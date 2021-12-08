10 SMART gifts under € 20

TO Christmas 2021 you can avoid giving the usual useless gifts just because the budget is limited. On Amazon you can find ideas at less than 20 € that will surprise whoever receives the gift. Check out these 10 suggestions. Choose the ones you prefer and don’t worry: shipments are fast and free, guaranteed by Prime services.

Amazon: 10 great Christmas gifts for less than € 20

Let’s debunk the cliché: small budget doesn’t necessarily mean “useless little thought”. Winking at the price and – at the same time – making the recipient happy is possible, just choose it wisely. Check out these 10 clever ideas, they are all on Amazon: they cost little and will guarantee you a great impression.

The first idea is him: the excellent smart speaker Third generation Echo Dot with full support for Alexa. Talk to the voice assistant, ask for what you want and make your home smart right away. You take it home for € 19.99.

The second idea is a very practical tool for the facial massage and cleansing. Waterproof and with built-in battery, you just need to add a cleanser, choose the intensity of the massage and clean. Now take it home for € 7.38.

You don’t know how useful a humidifier, with aromatherapy, until you try one. This is also equipped with LED lighting, which you manage via remote control. Add water, a few drops of your favorite essential oil and there will be no more dry air, typical in the presence of heaters on for hours. Get it for € 18.69.

A hairdryer for Christmas, that’s right. Not one by chance though: this is Rowenta Elite and with its 2100W it allows quick and effective drying. With the discounts of the moment, you get it for € 15.99 and it’s a real bargain.

I admit, there is a product that exceeds € 20, but only by a few cents. Trust me – it’s worth it. The excellent beard trimmer kit of the line Gillette King C. A complete tool, with built-in rechargeable battery, equipped with the necessary accessories to trim the beard. An impressive gift, which you get for € 20.99.

A very useful gift idea can be a great one Bluetooth finder. Tile Mate, model 2022, has very few rivals. Especially in this price range. You connect it via Bluetooth to your smartphone via app, then attach it to things you fear losing (such as keys, bags, etc.) and you will finally avoid losing them later. You take it home for € 18.50.

A smart socket it can always be useful, especially if it is the most common type in Italy. This model from Meross is super simple to set up, compatible with Alexa and Google Home, and super customizable. Now from Amazon you get it for € 16.99.

No, one Yankee Candle it needs no introduction. Frankly, I wouldn’t even put it on this list because it’s a product that usually costs more than € 20. Now, however, the large jar is on sale at € 19.99 in different fragrances. Doubts about what to give for Christmas? Do as I have always done: if I know little who will receive the gift, with one of these I always (but always) go on the safe side.

A nice thought, super useful, are the hand creams. Especially now, when the skin tends to dry out due to the cold. This gift box, with well 12 tubes of different perfume inside, it’s super beautiful. You get it for € 14.99.

Finally, an idea also for those who love to listen to music. A pair of Bluetooth headphones for sure you appreciate it. Beautiful, comfortable and also equipped with excellent energy autonomy. On sale, get them for just € 16.99.

Seen? 10 gift ideas beautiful, intelligent and – above all – useful. All these possible gifts of Christmas you can find them directly on Amazon, they cost less than 20 € and – most importantly – receive them on time with fast and free shipping. Remember: returns, for products purchased during this period, are extended until January 31, 2022.