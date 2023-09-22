10 Shows Like ‘The Voice’ Singing Competition Fans Will Love

There is nothing more exciting than seeing a singing icon press the button and realize the lifelong dream of an unknown singer. While singing competition shows have been a cornerstone of entertainment for decades — the first show appeared in 1948 — nobody likes it. sound,

Since its 2011 premiere on NBC, sound It has become a global phenomenon with millions of viewers and a rotating panel of celebrity coaches. While Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton were the original four people to sit in those infamous red chairs, the show has featured several other celebs as both judges and guest advisors. Everyone from Miley Cyrus to Usher is searching for the next big star.

The 24th season will return this year featuring Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire. And while we could watch it every night and never get bored, sound Will not be back until September 25th. Luckily for us, there are plenty of other singing competition shows to fill it sound Zero which offers a unique take on the classic format.

Here are ten shows for you to stream while you don’t wait too patiently.

1 out of 10 American Idol (2002-) Where to watch: abc season’s: twenty-one One of the longest running singing competition shows of all time, American Idol It is the mainstay of the entertainment industry. Although its format has seen many changes, the essence of the show remains the same and has paved the way for some of the biggest names in music today, including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson. The 22nd season is scheduled to premiere on ABC in spring 2024, but you can watch at least one older season on Hulu. 2 out of 10 australian idol (2003-) Where to watch: 7plus season’s: 8 The Australian version of America’s favorite singing competition is not to be missed. The format is the same, but it opens your eyes to the Australian music scene with amazing showcases of local talent. While its initial run ended in 2009, it was relaunched by the Seven Network in 2023, with none other than Meghan Trainor serving as a judge. The revival was successful, and the show has been renewed for a ninth season, which should air sometime in 2024 — and we can’t wait. 3 out of 10 masked singer (2019-) Where to watch: Fox and Hulu season’s: 9 This wacky singing competition show became an almost instant hit. Combining the classic singing show format with a celebrity mystery, it features contestants performing wearing elaborate costumes and masks to conceal their identities. The audience and a panel of celebrity judges must guess who is behind the mask without any clues beyond their singing performance. The show has become so popular that there have already been several international versions, including one in Germany, which is in its eighth season. Meanwhile, in the US, you can watch the season 10 premiere in September. 27 on Fox. 4 out of 10 America’s Got Talent (2006-) Where to watch: nbc and peacock season’s: 18 America’s Got Talent This may not be specifically a singing competition show, but if you are looking for amazing singing performances – this is the one for you. Although it initially focused on variety acts such as dancers, magicians and comedians, singing remains one of its most popular categories. The show is currently in the middle of its 18th season, which you can watch via Peacock. 5 out of 10 i can see your voice (2020-) Where to watch: Fox and Hulu season’s: 2 Hosted by hilarious Ken Jeong, the show combines singing with traditional game show tactics. Every week, a contestant vies to win a cash prize by trying to distinguish between good and bad singers without listening to a single note of them. Through hilarious clues and lip-syncing battles, they must place their bets and guess who really has the pipes. The show has been renewed for a third season, but the date has not been confirmed. 6 out of 10 Keep singing! (2020) Where to stream: Netflix season’s: 1 This short-lived 2020 show was Netflix’s first foray into the singing competition genre. Hosted by Tituss Burgess, Keep singing! He followed the contestants as they battled to perform classic songs from different genres. Although we’d love to see it get a second chance, you can relive the glory of the first season on Netflix. 7 out of 10 lip sync battle (2015-2019) Where to stream: FuboTV and Paramount+ season’s: 5 Technically, there is no actual singing in this show. But if you like good performances and A-list cameos it’s still worth a watch. Hosted by LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen, lip sync battle The epic lip-sync face-off pits celebrities against each other, and the results are as impressive as they are hilarious. 8 out of 10 rhythm + flow (2019-) Where to stream: Netflix season’s: 1 A must-see for hip-hop fans. Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. Hosted by, rhythm + flow Follows the hopefuls as they compete to become the next big rap star. The first season was a tremendous success due to its fresh approach to the singing competition format, and will hopefully be back for a second season soon. A French version of the show is also available on Netflix. 9 out of 10 songland (2019-2020) Where to stream: NBC and Fubo season’s: 2 The show offers a unique look at the music industry as singer-songwriters battle it out to have their original songs produced by top producers. With celebrity gurus including OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, American R&B singer and songwriter Ester Dean, and country music’s award-winning songwriter Shane McAnally, songland This is a must-watch film for those who want to see behind the scenes of the process of making a hit song. Sadly, it doesn’t look like this unique show will be renewed, but you can watch the first two seasons via NBC. 10 out of 10 X Factor (2011-2013) Where to stream: amazon prime video season’s: 3 Simon Cowell’s singing competition show was short-lived in the United States, but was a hit in Britain. When X Factor No longer active in the US, you can still watch all three seasons on Amazon Prime Video. This is a great show for those who love to see talented singers get their big breaks.

