10 series like ‘Stranger Things’ to pass the monkey

“We are no longer in Hawkins”, read the motto of season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’, the most successful of the Netflix series which has just caused a shock among its dedicated fandom with the end of its penultimate batch of chapters.

Created by the Duffer brothers, who will continue to be linked to the brand after having reached an agreement on future projectsthis fourth season has confirmed the title as one of the best Netflix series in 2022. “As much as it hurts our viewers that so much time has passed, believe me, it hurts Matt, Ross and me more,” he commented. director Shawn Levy. “Season 4 is by far, and I mean by far, the most ambitious of all the seasons”.

We met new characters (where have you seen the new actors of ‘Stranger Things’), new unstoppable enemies and we suffered along the way until reaching an end from which, inevitably, not everyone came out unscathed. Yes the end of season 4 part 1 of ‘Stranger Things’ left us petrified it was because we did not expect what would come next.

Of course there are points for and against this fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’, but we must surrender to its successes and recognize that we are facing a product that has managed to bring together a loyal audience that goes out of their way for these characters and their misadventures, set in an idealized 80san amalgam of references watered by a funny tale of devilish realities that has managed to become the flagship of the platform.

Never mind the strange relationship of ‘Stranger Things’ with sex, it is impossible not to fall for his charms of hypertrophied memories in which to experience a type of concern that is very different from what day-to-day life offers us. Perhaps, precisely for this reason, it is so difficult to detach from it.

And that is what great fictional stories have, especially those that, due to their format, allow the viewer to spend hours and hours with a character that they get to know and in settings that end up being as familiar as the living room. To pass the monkey, and until the Duffers make us go back to the Upside Down, We review in this list another ten series with which to visit other worlds, rub shoulders with new colleagues and, above all, unravel all kinds of mysteries. Explore with us this collection of proposals with which to move beyond the sofa at home, plots ready to make you believe in other more or less pleasant realities than the one in which your time passes but, without a doubt, interesting. Do you sign up for the trip? Have you seen all?