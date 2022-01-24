10 things you don’t know about the Sanditon actor

Actor Theo James has captured many hearts through his portrayal of the charming Sidney Parker in the costume series Sanditon. But James had already fascinated us since his starring role in the series Divergent along with co-star Shailene Woodley. His next job will be the adaptation of HBO of the famous book “The Time Traveling Man’s Wife”.

Theo James, however, is not one who loves the spotlight. The notoriously private actor doesn’t hang out on social media, so it’s hard to sneak up on his secrets. But we have collected a few for you.

Here are 10 curiosities about Theo James

His real name is not Theo James.

The English actor at the registry office is in fact Theodore Peter James Kinnaird Taptiklis. Easy to remember, right?

He participated in an episode of Downton Abbey.

Theo James played Turkish diplomat Kemal Pamuk in the first season of Downton Abbey of 2010. Her character died after sleeping with Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery). Below is a clip from the TV series to remember the scenes with Theo as protagonist.

He is an avid fan of Harry Potter And Lord of the Rings – The Lord of the Rings.

At GQ magazine, the actor confessed that he was a fan of Harry Potter and of Lord of the Rings – The Lord of the Rings. “When I was young I probably pretended to read Sartre or something, but for me they were just there Harry Potter And Lord of the Rings“.

He does not suffer from vertigo.

Unlike Four / Four, a character he plays in the saga Divergent, Theo is not afraid of great heights and does not suffer from vertigo.

If he could live in the world of Divergent, would like to be a Dauntless.

Theo James confessed that, not suffering from vertigo and being afraid of practically nothing, if he lived in the world of Divergent he would surely be a Dauntless. All ‘Huffington Post the actor has in fact declared: “I would be a Dauntless because they can do what they want and have a lot of fun. They can drink, eat whatever they want and the girls there are the most beautiful “.

Theo James

It’s a rocker!

He was a singer and a guitarist in the English band Shere Khan. Unfortunately the group at the end of 2012 formalized the break to take on other opportunities.

He has a degree in philosophy

Before pursuing an acting career, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Nottingham University. His chosen field? Philosophy. “I wanted to ask myself a lot of questions, and discuss the meaning of life,” James said in an interview. Apparently, he uses his background in philosophy to try to connect with his characters on a deeper level.

He is also a voice actor

Actors love to act, regardless of medium, and Theo hasn’t held back in lending his voice to some pretty major animated productions. Lately, he voiced Rek’yr in the Netflix hit, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and dubbed Hector in Castlevania (also on Netflix) for three seasons. Her deep, clear voice is probably one of her greatest strengths. He also recently lent his voice to the TV series The Witcher.

He loves classic movies and actors.

The actor confessed to IMDB that he adores classic films and has favorite actors among the milestones of international cinema. Among the actors chosen there are Marlon Brando, Paul Newman (who said he took inspiration for the character from Four / Four in Divergent) And Steve McQueen.

Also in the top 10 are Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, Daniel Craig, Christian Bale, Geoffrey Rush and Brendan Gleeson. His favorite movie is Shine, a 1996 film directed by Scott Hicks and starring Geoffrey Rush.

He is a man of a thousand voices.

The actor can cover different accents, such as English, Scottish, Irish, American and Australian. Not only in movies but also in commercials. Below is the English commercial of Audi with the voice over by Theo James.