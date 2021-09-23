10 things you don’t know about Amanda Seyfried

The curiosity they are always on the agenda when it comes to celebrities from the entertainment world. Among the most loved and followed actresses we also find Amanda Seyfried, born in 1985, who became very famous thanks to her interpretations, such as Letter to Juliet or musicals Oh Mama! And Les Miserables. Here then 10 interesting details about her!

10 things to know about Amanda Seyfried

1. Amanda Seyfried appeared in Twin Peaks

Amanda Seyfried has always been a lot appreciated in the world of international entertainment, but despite this not everyone knows that the actress was, in fact, part of an episode of the famous TV series Twin Peaks. In 2015, David Lynch has decided to assign her a part coming to make her appear in some episodes of the third season of the beloved TV series.

2. His voice made it known

Many certainly noticed that the actress repeatedly played roles in musical. In addition to the aforementioned Oh Mama!, Amanda Seyfried also starred in Les Miseralbles, next to Hugh Jackman, one of the most popular musicals of recent years, directed by Tom Hopper. Precisely in these locations, the girl gave vent to her skill in music, showing that she has one voice not indifferent.

3. Amanda Seyfried is not embarrassed by nude scenes

Always remaining in the artistic and professional field, we also know that Amanda Seyfried has never had too many problems in interpreting scenes in which she had to appear naked. On the contrary, we know that he particularly loves hot scenes, in which he doesn’t feel like at all unease.

4. How tall is Amanda Seyfried? Here are his measurements

Often from behind a screen it is not noticeable, but the woman has very minimal measures. In fact, she is only tall 1 meter and 59 centimeters, but that hasn’t stopped her in the least. In fact, her innate grace has kept her going smoothly in life as well as career.

5. The beauty routine is your number one ally

The actress has always stated that she has a soft spot for treatment of the body he was born in face, particularly. In fact, according to some information obtained from various interviews, the woman would be a passionate lover of skin care, both face and body, but also hair. His blonde hair, in fact, it distinguishes it a lot, especially for the brightness and softness, which it particularly seeks.

6. Amanda Seyfried’s relationship with social media

With social media Amanda Seyfried really has a excellent value. Going to look for his profiles online, we see that on Instagram he has a following that counts about 7 million and 700 thousand followers all over the world. Furthermore, we also know that the actress likes to share information regarding hers everyday life on social media.

7. She has had very well-known boyfriends

Many follow the actress on social networks and in life, so they know that her love life has always been full of known characters. She is currently married to Thomas Sadoski, American actor, since 2017. In the list of his exes we also see Justin Long and Dominic Cooper.

8. She is a full-time mom

From 2017 the actress married Thomas Sadoski and in the same year, precisely in March, she gave birth to her first daughter: Nina Sadoski Seyfried. In fact, in that period, we see how the actress had a break from the world of acting.

9. Her beginnings as an actress and her crush on Leonardo DiCaprio

Taking a dip in the past, within her private life, we see that Amanda Seyfried started acting when she was 11 years and who, at the time, had a crush on Leonardo DiCaprio. It is difficult not to understand her, since at that time she was definitely the idol of all girls.

10. It is on the list of the 100 most beautiful people in the world

Magazine People wanted to reward the beauty of the actress by placing her among the 100 most beautiful women in the world. This milestone dates back to 2009 and 2010 (it was in the ranking for bel 2 years in a row). Despite this, the actress said she was unsure of her physical appearance.

