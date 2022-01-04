10 Stars to Watch in 2022

2021 has just ended, and the time is now ripe for some predictions about the new year: the world of cinema is beginning to enjoy a semblance of normality again, and the upcoming projects are more and more numerous, added to all those. postponed to 2022 during the past year. There are therefore also many stars who will try to emerge in the coming months: here is a list of all those on whom we bet our bets!

JENNA ORTEGA

We have seen Jenny Ortega in some episodes of Jean thAnd Virgin (in the role of the young version of the protagonist), but also in more important roles, such as that of the young aspiring filmmaker Ellie Alves in the Netflix series You or that of Harley Diaz in Stuck in the Middle, Disney series in which the actress was the protagonist at a young age.

In 2022 we will find Ortega in a key role in the reboot of Scream and in Study 666, the long-awaited horror movie of the Foo Fighters. Finally, we will also see her as the protagonist in Wednesday, upcoming Netflix series that will chronicle the college years of Mercoledy Addams (with Catherine Zeta-Jones in the role of Morticia).

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

Also Kelvin Harrison Jr. already boasts a decent curriculum: we have seen him in minor roles in Ender’s Game and in 12 Years a Slave, in The Chicago Trial 7 and in a more important role in the TV series Godfather of Harlem.

Soon we will find it in the new adaptation of Cyrano from Joe Wright, next to Peter Dinklage; will also be BB King in the biopic Elvis from Baz Luhrmann. Harrison Jr. will also star in the film Chevalier, who will tell the story of a violinist at the nineteenth-century French court, and finally will provide his voice to the youthful version of Scar in the (as yet untitled) live-action prequel de The Lion King of 2019.

PATTI HARRISON

Patti Harrison he participated as a guest star in various TV series, such as Broad City, Search Party, High Maintenance, Ziwe And Shrill; rhe recently made his film debut with the acclaimed comedy Together Together.

We will see her again shortly in two great Hollywood productions: The Lost City, next to Sandra Bullock, And Mack & Rita, with Diane Keaton.

LEWIS COACH

Son of art (his father is the Bill Pullman from Independence Day or The Sinner), Lewis Pullman he made himself noticed in the noir 7 Strangers in El Royale and in the Hulu series Catch-22. We will find him again among the protagonists of the sequel to Top Gun, next to Tom Cruise And Jennifer Connelly, and also in the film Salem’s Lot, based on a novel by Stephen King; on the television front instead, he will be one of the protagonists of the Amazon series Outer Range, next to Josh Brolin.

DAISY EDGAR-JONES

Daisy Edgar-Jones is already known to the television audience thanks to her lead role in the series Normal People, acclaimed BBC and Hulu show. 2022 will see her engaged in various productions: she will be the protagonist of Where the Crawdas Sing, film produced by Reese Whiterspoon, while sharing the set with Sebastian Stan in the thriller Fresh. Finally, together with Andrew Garfield, will be the protagonist of the film Under the Banner of Heaven.

JOEL KIM BOOSTER

Joel Kim Booster has acquired relative notoriety as a stand-up comedian, also intervening as a guest star in series such as The Other Two And Shrill.

The LGBT + comedy series Fire Island, coming to Hulu, it will see him among the protagonists, but in 2022 we will also see him in the Apple TV + comedy series Tarzana, next to Maya Rudolph.

LILY GLADSTONE

Lily Gladtone has already been noticed by industry critics thanks to her participation in the film Certain Women, next to Laura Dern, Kristen Stewart And Michelle Williams; he also had a small role in the film First Cow.

In 2022 she will be the female protagonist of Killers of the Flower Moon, the new upcoming movie of Martin Scorsese, next to Leonardo Dicaprio And Robert De Niro.

JULIO TORRES

Julio Torres it was already appreciated in the surreal horror-comedy series Los Espookys, of which he is also co-creator. In 2022 a film is expected that will see him not only as an interpreter, but also a screenwriter and director, with a still mysterious title; among the producers of this film figure Emma Stone, while the main role will be entrusted to Tilda Swinton.

SIMONE ASHLEY

We have known Simone Ashley on the set of the Netflix series Sex Education, where he plays the character of Olivia. Her popularity is destined to grow further: soon we will see her among the main performers also in the second season of Bridgerton, in the role of Kate Sharma.

CAMILA MORRONE

Camila Morrone she is not new to the world of cinema: she is in fact a “veteran” of indie productions, including Never Goin ‘Back from Augustine Frizzelli; however, she is certainly better known because of her love story with Leonardo Dicaprio, started in 2017. We will see her in 2022 in the series Daisy Jones & the Six, with Riley Keough; the show is produced by Reese Whiterspoon and is based on the book of the same name that tells the story of a rock band from the 70s.