in which humanity is kept at bay by a higher Power that prevents it from feeling emotions by administering a pill, the Prozium, which inhibits feelings.

But, in all this committed, futuristic and cerebral cinema, let's not forget that the seventh art can also be entertainment and fun even in the presence of complex themes: this is the case of the sparkling Act of force (1991) by Paul Verhoeven, who hides absolutely non-trivial concepts behind an American blockbuster aesthetic. In the year 2084 the construction worker Arnold Schwarzenegger is obsessed with dreams and visions of Mars, and looks for a way to really go there: between violence and humor, taking a cue from a short story by the usual Philip K. Dick, Verhoeven sets up a Chinese box mechanism in constant ambiguity between fantasy and reality. There is also a 2012 remake with Colin Farrell, but the original is objectively unbeatable.