10 stupid cases in which moviegoers have asked for their money back

But I am astonished to read that spectators are requesting a refund of the amount of the tickets, because they expected… that it would be the second part! If they read decine21 or any other website of the competition, they would have found out that Avatar 2: The Water Sense, does not reach the screens until December 16. With news like this, one wonders why he works in a film information newspaper, if no one reads it later and he gets the wrong film. I’m about to go into a deep depression.

The case has reminded me of others like it. I have composed the 10 Stupidest Cases In Which Moviegoers Have Asked For Their Money Back.

1. Schindler’s List. I myself have witnessed how a guy in a Madrid cinema asked for a refund of the amount he had paid. When asked the reason, he stated with notable anger: “it’s that it’s in black and white.” The amazed ticket clerk asked him if he hadn’t seen the trailer before. “It’s that to see a movie in black and white I stay at home watching La 2”, replied the man.

two. million dollar Baby. For that denomination I expected a comedy type The little one goes away, starring a baby whose parents die in a plane crash, so it would be funny to know what the protagonist was going to spend a fortune on, maybe gold rattles and diamond pacifiers. But it’s about a boxing trainer whose ward falls into a coma. A very hard story for which the title did not prepare us!

3. the demons of the night. Spectacular recreation of real events, with Michael Douglas as an experienced hunter who teams up with engineer Patterson (Val Kilmer) to hunt down a fearsome lion. But some thought it was a scary movie with demons.

Four. Tyrannosaurus. Paddy Considine (in fashion now because he plays King Viserys Targaryen in the house of the dragon) made his debut as a director and screenwriter with this notable drama in which Peter Mullan plays a widower, who drinks more than necessary, violent and cynical, furious with the world, capable of kicking the life of his dog, in a fit of anger under the influence of alcohol. Many were outraged because tyrannosaurs did not appear in the film, since they expected something similar to jurassic-park.

5. stoker. People thought it was about vampires, or that it would be the biography of the author of Dracula. But none of that, the Hollywood debut of the Korean Park Chan-wook, starring Nicole Kidman and Mia Wasikowska, was going in another direction.

6. The woman of iron. It premiered after Hombre de Hierroso many thought that it was a female version of the superhero, in the style of super girlinstead of a biopic of the British president Margaret Thatcher, with Meryl Streep as the protagonist.

7. TheArtist. At the time I read that in the United States various popcorn farmers requested the refund of their pasta, because they had been shown… a silent movie! Others thought there had been some kind of glitch, because they weren’t listening to what the actors were saying. live to see

8. The Tree of Life. Masterful visual poem directed by Terrence Malick, which nevertheless puzzled many, who thought that it would be a much more conventional film starring Brad Pitt. Some theaters offered protesters a ticket to another title, and others hung a sign warning that it was “a rare movie.”

9. you will find dragons. Appreciable title. However, many viewers were outraged when they realized that it was a drama set during the Spanish Civil War. There are known cases of people who asked for their money to be returned… because no dragons came out! “I thought it would be a fantasy-themed film in the style of The Lord of the rings”, commented a spectator to the box office.

10. The endless story. What a scam, because it turns out that… it’s over! At 102 minutes. We want our money back. If it leaks, leaks.

