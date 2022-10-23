10 series that are still broadcast and have too many seasons

What is the perfect length of a series? Five, six seasons? The arrival of platforms makes us live in a new golden age of television, because they need content in abundance to attract and retain subscribers every month. However, not necessarily long series.

The trend in this new era of television is that the series are short: eight or ten chapters each season, and no more than three or four seasons.

There are many exceptions, of course, but how many times have you not wanted to start a series from a few years ago when you saw that it had more than five seasons because you were too lazy? As if it were an impossible task to catch up?

VIDEO Series to catch up in summer

In this report, however, we look at the other side of the coin: series too longwhich have been on the air for many years… the majority, precisely, because they were born before all this “boom” of streaming.

Are you still hooked on these series, or have you left them parked? Have you noticed a decline in quality after so many seasons in a row?

Grey’s Anatomy (2005-?)

You may have lost track of this romantic medical drama, but Grey’s Anatomy continues to air regularly on American television channel ABC as one of the longest-running prime-time fiction series in history, a free tv survivor that you don’t need to move to platforms.

Of course, most of the original cast has left or appears sporadically, renewing the team of trainee doctors. its creator, Shonda Rhimeshas been busy with other series (like the Bridgertons or the miniseries about Anna Sorokin on Netflix).

The Flash (2014-2023)

The “arrowverse” He hit the ball in the past decade on The CW network, first with Arrow (which had eight seasons until 2020), and then with The Flash, the last series of the original Arrowverse that is still on the air… although its ninth season, to be released in 2023, it will be the last.

Grant Gustin he convinced viewers as Barry Allen/Flash (far more than his film equivalent, Ezra Miller), and that made The Flash the longest series in this franchise, outrunning Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, or Batwoman.

Of course, as viewers fell, budgets and quality also fell…

With the uncertain future of The CW channel, the only surviving series from the Arrowverse is Superman & Lois, which improved the overall quality of this type of seriesand has been unlinked from all references.

Riverdale (2017-2023)

In 2017 the popularity of The CW’s DC superhero series declined, but Riverdaleadapted from the Archie comics, brought back the youthful audience with its teenage murder mysteries in the small town of Riverdale.

The Riverdale series became a phenomenon enhanced by its time on Netflix. He even had a crossover with the new Sabrina. However, many fans already notice the exhaustion of the formula, so in 2023 The CW will premiere its seventh season, which it will be the last.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

The Simpsons (1989 – ?)

The Simpsons holds the record for the longest-running prime time series in the US, and continues to air religiously on Fox every week, currently (2022) in its 34th season.

Your arrival at Disney+ has breathed new life into new episodes of The Simpsons for international audiences (such as the It Halloween special), although many prefer to relive the first ten seasons during the 90s, its golden age.

It is a general consensus that The Simpsons has lost the freshness it had in its beginnings… but the day it is cancelled, we are going to miss it very much.

Curb Your Enthusiasm (1999 – ?)

Very few comedies can boast of having lasted as long on the air as The Larry David Show. Not even Seinfeld had that many seasons; only It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is comparable.

As long as Larry David continues to want to write new misfortunes for his alter ego in HBOCurb Yout Enthisiasm is going to continue: with breaks in between, it has just been renewed for a twelfth season.

The Blacklist (2013 – ?)

james spader stars in one of the longest-running and stable action thrillers on television, which will face its tenth season in 2023 with no end in sight.

It stars a criminal who turns himself in to the FBI and offers them his help in arresting the most dangerous criminals and terrorists, who are on a “blacklist.”

As of the ninth season, the co-star of the series, Megan Boone, decided to leave, causing a small reset in the narrative that, however, has not alienated the most faithful followers of The Blacklist.

The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-2023)

The Handmaid’s Tale It only has five seasons (its sixth season, in 2023, will be the last), but it is one of those cases of series that would have worked better if they were presented as miniseries with fewer chapters.

Despite the indisputable quality of the first three seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale, the series began to be repetitive in the fourth and fifth seasons. The quality was still there in some chapters and Elizabeth Moss has always been amazing, but the plot stalled and increasingly he relied on wallowing in the impact of his most painful scenes.

Family Guy (1999 – ?)

The Simpsons isn’t the only animated sitcom that’s unbelievably still going, even though its popularity outside of the US has waned. Seth McFarlane created Family Guy as a more adult and sometimes cruel version of The Simpsons, and it continues to air on Fox.

Naturally (both are from Fox), Family Guy also airs on Disney+. There was a time when Family Guy, broadcast on La Sexta, was as popular as The Simpsons… and in general the episodes of Family Guy had more chicha and grace than the modern episodes of The Simpsons.

The best sitcoms and comedy series of all time

American Dad (Father made in USA) (2005-?)

american dad (Father made in the USA in Spain), the other series created by McFarlane, also gained some notoriety in Spain when it was broadcast on Atresmedia channels such as Neox. It’s still on the air, it’s got 21 confirmed seasons!

For some, American Dad, despite repeating the Family Guy format, was higher, by offering rounder characters and not relying so much on absurd gags. If in Family Guy we had a talking dog, Brian, here we have a fish and an alien…while Stan, the main character, works at the CIA, which makes for more interesting stories.

The one that is coming (2007- ?)

Few recent series have marked a generation of Spaniards as much as La que se avecina. Her kind of coarse humor has been controversial, but she is still popular: maybe not as much as before, but Mediaset is in no hurry to remove her from the grid.

Initially created as a successor to No One Lives Here (of which many have much better memories), LQSA found much more success on Telecinco, although it is now being released simultaneously on Amazon Prime Video: it is in its 13th season.