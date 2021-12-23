10 sensational mistakes in the most loved movies

The history of cinema is full of memorable pages: even within these, however, it is possible to find some errors which, while certainly not ruining the experience, cannot be ignored. Even some of the most loved films of all time cannot be considered immaculate: let’s think, for example, of The Lord of the Rings or Forrest Gump.

In the first film of the Peter Jackson trilogy we find, for example, the clear sign of the dust raised by a vehicle in the distance, evidently escaped the checks in post-production: the scene is the one in which Sam realizes he has never been so far from home (by the way: there is also Sean Astin in the hilarious video celebrating 20 years of The Lord of the Rings).

The case of Forrest Gump it is probably even more famous, with the character of Tom Hanks buying shares of Apple in 1975, while the company would only be introduced by Steve Jobs in 1980; The gas plant on one of the chariots of Il Gladiatore is also decidedly anachronistic, during the sequence of the battle of Carthage.

Not just anachronisms, however: at the release of American Sniper, for example, many could not help but notice how unrealistic the newborn held in her arms by Bradley Cooper; also famous are the bullet holes in the wall clearly visible in Pulp Fiction before Samuel L. Jackson’s Jules can fire.

Let’s move on to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, with that window that seems to repair itself during the famous scene of the first kiss between Peter Parker and Mary Jane; what to say instead of the oil with which Dorothy polishes the Tin Man The Wizard of Oz… Forgetting that the tin does not rust! Despite being removed in subsequent home-video versions, moreover, the mirror that, in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, separates the good Harrison Ford from a very menacing cobra is also famous.

Speaking of animals, when it comes to Ace Ventura: Mission Africa it is impossible not to notice the disappeared chessboard during one of the film’s highlight sequences (Jim Carrey had moved a piece of it literally seconds before!); finally we close with one of the most famous cases: the stormtrooper who bangs his head against one of the internal walls of the Death Star during Star Wars: A New Hope.

Were you aware of all these errors? Can you think of others? Let us know in the comments! One thing is certain, however: none of these oversights cost the films in question unconditional love of fan.