10 Things You Didn’t Know About Elisabeth Moss (‘Mad Men’)

Most of the world knows her as Peggy Olson or June Osborne, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing.. Few actors and actresses are capable of playing one of the most beloved and remembered characters in one of the most revered series in television history, and two years later starring in another iconic fiction that makes many forget their previous role.

What Elisabeth Moss has done may seem like chance or luck, but the truth is that it says a lot about her good taste and her good sense of smell when choosing projects.. After all, the first series in which she had a major role was nothing more and nothing less than ‘The West Wing of the White House’, where she played Zoey Bartlet, the president’s daughter. At just 17 years old, she was already reciting some of Aaron Sorkin’s best scripts and in one of the series that would shape a historic era of television fiction (along with others like ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’). . No, Moss is not luck: it is undoubtedly a mixture of flair and talent.

He was born on July 24, 1982 in Los Angeles. She defines herself as a “Valley girl”, that is, she grew up in that San Fernando Valley that Paul Thomas Anderson portrayed so well in his movie ‘Licorice Pizza’. Daughter of two musicians (her father is British, so she has dual nationality) and with a brother just over a year younger than her, Moss studied at home and soon traveled to New York to try to become a professional ballet dancer. Along the way, the interpretation of her was done with her.

She began her career as an actress in 1990, when she was only eight years old (that’s what living in the city of Hollywood has to do with) and it was accumulating, like a little ant, small works in front of the screen throughout a whole decade. In 1999, at the age of 17, he premiered in theaters a film that would mark an entire generation (‘Innocence, Interrupted’) and began a tour in ‘The West Wing of the White House’ that would last 25 episodes over seven seasons, playing the daughter of Martin Sheen and Stockard Channing.

But the glory came in 2010, when gave life in ‘Mad Men’ to the unique and unforgettable Peggy Olson, a secretary who ended up breaking glass ceilings in the macho world of advertising in the 50s. Then came Jane Campion’s ‘Top of the Lake’, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and the films ‘The Invisible Man’ and Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Chronicle’, among many other things. Because Elisabeth Moss doesn’t stop. At 40 years old, she still has her entire career ahead of her.