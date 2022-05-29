10 series that you should not miss if you love the damn Peaky Blinders

The damn Peaky Blinders are going to leave a big hole in the hearts of the fans when they are finished. The sixth and final season has already been broadcast on the BBCand Netflix will release it on June 10: the last six chapters will be followed by a spin-off movie that will close all the plots.

The members of this criminal gang are far from being good people, but maybe that’s why they’re so attractive… and because the authorities who persecute them aren’t any better either.

Along the six seasons and 36 chaptersthe Peaky Blinders wove their criminal network through Birmingham and beyond for more than a decade, from the post-World War I era to the rise of fascism in the 1930s.

VIDEO Peaky Blinders season 6 trailer

peakyblinders, Created by Steve Knightis a series that mixes drama, thriller, action and romance in a very careful historical setting, in one of the most addictive cocktails of recent years.

We will miss them… but, if you like historical thrillers, there are many other series that you can watch with similar elements, and maybe you like them as much. Take note of the series (and the platforms you can watch them on): Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Starz…).

Taboo – Not available in streaming

Speaking of Peaky Blinders, it is impossible not to also mention Taboo, also created by Steven Knight and starring Tom Hardy, who also appears in Peaky. It only has one eight-episode season, and it’s set in early 19th-century London.

Hardy plays an adventurer who, after years in Africa, returns to London after the death of his father to receive his inheritance, some land in Canada… and many enemies. Here is the review of Taboo season 1.

Taboo premiered on HBO Spain, but is now no longer available on HBO Max (it’s a BBC series). But if you get on the boat now, you can look forward to the season 2, to be shot in 2023.

Ozark – NETFLIX

Ozark, one of the best dramas on Netflix, has just finished, which in a way picked up the baton of Breaking Bad by putting an ordinary man (the usually comic Jason Bateman) and his family in the service of the most dangerous drug cartels.

The Ozarks of the title are a mountain and lake region in Missouri, a beautiful place for a vacation… but “the middle of nowhere” to live. That’s where Marty and his family have to move in order to pay off their huge debt and have their lives spared… but they soon find themselves in the middle of a cold war for drug control in the area.

Boardwalk Empire – HBO MAX

Alongside Peaky Blinders, Boardwalk Empire is perhaps the most critically acclaimed period drama. It aired between 2010 and 2014, it was created by Terence Winter (one of the producers of The Sopranos) and Martin ScorseseIn addition to directing the pilot, he was one of the executive producers and was heavily involved in all creative aspects of the series.

Boardwalk Empire is set in Atlantic City in the 1920s, during the Prohibition years. Politician Enoch “Nucky” Thompson, played by Steve Buscemiis at the center of everything that moves in the coastal city, a popular vacation destination that is also a hotbed of criminals.

Frontier – NETFLIX

Frontera is a little-known Canadian series that you can watch on Netflix, starring none other than Jason Momoa. It is set in the 18th century and narrates the trade (and the fight between clans and sellers) of furs in North America.

It has, at the moment, three seasons and 18 episodes in totaland like Peaky Blinders, it mixes the squabbles between the different groups to gain control (often ending with machetes), as well as reflecting the historical context (in this case, the conflicts between the native tribes and the Europeans).

The Alienist – NETFLIX

The Alienist is set at the end of the 19th century, albeit on the other side of the Atlantic, in New York. Starring Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanningfollows the story of a crime journalist, a young policewoman, and a psychologist, who use their stuff to track down a serial killer of male prostitutes.

A thriller in miniseries format (although it has two seasons, each one adapting the homonymous novels by Caleb Carr) that will hook you with its great historical setting and its dark exploration of the psyche, and you can watch it on Netflix

Gangs of London – RAKUTEN, STARZ

VIDEO Gangs of London Trailer

Gangs of London is like a Peaky Blinders set in the present day, and released in 2020, reflecting a multicultural London battlefield of criminal gangs, fighting for power after the murder of the city’s biggest gangster. But to all the thriller and criminal drama add numerous and violent choreographies, as it is directed by Gareth Evans (The Raid).

If you have Starzplay or Rakuten TV you will be able to see this spectacular drama, the series with the most action on the list. On top of that, one of its protagonists is Joe Cole, who plays John Shelby! We also explain it to you in the review of Gangs of London.

Carnival Row – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Carnival Row is a detour on the list, as it’s not exactly a crime drama and goes into the realm of sci-fi. But its Victorian setting (albeit in a fantastic city) gives a very original distinctive touch to this story that imagines that fairies and other fantasy creatures live among usin a recurring allegory of racism and classism that is always interesting.

On top of that, it has two popular lead actors, Orlando Bloom as the policeman who investigates a serial killer of fantastic creatures and Cara Delevingne, the fairy and ex-lover of the policeman. You can watch the only season of it on Amazon Prime Video.

Animal Kingdom – STARZPLAY, RAKUTEN TV, FUBO TV

Finn Cole, who in Peaky Blinders plays Michael Gray, is one of the protagonists of this series that also deals with criminal families. In the case of Animal Kingdom, Cole plays “J” Cody, a 17-year-old who moves in with relatives who turn out to be all involved in the crimestarting with the matriarch of the family played by Ellen Barkin.

Animal Kingdom is still airing today, with the sixth season set to air sometime in 2022.

Sons of Anarchy – DISNEY+

Sons of Anarchy is a cult series, broadcast between 2008 and 2014, that follows a biker gang for seven seasons, with a wide cast of characters that each year gained in complexity and nuance. An immersion in a world where violence and crime are rampant, yes, but not above the loyalty and love between these unforgettable characters.

All Sons of Anarchy can be seen on Disney +, and even today, more than ten years after its premiere, it remains a well-remembered series with legions of fans.

Ripper Street – Not available in streaming

We end again with another BBC period series, in this case in London at the end of the 19th century, as the series deals with the Scotland Yard investigation into Jack the Ripper, and stars Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones) and Adam Rothenberg (Ozark).

Despite its low ratings on the BBC, Amazon Prime UK managed to revive it to complete five seasons and 37 episodes, although unfortunately it is not in the catalog of Spain.