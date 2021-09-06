10 September – ‘Let’s talk about ourselves in via Jenner’: the history of the neighborhood through testimonies and interviews

Friday 10 September Urban Museums in collaboration with the Centro Studi Movimenti of Parma, proposes an initiative for the collection and projection of testimonies and interviews on the history of the popular district of Via Edoardo Jenner.

The demonstration it will start at 18.30 and provides a first part of the collection of testimonies, open to anyone who wants to share with us the stories and episodes on the history and past of the neighborhood.

A short explanatory video on the project is scheduled for 8.30 pm, with the interviews that we have had the opportunity to collect up to now.

The initiative, included in the Voluntarily program, promoted by the Municipality of Parma, was also made possible thanks to Think Big 2 ° and the Cariparma Foundation.

Musei Urbani is a collective project aimed at safeguarding and sharing the civil and social history of the city of Parma through the creation of a widespread museum, without walls and communities, to stimulate curiosity about the history of one’s city, better understand one’s territory and put the people who live there at the center.