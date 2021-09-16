10 songs about motorcycles: the rock playlist for bikers

Not even to do it on purpose, the songs about motorcycles they all have something in common: they are robust, snappy, rhythmic, hot, fast. They seem to come directly from the soul of a motorcycle. Clad in a body of electric guitars, under which the engine of the battery that pounds in 2 or 4-cylinder beats pushes, and a singer who … well, the voice is a vibration in which to find oneself, a protagonist in which to identify: in the role of the singer you are always there!

You will never find soft, slow, delicate ones: the songs about motorcycles I am “rock”, in music and in attitude. And today we discover the most beautiful.

The playlist with the best songs on motorcycles

Just like sports enthusiasts get charged up by listening to music that “gases” them, before each race, you can do the same thing with this playlist of songs on motorcycles. A rock selection that opens the gas before setting off on your new itinerary.

Steppenwolf – Born to be wild

Born to be wild of the Steppenwolf is the song “on the road” par excellence, since it remains in our imagination as the soundtrack of the film Easy Rider. This 1969 film, directed by Dennis Hopper and starring Peter Fonda and Jack Nicholson, marked the beginning of the road movie genre and launched the myth of the chopper.

The Steppenwolf song itself is considered to be the starting point of a genre, as “heavy metal” was named after the song’s chorus: I like smoke and lightnin ‘/ Heavy metal thunder / Racing with the wind / And the feeling that I’m under.

Jimi Hendrix – Ezy Ryder

The expression “easy rider”, before becoming a synonym for “centaur” with Dennis Hopper’s film, has always been a slang way of indicating those who have the habit of living without rules, constraints and obligations.

The “easy rider” of Jimi Hendrix, crippled in Ezy ryder, whiz on the highways of desire (Ridin ‘down the highway of desire). A song that he often played live, but didn’t have time to release on an official album. Before he died, Jimi still left us one last legendary guitar riff.

Paul McCartney – Biker like an icon

In Biker like an icon there is a girl in love with a motorcyclist, she chases him all over America, trying in every way to meet him. The words of the songs of Paul McCartney they are often tales, little stories, which sometimes end in a way you don’t expect.

And in the ex-Beatle’s inexhaustible creativity there is always a rock’n’roll streak, which re-emerges in this piece, between a pressing shot and a slide guitar solo.

Bruce Springsteen – Gypsy biker

Even the songs of Bruce Springsteen they are stories, often and willingly set in long journeys on the asphalt of American roads. Everyone knows that the “Boss” is a great collector of cars and, as an engine enthusiast, he also loves motorcycles.

Gypsy biker is the story of a motorcyclist who dies young in the war in Iraq. To pay tribute to the boy’s memory, his friends take his motorcycle to the mountains and set it on fire.

Queen – Ride the wild wind

Another great motor fan is James Taylor, drummer of the Queen. As he had written about his love for cars in the piece I’m in love with my car, go back to writing a song about speed, this time about motorcycles: Ride the wild wind.

Freddie Mercury’s voice runs alongside the roar of engines that can be heard whizzing between headphones. It is one of the last songs the singer recorded, before he died in 1991.

Blue Öyster Cult – Golden age of leather

What happens to a group of biker friends when they hear their “golden years” are over? The members of the song club Golden age of leather of the Blue Öyster Cult they make a blood pact that will lead them to extreme consequences.

Curiosity, at 3:30 there is a sudden surprise: a quote to the Beach Boys. Who are the protagonists of the next song.

The Beach Boys – Little Honda

You don’t need to drive a dream model to get the girl you’re in love with. THE Beach Boys in the song Little Honda they teach us that a small motorcycle is enough, like a Honda 50 Super Cub.

First, second, third gear, faster and faster; Did this Brian Wilson song help boost the model’s sales? Impossible to say, but what we do know is that the Super Cub in its various versions is to date the best-selling motor vehicle in history.

Bon Jovi – Wanted dead or alive

I’m a cowboy / On a steel horse I ride / I’m wanted dead or alive. Jon Bon Jovi rides his steel horse, and in a nutshell sums up all the excitement of riding his bike. An experience that is both an escape and a pursuit of a dream.

The song was one of the first big hits of the Bon Jovi and it has become the soundtrack of video games, films, TV series.

Motörhead – Iron horse / Born to lose

The bike is an iron horse also for Motörhead, a rock group that in a particular way represented life “on the road” in its whims and excesses, until the death of singer Lemmy Kilmister in 2015.

On iron horse he flies / On iron horse he gladly dies / Iron horse’s his wife, iron horse’s his life: for the protagonist of the song the bike is everything: wings, love, death, life.

Gianna Nannini – Adventurer

If we want to include an Italian among the songs on motorcycles, Adventurer from Gianna Nannini it is the one that most represents the thrill of the journey, of the unknown, of unexpected encounters, between the asphalt of the motorways and the counters of the breweries.

This song has become one of the great classics of the Tuscan singer, who still often sings in live concerts today.

… And the other Italian songs on motorcycles

In addition to Adventurer by Gianna Nannini, among the repertoires of “our” singers, there are many other songs on motorcycles. Not always rock, which is not the specialty of Italian music, but with refrains that stick indelibly to our memory, together with the motorcycles that are the protagonists.

There motorcycle 10 HP from Lucio Battisti, in Time to die written with Mogol, it is perhaps the most familiar piece to all of us. In Motocross from Ivan Graziani it’s a 250 Japanese brand yellow the motorcycle protagonist of the daring adventure of a biker after meeting a girl.

In 1999 the Vespa became a smash 50 Special of the Lunapop, to “go around the Bolognese hills”. The former leader Cesare Cremonini, more recently, he dedicated a song to his friend Valentino Rossi, simply titled with the number with which the “Doctor” is famous: 46.

Finally, let’s face it, we have never forgotten the “declaration of love” in the rap song of a very young man Jovanotti, which in You are like my motorcycle sculpts an unforgettable intro: “the smell of petrol makes me dizzy!“

