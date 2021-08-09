10 souls to see on vacation

The (legal) offer of animated films and series in Italy is very wide, by now unraveled on different platforms: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, VVVVID, Crunchyroll and Disney +. However, summer – especially on vacation days – is a great time to catch up on some of these proposals, since keeping up with the multitude of outings is quite challenging. This summer selection therefore wants to indicate the best that the year has provided so far, remembering excellent titles to watch or relate to (perhaps even in binge-watching) in full relaxation.

Beastars

Netflix

Inspired by the manga of the same name by the young Paru Itagaki (published in Italy by Planet Manga), the anime deals with issues such as racial discrimination, relationship difficulties and the sense of inadequacy typical of adolescence.

The story is set in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals that sees the coexistence of herbivores and carnivores and is centered on Legoshi, a wolf student of the Cherryton Institute. From July 15, the second season is available on Netflix, consisting of 12 episodes like the first.

Thus spoke Rohan Kishibe

Netflix

It is the anime series inspired by the spin-off manga of the same name JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure by Hirohiko Araki and consists of 4 episodes produced by the David Production studio, directed by Toshiyuki Kato for the character design of Shunichi Ishimoto.

The manga Thus spoke Rohan Kishibe is a cycle of short stories collected in two volumes (published in Italy by Star Comics), whose protagonist is Rohan Kishibe (alter ego of the author of the comic himself), a character who appeared in the saga Diamond is Unbreakable, the fourth series of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Demon Slayer

Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and VVVVID

Demon Slayer is now the phenomenon of the moment, between sales records of the manga and firsts at the box office for the film, so there are no more excuses: it is time that even the most skeptical and last-minute readers give it a chance. Furthermore, in July, after months of successes all over the world, the film was also released exclusively on Prime Demon Slayer: The Mugen Train.

Composed of 26 episodes and inspired by the manga Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge, which is published in Italy by Star Comics, the series is set in Japan in the early twentieth century. The protagonist, Tanjiro, is a young man who became a demon hunter after his family was killed by some of them.

Eden

Netflix

Eden is a science fiction work set in the distant future, in a city called Eden 3, inhabited only by robots whose owners disappeared long ago. Two robots awaken a human child and they will have to be able to raise her, dismantling the certainties acquired until then.

The director of the series is Yasuhiro Irie (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Alien Nine, Scorching Ping Pong Girls) on behalf of animation studios Qubic Pictures and CGCG, and the production is by Justin Leach. The character and concept design were made by Toshihiro Kawamoto (Cowboy Bebop, Noragami) and Christophe Ferreira (BUTA, Napping Princess). Eden is an original production of Netflix, consisting of 4 episodes.

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice a Time

Amazon Prime Video

This is the latest Evangelion film and is the fourth in the cycle Rebuild of Evangelion, arrived later Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone, Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance And Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo, respectively from 2007, 2009 and 2012. It will be made available on Amazon Prime Video from 13 August, at the same time as the other three previous feature films.

The film is directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, Katsuichi Nakayama and Mahiro Maeda, as well as Hideaki Anno, director and creator of the original series. The story sees some of the main characters committed to saving the city of Paris, while the protagonists Shinji, Asuka and Rei roam Japan.

The attack of the Giants

Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and VVVVID

The fourth and final season of the animated series inspired by the comic of the same name by Hajime Isayama was distributed in March also in Italy, almost simultaneously with Japan. For those who have not followed the series so far, the time has come to give themselves to a binge-watch, also in view of the arrival of the new and final chapter at the end of the year.

The attack of the Giants – whose manga debuted in Japan in 2009 – tells of a medieval world in which gigantic creatures threaten the existence of humanity, which lives confined to fortified cities to protect itself and finds itself forced to arm itself. Among the most successful Japanese comics for children of the new millennium with over 100 million copies printed all over the world, in Italy The attack of the Giants is translated by Panini Comics.

The way of the apron – The homemade yakuza

Netflix

Inspired by the manga of the same name by Kosuke Ono (published in Italy by J-Pop), The way of the apron – The homemade yakuza is made by the JCStaff studio and directed by Chiaki Kon (Devils and Realist, Junjō Romantica), for the screenplay by Susumu Yamakawa.

The protagonist is a yakuza who gave up his criminal career to become a “simple” housekeeper, dedicated to looking after the house and cooking. His old life, however, does not want to abandon him completely, often causing him to throw him back into some trouble. The first season of the series consists of 5 episodes lasting about fifteen minutes each.

Made in Abyss

Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and VVVVID

The anime based on Made in Abyss, one of the fantasy comics of the moment (published in Italy by J-Pop), is a fascinating product with a modern aesthetic and a history full of pathos.

We are in a kind of strange time bubble suspended between past and future. Riko is an orphan born and raised in the vicinity of the Abyss, an impressive chasm that travelers from all over the world try in vain to explore and find death on time. After receiving a strange message connected to her mother, the young woman decides to leave for the bottom of the crater, ignoring the dangers she will encounter. The first season consists of 13 episodes.

Shaman King

Netflix

Produced by Studio Bridge under the direction of Joji Furuta, it is a remake of the animated series broadcast between 2003 and 2006, inspired by the popular manga by Hiroyuki Takei (published in Italy by Star Comics).

The story follows the adventures of a young descendant of an ancient family of shamans, capable of interacting with spirits and controlling them. The boy will participate in a tournament between shamans, to compete for the title of Shaman King. The anime, of which a total of 52 episodes are planned, is serialized on Netflix starting August 9.

Tokyo Revengers

Crunchyroll

Tokyo Revengers starring a 26-year-old unemployed man who had only one girlfriend, at the time of middle school. When she is murdered, he is upset and, following an accident, he finds himself catapulted to middle school, where he decides to change the future to save the girl. The story deals with the theme of bullying – which has always been a social scourge in Japan – without rhetoric and without giving in to the charm of the villain, indeed managing to ironize on certain stereotypes, including gender.

Inspired by the manga of the same name by Ken Wakui (published in Italy by J-Pop), Tokyo Revengers is directed by Koichi Hatsumi and written by Yasuyuki Muto, for the production of Liden Films (Berserk, Cells at Work! Code Black). Thanks above all to the success of the animated series, the comic in Japan has climbed the sales charts and also in Italy is obtaining an excellent consensus from the public. The first season currently underway currently has 17 episodes.

