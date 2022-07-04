10 series like ‘Stranger Things’ to pass the monkey
“We are no longer in Hawkins”, read the motto of season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’, the most successful of the Netflix series which has just caused a shock among its dedicated fandom with the end of its penultimate batch of chapters.
Created by the Duffer brothers, who will continue to be linked to the brand after having reached an agreement on future projectsthis fourth season has confirmed the title as one of the best Netflix series in 2022. “As much as it hurts our viewers that so much time has passed, believe me, it hurts Matt, Ross and me more,” he commented. director Shawn Levy. “Season 4 is by far, and I mean by far, the most ambitious of all the seasons”.
We met new characters (where have you seen the new actors of ‘Stranger Things’), new unstoppable enemies and we suffered along the way until reaching an end from which, inevitably, not everyone came out unscathed. Yes the end of season 4 part 1 of ‘Stranger Things’ left us petrified it was because we did not expect what would come next.
Of course there are points for and against this fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’, but we must surrender to its successes and recognize that we are facing a product that has managed to bring together a loyal audience that goes out of their way for these characters and their misadventures, set in an idealized 80san amalgam of references watered by a funny tale of devilish realities that has managed to become the flagship of the platform.
Never mind the strange relationship of ‘Stranger Things’ with sex, it is impossible not to fall for his charms of hypertrophied memories in which to experience a type of concern that is very different from what day-to-day life offers us. Perhaps, precisely for this reason, it is so difficult to detach from it.
And that is what great fictional stories have, especially those that, due to their format, allow the viewer to spend hours and hours with a character that they get to know and in settings that end up being as familiar as the living room. To pass the monkey, and until the Duffers make us go back to the Upside Down, We review in this list another ten series with which to visit other worlds, rub shoulders with new colleagues and, above all, unravel all kinds of mysteries. Explore with us this collection of proposals with which to move beyond the sofa at home, plots ready to make you believe in other more or less pleasant realities than the one in which your time passes but, without a doubt, interesting. Do you sign up for the trip? Have you seen all?
The adventures of the members of a family of superheroes called the Umbrella Academy, a disastrous group who work “together” to solve the mysterious death of their father and, time and time again, prevent the end of the world.
Created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater based on the Gerard Way comics For Dark Horse, the success of its latest chapters brings us closer to new episodes, but will there be season 4 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’? His return will give us more misadventures to enjoy this disastrous family made up of Elliot Page as Viktor, Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Five, Justin H. Min as Ben, Ritu Arya as Lila, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald, and Justin H. Min as Ben, whoever he is. If the rumors about the return of The Sparrow Academy are correct, we will also be lucky to see Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane again. along with the rest of his siblings.
Available on Netflix.
‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’
Sabrina is about to turn 16 and is torn between the magical world of her family and the real world of her friends. A teenage witch? Well of course!
From living the first love to becoming a powerful witch through practicing magic at the Academylifting the leg with the cheerleader outfit, going through sexual awakening, suffering the revelations about his biological father, flirting with time travel, occupying the throne in hell… With all these ingredients we still wonder why Netflix’s ‘Sabrina’ ending has been so disappointing.
Available on Netflix.
After the death of their father, the Locke children return to their ancestral home in New England to discover that they are surrounded by magic, which only they can see and against which they are destined to fight to end the horrors that inhabit the city. of Lovecraft, Massachusetts.
One of the 5 best adaptations of Joe Hill, the son of Stephen King, was planned at one point for Fox TV, and a pilot was even filmed, but was not chosen. It was then transformed into a trilogy of films. That didn’t happen either. A few years later, plans for the series were reinvigorated, with Hulu as the network and director Scott Derrickson (“Sinister”) on board. Derrickson was eventually replaced by “It” director Andy Muschietti, who shot a pilot that also didn’t get the green light. Finally, the series moved to Netflix and became the ‘Locke & Key’ we have today; Muschietti is still part of the project as a producer, bringing his touch of horror.
Available on Netflix.
As a new school year begins, the town of Riverdale is still reeling from the recent tragic death of Jason Blossom. On the other hand, during the summer Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) has realized that he wants to be a musician. Also, Archie still regrets having broken his friendship with Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse). Meanwhile, Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is eager to see Archie, with whom she has a crush, but she is not yet ready to reveal her feelings to him.
It can be stated that ‘Riverdale’ is insane, and that’s precisely one big reason why fans love this adaptation so much. for the small screen which is based on Archie comics. Reimagined by The CW, the series has been keeping us completely hooked for years on this “noirish” world where teenagers run secret casinos and fight bears. What if. We want more, why deny it, but ‘Riverdale’ will end in 2023 with its seventh season.
Available on Netflix and HBO Max.
After the disappearance of a young man, four desperate families try to understand what happened as they unravel a twisted mystery that spans three decades… A family saga with a supernatural twist, it is set in a German town, where two mysterious disappearances leave the discovered the double lives and broken relationships between these four families.
‘Dark’, the adult and ‘lynchian’ version of ‘Stranger Things’, ups the ante raised by the Duffers and creates a universe of family dramas, time travel and cosmic paradoxes with Stephen King Y ‘lost’ as main references. Some say that comparing it to ‘Stranger…’ is nonsense. It is not like that: they share the focus for the stories of children and adolescents, the portrait of a small and suffocating town, the paranormal phenomena hidden in the installations of a forest (in this case it is not a laboratory, but a nuclear power plant), the disappearances and experiments with children, references to classic movies… Up to that point, and it’s not little. What makes them different? The truth is that the first is defined very well with those elements that we have listed, full of pop nostalgia, but ‘Dark’ is much more complex and rebellious, more disturbing through its staging, more aware of social reality and willing to tell a story so convoluted that you will not be able to stop looking.
Available on Netflix.
When 2% of the world’s population literally and abruptly disappears, without explanation, leaving only their clothes where their bodies evaporated, the rest of the Earth’s population begins to try to understand what has happened. , and especially what they are supposed to do about it.
‘The Leftovers’ launches at the viewer a series of propositions that do not need to be absorbed from reason, but from faith. Damon Lindelof, co-creator of the series with the author Tom Perrotta, and its showrunner, wanted to address the issues that have rounded off the last season of the series and, especially, its last episode. For those who are still lost, we remember the end of ‘The Leftovers’ explained by its creator.
Available on HBO Max.
Westworld is a futuristic, high-tech controlled amusement park run by Dr. Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins). The facilities have androids whose physical appearance is human, and thanks to them, visitors can give free rein to their instincts and experience any type of adventure or fantasy, no matter how dark or dangerous, knowing that the robots will not harm them.
Based on the 1973 film ‘Metal Souls’, HBO wanted it to be its new ‘Game of Thrones’but the shadow of the series is very long, so ‘Westworld’ ended up being another type of series: one of those capable of breaking our schemes (and our heads) in a matter of seconds. Calm down, there will be more and we review everything we know in ‘Westworld’, season 4: premiere, trailer, synopsis and more.
Available on HBO Max.
‘The Haunting of Hill House’
A group of brothers grow up in what becomes the most famous haunted house in the country. Already as adults, being forced to reunite after a tragedy, the family will have to face the ghosts of the past.
Adaptation of the homonymous novel by Shirley Jackson by Mike Flanaganthis dark jewel not only established the future of its creator, but also sponsored an interesting (although minor) sequel that we compare with the original, pointing out the differences between ‘The curse of Hill House’ and ‘Bly Manor’.
Available on Netflix.
Sydney (Sophia Lillis) is a teenage girl going to high school as she grapples with the complexities of her age, her family, her emerging sexuality, and the mysterious superpowers that are beginning to awaken deep within her.
Based on the graphic novel by Charles Forsman, this chronicle of the ups and downs of a young woman who discovers she has telekinetic powers is directed by Jonathan Entwistle, responsible for the brilliant adaptation of another Forsman book, ‘The End of the F***ing World’. One of Netflix’s 21 good teen series for young people.
Available on Netflix.
David Haller is a man with power beyond the ordinary. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was young and since then he has been a patient in numerous hospitals. When he meets a new psychiatric roommate, David is faced for the first time with the possibility that it really isn’t looking like a disease. Invaded by numerous split personalities, each in control of one aspect of his power (telepathy, telekinesis, etc.), David tries to return to sanity. Will he be able?
After completing the first season of ‘Fargo’ in 2014, Noah Hawley (‘Bones’, ‘My Generation’) received an offer from FX to develop the first television series belonging to the X-Men cinematic universe, under the ownership of 20th Century Fox. After pitching an idea about the Hellfire Club that failed to win over network executives, Hawley pitched ‘Legion’ with producer Simon Kinberg. The premise was complicated but suggestive: a portrait of mental illness through the eyes of a very peculiar villain. For those who are lost, we review who is who in ‘Legion’.
Available on HBO Max and Disney+.
