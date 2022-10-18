10 serums to apply to your eyebrows and achieve a defined look

For those who want to have the eyebrows and eyelashes of Lily Collins or Cara Delevigne, there are some solutions on the market. The most recommended we will show you. Although there are natural options that claim to be very effective, these already tested products provide faster solutions.

NYK1 Serum

With this serum your eyelashes will be thicker and darker. As it is a growth enhancer, it favors the length of the eyelashes as well. In a month you will see the first results.

Orphica Realash

It is a serum designed for women who dream of having strong and thick eyebrows and eyelashes. In a few weeks you will begin to find positive results. A score of 10.

Amazonic Brow Treatment by Nuggela & Sulé

The hair follicles feed on this serum and enhance blood supply, achieving better penetration into the skin. Highly recommended by its users.

Orphica Brow Conditioner

The word that defines this product is “excellence”. In a short time and without too much effort, the eyebrows will look thick, giving your face a very healthy look of hairiness.

RapidBrow Brow Enhancing Serum

The texture and aroma of this serum is another of the pleasures that accompany rapid growth of your eyebrows and eyelashes. Undoubtedly a pleasure to use it for the most demanding.

LiBrow Brow Enhancing Serum

Although makeup can help you achieve good results, the truth is that with this serum you can forget about the artificial. Your eyebrows and eyelashes will be the envy in your work.

Sundara 100% Organic Eyebrow Elixir

This serum has used the word that best defines it. ELIXIR. It contains different oils and even extracts of chamomile, rosemary and cedar. Growth stimulation from natural ingredients ensures healthy growth.

M2 Beaute Serum

Free of toxic substances and with essential oils that encourage the healthy growth of facial hair. Recommended by the best cosmetologists.

Mavala Double Lash Serum

Long eyelashes and thick eyebrows. It promises fast and effective results in a couple of weeks. To be the queen of the event that you expected so much.

Montreal Eyelash Serum

It is the best seller in virtual stores like Amazon. It is not tested on animals, a wonderful option for vegetarians and the general public.