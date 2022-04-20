10 Surprising Facts You Didn’t Know About Emma Watson!

Facebook

Emma Watson is undoubtedly a household name at this point – and since then she’s been playing the role ofHermione Barnr in the popular series Harry Potter.

British actress Emma Watson burst onto the scene in 2001 as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise. In the years since the series ended, Watson has become one to make a name for herself both at Hollywood and in the world of fashion. With the release of Disney’s live-action ‘Beauty and the Beast’ yesterday, Emma finds herself taking on another iconic role, this time as Belle.

Everyone seems to love this wholesome actress who isn’t afraid to speak her mind and stand up for what she believes in.

We satisfy your curiosity Emma with 10 of the most interesting little-known facts about this famous actress!

Even though everyone knows Emma Watson is British, she was actually born in Paris, France, and speaks a little French! Emma is 32 years old and was born on April 15, 1990. Her full name is Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson. Emma Watson is of British and Turkish descent, and although her parents are both lawyers, they both separated early in her childhood. Because of this, Emma has three half-brothers and two half-sisters. Growing up, she wanted to be an actress from the age of just 6! Fortunately, she was able to train at the Oxford branch of Stagecoach Theater Arts on a part-time basis as a child. At her regular school, she was on the dance team as well as the field hockey team. Her very first acting role was as Hermione Granger in the popular Harry Potter series. Before that, she had never acted professionally. Her teachers convinced her to audition for the role, but she had to audition seven times before she was finally cast as Hermione. During the filming of Harry Potter Emma and the other young actors had up to five hours of tutoring a day, where she received straight A’s. Emma Watson graced the cover of Teen Vogue aged 15 – at the time she was the youngest person to grace the cover.

