10 things you don’t know about the Hart of Dixie actress

Many of you know her as Summer Roberts for participating in the teen drama successfull The OC, but Rachel Bilson is currently on our television screens as Zoe Hart thanks to reruns of the TV series Hart of Dixie. Although this last show has not been a huge success, its episodes are absolutely not to be missed, especially if you are a fan of this sweet American actress.

Waiting to see her again in the role of the protagonist in a new show, here is a top 10 containing some curiosities about her private and professional life.

Rachel Bilson in Hard of Dixie

He was supposed to guest star on The OC

Rachel Bilson was initially cast in the television series The OC to do the guest star. Only in the 14th episode of the first season the actress was included in the initial credits along with the colleague Melinda Clarke.

It has always shown fewer years.

TO Celebitchy.com the actress confessed:

I’ve always looked younger because I’m small. I am sure that with a child I can look like a teen mom and everyone will say ‘Oh poor baby’. And Teen Mom is also my favorite show, I always watch it on the plane and I’m always in the ‘Don’t talk to me, I’m watching Teen Mom’ mood. I know, it’s a bit pathetic but it’s true.

She is a huge Friends fan.

In an interview with USmagazine.com, the actress confessed to watch Friends every night before going to bed.

Rachel Bilson in a promotional image

She is a slave to the Flamin ‘Hot Cheetos.

Apparently he has an addiction to Flamin ‘Hot Cheetos and he doesn’t hide it!

She is passionate about fashion.

Her favorite fashion designers are Coco Chanel and Stella McCartney.

It has some favorite actors and movies.

His favorite actors are Johnny Depp, Woody Allen, Kate Winslet and Audrey Hepburn, while his two favorite films Welcome to the Dollhouse (1995) and The Goonies (1985).

He knows the whole choreography of “I’m a Slave 4 U”.

In an interview with USmagazine.com Rachel Bilson said she memorized the entire choreography of Britney Spears’ “I’m a Slave 4 U” and did it at home several times.

The important thing is to have personality.

In an interview with the foreign press, the actress said:

no matter the appearance, what makes the difference is the personality. If a boy makes me laugh and have fun, he wins with me,

He had a self-destructive period.

Rachel Bilson experienced a self-destructive and rebellious time as a young woman. When she was 14 to 16, she and a group of her brother’s friends were involved in a car accident on the Pacific Coast Highway. According to what is reported on Wikipedia.com, Rachel “practically died and came back.” As a result, she has a scar over her right eye and sometimes suffers from migraines and memory loss. This experience changed her life by encouraging her to stop getting into trouble.

Rachel is mom.

Many of you will remember that Rachel Bilson dated Adam Brody, his colleague in The OC, for three years until 2006. Subsequently in 2007 the actress met Hayden Christensen on the set of Jumper with whom he had a daughter, Briar Rose, born in October 2014. According to the website WhoDatedWho.com, the actress is currently single.