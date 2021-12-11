10 star wasted in cinecomics

Spider-Man in action in the blockbuster Spider-Man 2

From a snubbed genre to an absolute king of pop cinema. Over the past 20 years, cinecomic has taken its revenge against all those who considered it some kind of freak in tights. Because despite some hiccups, like Donner’s Superman and Burton’s Batman, cinecomics were often synonymous with films that were anything but unforgettable, but from Blade things have changed onwards. Authors such as Sam Raimi, Ang Lee, Christopher Nolan and Brian Singer have arrived with their own author’s vision. Then came the great watershed: that Marvel Cinematic Universe that made cinecomic the golden genre of Hollywood. A real King Midas who obviously attracted more and more stars inside. But things didn’t always go for the best. Yes, because at times the presence of big stars has proved superfluous or even badly managed, unable to really add value to the film. So let’s go to the rediscovery of ten being wasted in cinecomics. The order goes from the smallest to the largest of the wastes.

10. Glenn Close (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1.)

A completely accessory presence that of the great Glenn Close inside the first Guardians of the Galaxy. In the role of the leader of the Nova Corps, the great American actress practically never has the time and space to leave her signature on the film. James Gunn allows himself the luxury of hosting a champion and using it as a small decoration in his colorful tree named Groot. As the great actress she is, Close immediately tunes in to the over-the-top tone of the film, but obviously fails to make her mark.

10 underrated cinecomics

9. Michelle Pfeiffer (Ant-Man and the Wasp)

For us Michelle Pfeiffer in a cinecomic will always be synonymous with Catwoman, which is one of the most inspired and successful castings in the history of the genre. Many years later the stunning actress switches from felines to insects with Ant-Man and the Wasp, where she plays Janet, the missing wife of Hank Pym. Pfeiffer’s is a kind of cameo, a marginal tribute that ultimately turns out to be a tiny presence, unable to truly emerge from the chaos of the quantum world. It is no coincidence that, during Tony Stark’s funeral in Endgame, when we saw her again, we exclaimed: “Ah, that’s right. Michelle Pfeiffer is also in the Marvel Cinematic Universe“.

8. Idris Elba (Thor saga)

Charisma, stage presence and class to sell. It is no coincidence that Idris Elba has often been associated with the role of James Bond. The London actor, who for us would have been a perfect Blade, was elected supreme guardian of Asgard in the Thor saga, where he plays Heimdall. Proud, loyal and valiant character, but who had very little space despite having appeared in all chapters of the Thunder God saga. A great pity to have at home a talent like that of Elba to see him stand out so little.

7. Jeremy Irons (Batman V Superman, Justice League)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Alfred in the new trailer of the film

On paper, a revolutionary and different Alfred. An Alfred who totally detaches himself from the wise image of the wonderful Michael Caine seen in the Nolan saga. Jeremy Irons’ Alfred looks more like an accomplice than a mentor, almost a friend of Bruce Wayne. An interesting characterization that, however, is in Batman V Superman which in Justice League has only been hinted at and never really had a big breath. A great pity.

6. Willem Dafoe (Aquaman)

If Michelle Pfeiffer will always be Catwoman, for all of us Willem Dafoe will always and only be Norman Osborn. Indeed: Green Goblin. We will soon realize that he still is, as he will reappear in splendid form in the awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home. Let’s face it, his evil grin also makes him a perfect Joker, but ours has made a splash at the DC house in another role. We are talking about Vulko, Aquaman’s mentor. Character with totally unexpressed potential throughout the film. Also in this case the relationship between the actor’s talent and the space he had in the film is quite merciless.

5. Pedro Pascal (Wonder Woman 1984)

Wonder Woman 1984: A trailer image

Wonder Woman 1984 is a problematic film. A film not only set in the Eighties, but with a lot of ingenuity and a deliberately Eighties visual style. A reenactment that unfortunately does not work, and also negatively affects some characters. Pedro Pascal knows this well, with his antagonist halfway between a Trump parody and a TV sales presenter. A grotesque and over the top role, which just can’t save Pedro Pascal from a rather embarrassing performance. So, yes, he too will be totally wasted.

Wonder Woman 1984, the review: a nostalgic tale about the dark side of desires

4. Jessica Chastain (X-Men: Dark Phoenix)

X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Jessica Chastain in a photo from the film

We’re huge fans of the X-Men around here, which is why we’re still heartbroken about how their saga ended. Hardly a flat and dull movie like X-Men: Dark Phoenix will one day rise from its ashes, because we believe it has already been forgotten and locked in the closets of our memory. This is also demonstrated by the total waste of an incredible talent like that of Jessica Chastain, here called to shape the antagonist of the story. Too bad that his character is stereotyped, without in-depth motivations and unable to leave his mark on the story. Only consolation: in that film there is really nothing that works.

3. Oscar Isaac (X-Men: Apocalypse)

X-Men: Apocalypse: A powerful image from the first trailer of the film

On the crest of the wave for over ten years, Oscar Isaac has had the ability to move with great ease between blockbuster and independent cinema. Next year we will finally see him in the unstable role of Moon Knight, but in 2016 ours could not resist the call of the X-Men, participating in the sequel to the successful X-Men: Days of a Future Past. The role is that of the main villain (the Apocalypse of the title), presented with great fanfare since the post-credit scene of the previous film and then revealed to be a really inconsistent character. No thickness, an appearance that is anything but memorable and Isaac’s talent totally suffocated.

2. Cate Blanchett (Thor Ragnarok)

Thor: Ragnarok – Actress Cate Blanchett plays Hela

On paper, an apocalyptic, epic film with Shakespearean family dilemmas. Basically Christmas in Asgard. In these parts we have not much appreciated the twist that Taika Waititi has given to Thor. A sharp turn that would like to be bright and funny, but ends up becoming childish and parody. In our opinion, the director has only tried to imitate (badly) the student spirit of the Guardians of the Galaxy, complete with pop music and title fonts that recalled the eighties, but in terms of writing we are on another planet than James Gunn. At the expense of it is above all the character of Hela, Thor’s sister, reduced to a speck without thickness. For this reason, seeing an Oscar winner with boundless talent like Cate Blanchett in that role remains a waste. Or rather: a small affront.

1. Tom Hardy (Venom saga)

Venom – Carnage’s Wrath: Tom Hardy in a scene from the film

And here we are in front of the waste of waste. Yes, we know, for some we will be unpopular, but knowing Tom Hardy’s instinctive talent and spontaneous charisma, we believe that his work on Venom is really wasted. Premise: in our opinion the actor would have been the perfect heir to Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, given that Hardy’s physical conformation is very similar to that of the character seen in the comics. Remaining in the Marvel house, the actor thus embraced the curse of the symbiote, but without ever letting his soul in pain come to the surface. In the role of Eddie Brock, ours has never had the opportunity to really express himself, the victim of a superficial writing and an almost zero characterization of the character. It’s hard to put a good actor in trouble, but the comic curtains seen in Venom always do it very well.