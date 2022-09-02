10 Things You Didn’t Know About BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

BLACKPINK has become a worldwide phenomenon. Its four members continue to conquer the international public with their talent, charisma and beauty.

The oldest of the members, 27-year-old Jisoo, has performed not only as a singer, but also as an actress. She then discovers the data that you may not have known about the interpreter of ‘Pink Venom’.

Jisoo belongs to the Korean royalty

kim jisoo was born on January 3, 1995 in Sanbon-dong, Seoul, South Korea. is a member of the family Gyeongju Kimwho are descendants of the royal family of Shila.

He has two older brothers

Although it is claimed that the father of Jisoo owns an entertainment company, she is the only one in the family involved in the music industry. BLACKPINK’s ‘unnie’ is the youngest of three siblings. her older sister Kim Ji Yoon she is a stewardess and her brother Kim Jung-ghui it is soldier of South Korea.

The first member of BLACKPINK in film and television

Jisoo joined the company YG-Entertainment in 2011. Before her debut, she participated in some music videos, commercials, and TV series. In 2015, she had a cameo in the drama ‘The Producers’. After his debut with BLACKPINKhis popularity grew and he got his first leading role in the series ‘snow drop’.

They consider her the cutest BLACKPINK member

Jisoo She is admired by many, not only for her talent, but also for her beauty. This has led her to be considered “the most beautiful K-pop singer”. Last year she was nominated at the ‘KingChoice’one of the most important prizes of South Koreain the category of KPOP Most Beautiful Face along with the other members of BLACKPINK. Jisoo came in first place.

Jisoo was popular in school

According to her former classmates, Jisoo was popular at school. Many of her classmates consider her to be a kind and beautiful person. Currently, the singer shows her side cute with his fellow BLACKPINK. She taught Korean to Lisa and took her home on New Year’s so she wouldn’t feel lonely. As recalled, the maknae she is Thai, so she lived alone in South Korea.

Jisoo’s hobbies

Jisoo loves to have fun and enjoys her free time playing drums and piano. In addition, he practices sports such as volleyball and basketball. Even he is quite a gamer, Well, he likes to play ‘Overwatch’ with Jennie. Also, she is a fan of anime and ‘Harry Potter’.

Jisoo can speak multiple languages.

Jisoo is very good with languages. In addition to speaking Korean, she knows japanese and chinese. Also, she got to learn some Thai phrases when she was teaching Lisa Korean. However, he considers that his weakness is English, since the rest of the members of BLACKPINK they can speak the language fluently.

She is an ambassador for Dior

Jisoo was the main image of the collection Dior Fall 2021 and appeared in various advertisements. In addition, she was invited to brand events, including the ‘Walk to Dior’. At the beginning of 2022, it was announced that the artist would be a global ambassador for the brand together with Jennifer Lawrence.

They nicknamed her ‘monkey’

Although Jisoo has been considered one of the most beautiful in K-pop, she once revealed that her family used to call her ‘cute’ because they said she was ugly because of her big ears and skinny body.

She was involved with Son Heung Min

During 2021, some rumors emerged claiming that Jisoo was dating the Tottenham footballer, Son Heung-min. This is because the singer was seen at one of the English team’s matches. However, the agency YG-Entertainment issued a statement denying any hint of a love relationship.