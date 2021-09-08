10 Teen Movies You Must See

The great little jewel born from the pen of John Green puts together a couple already tested by “Divergent”, Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort. This is Hazel and Gus, two boys who are very out of the ordinary because they are sick and, one would think, desperate. Not so: he had his leg amputated but he hasn’t lost his good humor and panache at all. On the contrary, she reluctantly agrees to participate in a support group for cancer patients: there is little glamor in her pulmonary insufficiency that forces her to always carry an oxygen tank with her. No one, before, had talked to the boys about pain and suffering with such bluntness, without greasing the pill. This is why an entire generation has allowed itself to be fascinated by this love story which, amidst rivers of tears, teaches hope and invites the joy of living. The bench in Amsterdam on which the two experienced tender moments during their trip to Holland has almost become a national heritage. And don’t call it the usual kleenex comedy, because it’s not at all.