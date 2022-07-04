10 Things We Learned From Jennifer Lopez: Halftime

For decades, Jennifer Lopez has been one of Hollywood’s hardest working and most versatile entertainers. Singer, actress, dancer, producer and entrepreneur, Lopez has built a small empire, turning her name into a successful brand.

by Netflix half time documentary provides insight into her life and career at a very special time when she was promoting the film Hustlers and received the best reviews of her acting career while preparing for her now iconic Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira. The documentary reveals new details about Lopez’s background and ambitions, allowing audiences to see a new side to her personality.

J.Lo has always been the dancer

Lopez opens half time talk about his childhood. She mentions how, as a child, people called her “the dancer”. Her other sisters were “the smart one” and “the singer”, leaving her as a dancer. Lopez even mentions how she felt “she wasn’t smart or couldn’t sing.”

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Make Money

This revelation is telling, not least because Lopez reveals she didn’t have an easy relationship with her mother. It’s also kind of sad, considering that Lopez’s career started as a dancer and she struggled to be taken seriously as a singer despite countless hits.

J.Lo was very aware of her Oscar Buzz

Jennifer Lopez has a successful film career, featuring over forty pictures. However, it is no exaggeration to say that his role in Hustlers is his best ever. As Ramona, Lopez is confident, dominating the screen in every scene she finds herself in and displaying a maturity viewers never expected.

Fittingly, Lopez has received rave reviews, including wins from the Los Angeles Film Critics Circle and nominations for the Golden Globes and SAG Awards. Lopez was very aware of the Oscar buzz around her performance, and half time follows her awards campaign, showing how much the nomination meant to her.

J.Lo is not into politics

During one of the documentary’s most telling moments, J. Lo mentions that she’s not a political person, and a clip from an interview where she laughs at the thought of making a political statement. However, Lopez then reveals that she felt compelled to make her halftime show take a strong stance against anti-immigration and anti-Latino sentiment in the United States during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Lopez was a notorious figure, mainly because of her personal life, which frustrates her, as she reveals during Half time. However, she remained largely aloof from politics for much of her career in the early 2000s, only feeling compelled to use her platform after the 2016 presidential election.

J.Lo wanted to headline the halftime show alone

Perhaps the most infamous moment of half time occurs when Lopez complains about the idea of ​​having two Super Bowl headliners. Calling it “the worst idea in the world,” Lopez laments the lack of time she will have to sing her message.

Her team also complained about the decision, taking it as an insult and suggesting the NFL didn’t trust a Latina who could do the job on her own. The comments aren’t against Shakira, but the quote can easily be taken out of context and made to sound like an insult against the Colombian superstar.

J.Lo wanted to sing at halftime

Jennifer Lopez has a successful singing career. She even acted as one of the top judges on american idol, cementing her place as one of the most versatile artists of the new millennium. However, critics and audiences did not always support her singing. Lopez herself had doubts about her singing abilities.

Due to her desire to prove herself, Lopez wanted her halftime show to feature real singing, not just dancing. At one point, she mentions that she wants to do something with “substance” and not just “shaking her ass and fucking belly dancing.” The comments were understandably controversial, as they seemed insensitive towards Shakira.

Hustlers influenced J.Lo’s halftime performance

The now iconic film by Lorene Scafaria Hustlers was a before and after in the career of Jennifer Lopez. The actress received the best reviews of her career and the respect she had always wanted from her peers. The film was also a huge box office success, grossing $157 million worldwide.

Logically, Lopez wanted to incorporate some elements of her highly physical performance into her halftime show, particularly because her chances of securing the Oscar nomination seemed at an all-time high. Lopez’s brief pole-dancing moment at halftime caused an internet storm, but it was a clear and strong acknowledgment of her work in Hustlers.

J.Lo wanted Bruce Springsteen to make an appearance on the halftime show

From the start, Lopez wanted to incorporate Bruce Springsteen’s anthem “Born in the USA” into his halftime show. However, Lopez struggled to convince Shakira. After all, Shakira was not born in the United States and is quite proud of her Colombian heritage.

Lopez reveals during half time that she was planning to make a Springsteen appearance on the show. However, she changed her mind and decided it was best for her daughter, Emme, to sing the song. Springsteen is an icon whose music has been featured in countless films, and his presence would have been a pleasant surprise. However, having Emme sing the song was arguably a more powerful moment and more effective statement.

J.Lo and her team took the loss of the Golden Globe hard

Lopez followed the critics for Hustlers closely, at one time even crying while reading one. She and her team particularly celebrated her Golden Globe nomination. At one point, it seemed like she was the prize favourite. The Globes love to recognize superstars, and there was no clear favorite in the category.

Alas, the Hollywood Foreign Press ultimately bestowed the award on Hollywood royalty Laura Dern, who went on to win the Oscar. Lopez and his team took the loss particularly hard. She later reveals that she felt like she let everyone down by losing.

J.Lo dreamed she got an Oscar nomination

The day before the Oscar nominations, Lopez revealed that she had dreamed that she received the coveted nomination. She then woke up and realized it was a dream. To make matters worse, she checked her phone and saw messages from her team confirming that the Academy had snubbed her.

Lopez’s lack of a nomination for Hustlers remains one of the most egregious snubs in Oscar history. Lopez has received multiple critics association nominations and has made it to the Globes and SAG Awards. His absence from the Oscars was strange and, frankly, unfair.

J.Lo wanted her performance to have a message

half time recounts Lopez’s experience while planning her halftime show. The process involved considerable fights with the NFL, and Lopez at one point described the whole thing as a “nightmare.” The NFL took particular issue with the use of lighted “cages” and Lopez had an intense argument with the organization’s representative.

Lopez wanted the cages to send a political message and remained staunchly determined to keep them, even when the NFL bluntly told her she couldn’t. Lopez repeatedly states during half time that she has fought her whole life to be heard, and the documentary confirms this, showing her as a strong and determined businesswoman who never takes no for an answer.

How many Demogorgons did the Russians have (and how did they get them)?