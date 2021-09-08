10 Teen Movies You Must See

From “Mean Girls” with Rachel McAdams to “Fault in the Stars” with Shailene Woodley, passing through “Yours, Simon”. Here are ten films for children (and not)
Smiles editorial staff
20 December 2018 at 10:00
There are not only apocalyptic scenarios or futurist wars on the horizon of young people in the cinema. Next to the sagas young adult that paint atmospheres Fantasy, from “Twilight” to “The Hunger Games”, there are in fact many films that tell teenagers like many others. From the pregnant teenager «Juno“To the singing girls of”Pitch PerfectAre authentic forces of nature. Sometimes a bit treacherous, sure – Rachel Adams / Regina knows something about “Mean Girls», But they always have something to tell and share. Whether in laughter or in tears, the audience can only cheer for one of the characters. Often they make physical and metaphorical journeys through the inclement weather of life, such as illness in “Blame the stars “or a more mature awareness of who you really are as in “Yours, Simon“.
Blame the stars
The great little jewel born from the pen of John Green puts together a couple already tested by “Divergent”, Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort. This is Hazel and Gus, two boys who are very out of the ordinary because they are sick and, one would think, desperate. Not so: he had his leg amputated but he hasn’t lost his good humor and panache at all. On the contrary, she reluctantly agrees to participate in a support group for cancer patients: there is little glamor in her pulmonary insufficiency that forces her to always carry an oxygen tank with her. No one, before, had talked to the boys about pain and suffering with such bluntness, without greasing the pill. This is why an entire generation has allowed itself to be fascinated by this love story which, amidst rivers of tears, teaches hope and invites the joy of living. The bench in Amsterdam on which the two experienced tender moments during their trip to Holland has almost become a national heritage. And don’t call it the usual kleenex comedy, because it’s not at all.
Yours, Simon
In Italy it was supposed to be released at the end of August 2018, but the enthusiasm of the fans convinced 20th Century Fox to anticipate its release in May. We are talking about “Yours, Simon», Adaptation of Becky Albertalli’s best seller. It is a classic film in its structure as a romantic yet revolutionary comedy: it is in fact the first film for teenagers produced by a large film company to have a homosexual boy as the protagonist. It tells the story of 17-year-old Simon (Nick Robinson) who still hasn’t managed to come out to family and friends. One day, on the school blog, a mysterious author publishes a post in which he talks about his undeclared homosexuality, and Simon writes to him. The result is an epistolary relationship – in which neither of us knows the true identity of the other – which soon becomes something more.
Juno
After watching the film, just look at a packet of orange Tic Tacs to immediately think of this shy and slightly awkward kid, Bleeker (Michael Cera), who ends up getting her best friend pregnant without knowing what to do. She is Juno (to whom she gives the face Ellen Page, rising star of Hollywood) and soon became the symbol of an entire generation. He knows that his son is an “unexpected event” but does everything to ensure the future that he cannot give him and looks for an adoptive family (the couple Jennifer Garner-Jason Bateman). The vitriolic dialogues of Diablo Cody have become a true cult.
Pitch Perfect
The competitions of show coir have become famous in Italy especially after “Glee”, but it is this female comedy (together with its two sequels) that clears a girl power a little different than usual. This group of university students could not be more heterogeneous nor worse assorted, yet it conquers with irony and talent. The Bellas attend the Barden University in Los Angeles and dream of the stage. This a cappella group is aiming for the national college championship, but first they must be able to find its harmony. The newcomer Beca, played by Anna Kendrick, takes care of it. The most explosive? Fat Amy to whom she lends her face Rebel Wilson, a real force of nature.
Mean Girls
Each school has its own queen bee. Each school has a bully who wins the role of hallway bully. Here she has the fake-angelic face of Rachel McAdams, wickedly painted by the screenwriter Tina Fey. She, Regina George (in name and in fact), tyrannizes her companions, including the latest arrival, the naive Cady (Lindsay Lohan). She leads the Barbie trio, the most popular and wicked team in the school. Between albums of malice, fake energy bars and love triangles with ex-boyfriends, a real war is taking place with no holds barred. Fortunately, the happy ending arrives sooner or later, but at a very high price… after all, even the most terrible of teenagers deserves a second chance, right?
We are everything
Adaptation of the novel of the same name by Nicola Yoon, «We are everything»Is a 2017 film directed by Stella Meghie starring Amanda Stenberg and Nick Robinson. It tells the story of Maddy, an eighteen year old suffering from a severe immunodeficiency that forces her to live indoors. Things are upset by the arrival of a new neighbor, Olly, with whom Maddy communicates first through the window and then by telephone. Soon the two will fall in love.
17 years old (and how to get out alive)
“17 years old (and how to get out alive)»Is a 2016 film that marks Kelly Fremon Craig’s directorial debut. Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld) is a shy and awkward 17-year-old who suddenly finds herself at loggerheads with her best friend when she discovers that the latter is dating her brother Darian, one of the most popular kids in school. Suddenly alone, she will try to break out of her shell.
Paper city
Another John Green novel becomes a successful film (albeit to a lesser extent than the previous one). The protagonist of «Paper city » Quentin has the face of Nat Wolff, already best friend of the protagonist of “Fault of the stars”, here chases Margo, the girl next door (in a literal but not metaphorical sense), played by Cara Delevingne. She is rebellious and unconventional and, as has happened in the past, she decides to disappear for no apparent reason and he, unaware of the consequences, sets out in pursuit of his former best friend, with whom he is actually madly in love. Thus begins a journey full of enigmas to be revealed, unexpected events to be contained and discoveries to be experienced. Maybe at the end of the adventure on the road there is no love in an all-encompassing sense, but friendship in its most total purity …
That amazing worst year of my life
Winner of the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival, this film alternates tears and laughter as Greg (Thomas Mann), a high school student who tries them all in order to survive the social jungle of adolescence. Instead of putting himself at the center of attention, he decides to become invisible to pass his high school years unscathed. Whether it is a winning strategy or not, the public will find out as it progresses in the story, which also passes through the presence of Earl (RJ Cyler), with whom he creates short films-parody of cinema classics. He protected his heart for a long time, or so he believed, until he met Rachel (Olivia Cooke), a schoolmate suffering from cancer. Faced with the problems of life, the protagonist resizes his vision of the world and of human relationships, melting even the hardest hearts.
We are infinite
Based on the bestseller «Wall Boy» by Stephen Chbosky (who directs it), the film depicts a friendship that hopes to soar into the future and break free once and for all from high school drama. He, Charlie (Logan Lerman from the Percy Jackson saga), is shy and introverted, but brilliant, while she, the daring Sam (Emma Watson) pushes it out of its shell. There is only one reason that leads him to give up, namely his crush on the girl. Thanks to her half-brother, Patrick (Ezra Miller), the three live wonderful adventures and find themselves facing the milestones of growth, from the first kiss to the first parties. But the end of high school changes everything, paths diverge and hearts break. A delicate and touching manual on adolescence that will make everyone want to relive, at least for a day, the heartbeat of a teenager.