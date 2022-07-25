10 Things You Didn’t Know About Elisabeth Moss (‘Mad Men’)
Most of the world knows her as Peggy Olson or June Osborne, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing.. Few actors and actresses are capable of playing one of the most beloved and remembered characters in one of the most revered series in television history, and two years later starring in another iconic fiction that makes many forget their previous role.
What Elisabeth Moss has done may seem like chance or luck, but the truth is that it says a lot about her good taste and her good sense of smell when choosing projects.. After all, the first series in which she had a major role was nothing more and nothing less than ‘The West Wing of the White House’, where she played Zoey Bartlet, the president’s daughter. At just 17 years old, she was already reciting some of Aaron Sorkin’s best scripts and in one of the series that would shape a historic era of television fiction (along with others like ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’). . No, Moss is not luck: it is undoubtedly a mixture of flair and talent.
He was born on July 24, 1982 in Los Angeles. She defines herself as a “Valley girl”, that is, she grew up in that San Fernando Valley that Paul Thomas Anderson portrayed so well in his movie ‘Licorice Pizza’. Daughter of two musicians (her father is British, so she has dual nationality) and with a brother just over a year younger than her, Moss studied at home and soon traveled to New York to try to become a professional ballet dancer. Along the way, the interpretation of her was done with her.
She began her career as an actress in 1990, when she was only eight years old (that’s what living in the city of Hollywood has to do with) and it was accumulating, like a little ant, small works in front of the screen throughout a whole decade. In 1999, at the age of 17, he premiered in theaters a film that would mark an entire generation (‘Innocence, Interrupted’) and began a tour in ‘The West Wing of the White House’ that would last 25 episodes over seven seasons, playing the daughter of Martin Sheen and Stockard Channing.
But the glory came in 2010, when gave life in ‘Mad Men’ to the unique and unforgettable Peggy Olson, a secretary who ended up breaking glass ceilings in the macho world of advertising in the 50s. Then came Jane Campion’s ‘Top of the Lake’, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and the films ‘The Invisible Man’ and Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Chronicle’, among many other things. Because Elisabeth Moss doesn’t stop. At 40 years old, she still has her entire career ahead of her.
His childhood was marked by music
Moss’s parents are two musicians: he, Ron, is a British jazz musician and manager; she, Linda, is an American who plays the harmonica in blues bands. Therefore, Elisabeth and her little brother Derek grew up in a very musical environment. “My earliest memories are of a place called Blue Note or backstage at different theaters or clubs”he told The Guardian. “We grew up with musicians at home, we had a lot of instruments. The vacation consisted of 50 people at home jamming and everyone playing jazz. When she was 12 years old she didn’t know Nirvana or Oasis, or any of those people. I was listening to Ella Fitzgerald and Gershwin.”.
Perhaps that is why her first passion was ballet, and she spent her entire adolescence practicing it to become a professional dancer.
One of his first roles was in ‘Girl, Interrupted’
Moss’s career has been marked by a pair of very iconic television roles: Peggy Olson and June Osborne. But the truth is that she has done everything, both in film and television and also in theater. And although she has become more famous in recent decades, she started quite young in the early 90s. At the end of that decade He participated in a film that is very loved by many, ‘Innocence, Interrupted’. Do you remember her?
You are right, Moss shared internment with Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie, playing Polly, a young schizophrenic with scars on her face. The actress was just 17 years old when this James Mangold movie hit theaters.
practice scientology
One of the most curious things about the figure of Elisabeth Moss is her belonging to (and defense of) this American organization that has always been known to be the religious choice of many Scientology stars, including Tom Cruise and John Travolta.
It’s funny because In recent years, Scientology has been accused of practices such as extortion, brainwashing, mistreatment and abuse of its members.. For many, it is strange that Moss has become one of the voices of feminism in Hollywood, starring in a series that aims to be a warning against the rise of certain regimes that violate human rights, while defending the Church to which she belongs.
In 2010, he said he felt Scientology had given him “sanity and stability” since childhood. In an Instagram comment he went on to explain that starring in “The Handmaid’s Tale” and being part of Scientology did not seem contradictory to him. “Religious freedom, tolerance, understanding the truth and equal rights for all ethnicities, religions and creeds are extremely important to me”, assured. In 2017 she was tired of talking about it, and she told The Guardian this: “I already said what it means to me and anyone can look that up if they want to know what I think. Now it’s private and off limits.”.
The method does not go with her
Although many of his roles are dramatic and have a marked depth and density, the truth is that Moss is not one of those actors who have to stay in character for weeks and months. Rather the complete opposite. “I’m totally that person that when they yell ‘Cut!’ I’m already making jokes and stupid things. To behave in any other way would be impostor to me”he told The Guardian. Her peers insist that she’s a prankster and she keeps the crew in good spirits, and when she suddenly starts a take she instantly slips into the role.
She is obsessed with Sigur Rós
Although there is something that helps him warm up for some more difficult scenes: music. From Max Richter (the author of the fantastic soundtrack for ‘The Leftovers’) to Eminem, whose music he used to prepare to play the rape victim in ‘Top Of The Lake’. “He yells a lot. For some reason it felt like it was what I needed, and it got me into a place I needed to be.”he told The Guardian.
But of all the music, the one that obsesses him is that of the Icelandic band Sigur Rós. “The singer is probably the person I most want to meet in my life. He has been with me in so many things. I think he is amazing. The whole group is amazing. I have seen them about five times… Oh, I would die”.
His favorite song is ‘Festival’. “He has the most epic build ever. I have never heard anything like it. That was good for ‘Top of the Lake’”.
She’s a control freak
Moss was very hesitant before signing her five-to-seven-year contract on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ because she wasn’t sure about launching into a full-length project just two years after the end of ‘Mad Men.’ In the end she did it because she loved the character and the story, but she had one condition: she wanted to be a producer too.
Sometimes the actors and actresses appear as producers but it’s more a question of credits… it’s not the case with Elisabeth Moss. She is very much on top of the series, as she told the Vulture when the first season premiered. “I was so crazy that I forced costume designer Ane Crabtree to send me a piece of cloth so I could see it in person”was saying about the exact red color she wanted for the maids’ uniform.
It also influenced the tone and photography of the series: “I wanted it to be dark and gritty and no morality, just a story of very complicated and very lost people. And none of that shaky camera nonsense.”. She herself proposed Reed Morano as director of the first episodes, a very risky decision because Morano was a cinematographer who worked on ‘Lemonade’, Beyoncé’s visual album. He came out great.
He has such an interesting career thanks to his physique
It sounds weird, and even wrong, but she herself admitted it in an interview. Although other actors and actresses have been able to use their more traditional and normative physical attractions to get better roles, in the case of Moss it is the other way around.
“I have never been the cheerleader. I have never been the bride, he told the New York Times. As a consequence, she ended up finding more layered roles because Hollywood didn’t see her with those eyes. And that’s why she ended up being Peggy Olson.
She was married to Fred Armisen (only for eight months)
And they did not end on very good terms. The relationship with the comedian from ‘Saturday Night Live’ began in mid-2009, and it didn’t take more than a year for them to walk down the aisle. The marriage itself lasted even less time (must be among the shortest marriages in Hollywood). In 2012, the actress threw a dart at her ex-husband in an interview: “One of the best things people say about him is that he’s great at doing impressions. But the best imitation he does is that of a normal person.”. Boom. She then said that she didn’t want to waste any more time talking about it, and the topic has been buried in the past.
Armisen also spoke publicly on the subject, confirming in a way that he did not behave well with his ex-wife. “I think I was a terrible husband, I think I’m a terrible boyfriend”he said on a radio show. “I want it all… fast. I want to get married, I want us to live together…and then somewhere around a year or two, I get scared. I get emotionally scared and then I’m like, ‘Oh my God, who is this stranger in my house?’”.
He wants to make a romantic Christmas TV movie because he loves them
Although it has become clear that Moss has a somewhat twisted taste for dark and murky roles and stories, at heart the actress is a hopeless romantic, and is hooked on those Christmas TV movies that our mothers can predict scene by scene based on having swallowed them. everybody. A couple of years ago he confessed that he likes them so much that he downloaded an app to his mobile so as not to miss a single one..
“I needed to have a way to watch Hallmark Christmas movies”he explained, referring to an American television network known for producing such movies as churros (and some of them you can see on Amazon Prime Video). “I love Hallmark Christmas movies and watch as many as I can”.
In fact, he likes them so much that he wants to star in one, and he’s already done some of the work for the writers because he’s figured out the premise. “I would be a store owner, and there would be a man who plants Christmas trees, and you know, at first I would hate him… In my Hallmark movie I would probably end up losing the kid somewhere. There would be a lot of mascara and I would stab someone.”. Well, the goat shoots the bush.
She is addicted to Disneyland
The actress has always loved going to Disneyland Park in Los Angeles, where she hails from, and now has an annual tradition with her best friend, Susan Goldberg, an executive she met on ‘Mad Men.’ “We have a system set up”he explained to the Vulture. “We have our favorite attractions, we know where to go first, we have a meal plan for the whole day”.
One of her dreams in 2017 was that someone would invite her to a very exclusive restaurant inside the park called Club 33, where you can drink alcohol and you need to be a member to enter. We hope that by now she has achieved it.
