10 series actors who did not return for a new season, despite being protagonists: they explained their reasons | Entertainment Cinema and Series

The 25-year-old actress gained fame for her work on ‘Euphoria’ as Katherine ‘Kat’ Hernandez, a young woman who experiences a transformation after embracing her body and curves and exploring her sexuality.

On August 24, 2022, Ferreira shared in his Instagram stories his last goodbye to Kat, a character to whom he gave his heart.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character of Kat, I have to say goodbye with tears in my eyes.

I hope that many of you can see yourself reflected in her as I did and that it brings you joy as you see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into it and I hope you guys can feel it. I love you Katherine Hernandez.”

Despite the love that Ferreira feels for her character that launched her to fame, not everything was hunky-dory.

However, Faris said goodbye to his leading man just after the seventh season.

“The last seven years on ‘Mom’ have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career. I am very grateful to Chuck [Lorre]the writers, and my amazing co-stars for creating a truly wonderful work experience.

As my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I will be watching the next season and supporting my television family.”

The series was on the air for one more season with Allison Janney as the only protagonist. Her character deals with the absence of her daughter Christy, who in the series is away studying law, as well as her new marriage to Adam (William Fichtner).

In this series of The CW, Nina gave life to three characters: Elena Gilbert, her protagonist, Katerina Petrova and Amara. However, despite being part of the main cast, the actress revealed that she would be leaving the show in a long and emotional message on Instagram, posted on April 6, 2015.

“Dear TVD family. Just spent the most beautiful weekend at Lake Lanier in Georgia with my own TVD family, the cast and crew of The Vampire Diaries. I want to be the first to tell you that it wasn’t just a holiday celebration, it was a going away party.

I always knew I wanted Elena’s story to be a six-season adventure, and in those six years I got the ride of a lifetime…”

‘The Vampire Diaries’ continued with two more seasons (7 and 8), during which Nina’s character remained in a coma. Dobrev returned to play Elena in the final episode of the last season, in order to give her story a well-deserved closure.

Throughout its 18 seasons, “Grey’s Anatomy” has broken the hearts of its fans on multiple occasions with the deaths or departures of beloved characters, including Derek Shepherd, aka McDreamy, played by Patrick Dempsey.

Throughout 11 seasons, Dempsey was one of the protagonists of this successful series by crowning himself as the endearing love of Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo). However, the 21st episode of the eleventh season showed her deadly fate after suffering an accident.

His departure from the program was controversial because, according to the book ‘How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy’, it was not easy to work with Patrick.

However, in this same work, several statements by the actor are included, who revealed that he decided to say goodbye to Derek because he no longer wanted to dedicate so many hours of his life to this series.

“It’s ten months, fifteen hours a day. You never know what your schedule is, so if your child asks you, ‘What are you doing on Monday?’ You say, ‘I don’t know,’ because I don’t know my schedule. Doing that for eleven years is a challenge.”

Until season 15 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr. and Justin ChaMbers were the only 4 actors from the original cast who still maintained their leading role in this series.

However, after 15 years of playing Dr. Alex Karev, Justin said goodbye to his character.

“There is no good time to say goodbye to a show and a character that has defined so much of my life for the last 15 years.

However, for some time now, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career options. And as I turn 50 and am blessed with my amazing supportive wife and five wonderful children, that time has come,” he explained in a January 2020 statement.

Being Michael Scott in ‘The Office’ earned him the Golden Globe for Best Actor, as well as multiple nominations and wins at various awards. However, in June 2010, Carrell revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the seventh season would be his last on this series.

“I want to fulfill my contract. I think it’s a good time to move on… I just want to spend more time with my family.”

The series continued for two more seasons. In the final episode of the latter, released in 2013, Carrell returned to play Michael in a brief cameo.

In 2019, the ‘Orange is the New Black’ actress became Batwoman in the series of the same name. Despite being the protagonist of this production of The CW, Rose did not return to season 2 and 3.

“I have made the very difficult decision not to return to ‘Batwoman’ next season. This was not a decision I made lightly, as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and Los Angeles…

Thank you to everyone who made the first season a success. I am truly grateful,” she explained in a statement released in May 2020.

Five months later, on October 20, 2020, Rose shocked her fans by revealing that she unfortunately had a bad experience on this series. She alleged that she suffered mistreatment, abuse and unsafe working conditions on the set of ‘Batwoman’.

The actor gained fame thanks to his leading role as Eric Forman in ‘That ’70s Show’, a series that had 8 seasons. However, after the seventh installment, Grace said goodbye to the FOX program.

In an interview for IndieWire, published on May 16, 2016, Topher explained that his departure from this sit-com was because he really already enjoyed financial freedom that allowed him to focus on new projects.

“I looked at my life and I had just met the woman who is now my wife. I was feeling very confident and good, and it occurred to me that I was very lucky to have been on a sitcom for so many years. Then I realized that I really didn’t need much more money.”

His character was one of two leads on the series, but still, after the fifth season, Britton left the show.

In an interview for TV Line, published on February 23, 2017, Connie explained that once the series passed from ABC to CMT, she found the right moment to say goodbye to her character, who in the series dies after suffering complications from an accident. motoring.

For 5 seasons, the actor was part of the adult cast of ‘Riverdale’, a youth series in which he played FP Jones, Jughead’s father. However, in May 2020 he revealed on an Instagram live that he would no longer appear in this series.

“I’m leaving ‘Riverdale’ because I got bored creatively. How’s that? That’s the most honest answer.”