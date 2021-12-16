10 things you don’t know about the Thor actor

Known primarily for the role of the Asgardian god Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, theactor Chris Hemsworth it is perhaps among the most famous Australians in the world. Halfway through the three Hemsworth brothers – his older brother Luke (Westworld) and Liam (Hunger Games) are both actors, raised in Melbourne, by a father who is a social services employee and a mother who is a teacher. Today head of a “pack” in turn of a large family, he is married to Elsa Pataky.

Handsome in both armor and a surf suit (one of his favorite sports), Chris Hemsworth is the apotheosis of the god par excellence: tall, muscular, blond. Other known interpretations of the actor are those in the colossal Warner Bros Heart of Sea – The Origins of Moby Dick, Rush (in which he plays Formula 1 pilot James Hunt), 12 Soldiers and, more recently, Men in Black: International, alongside Tessa Thompson.

Here are 10 things you may not know about Chris Hemsworth!

He comes from a talented family

The Australian actor isn’t the only one with the spotlight on him. Median of three brothers, in the family they are practically all actors (except mum and dad). The Chris’s older brother, Luke Hemsworth, was the protagonist of the tv series Westworld. The younger brother, Liam Hemsworth, in addition to the well-known relationship between ups and downs with singer Miley Cyrus, he was one of the main protagonists of the saga Hunger Games, with Jennifer Lawrence.

There wife of the actor, Elsa Pataky, was part of the cast of the tv series The Queen of Swords. More recently she has distinguished herself on the set of the saga Fast and Furious as agent Elena Neves.

Sexiest man of the year 2014

Glamor Magazine elected him Sexiest man of the year in 2014. A year earlier, in 2013, had obtained the second place in the ranking behind the younger brother, Liam. According to the Thor actor, however, there is no rancor between the two. At least not from Chris. It seems, in fact, that Liam lives very badly being mistaken for his brother. During an interview, when he thought the reporter had called him Chris, while he was just introducing himself, he freaked out a little. Healthy competition, or not?

Friend of his colleagues Avengers

It is no secret that Original Six, or the Original Avengers, are great friends. The more attentive will remember the tattoo that the actors chose to share as a memento of the films they filmed together. In particular, actor Chris Hemsworth has revealed that he has a very close relationship with colleagues Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo (who is also the one who most often made him laugh on set), Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Hiddleston. In particular theinterpreter of Loki seems to be “one of the family” for the Hemsworths, so much so that it seems that he was almost “adopted” by the family, which considers him a relative.

His teenage crush is Robin Wright in The Princess Bride

Each has its own famous “crush”, and the actor’s seems to be one very young Robin Wright in the role of the protagonist of the film The Princess Bride of 1987. The actor revealed that it is one of his favorite films and that Wright’s interpretation was one “strong, sweet, beautiful and shrewd” woman.

He didn’t know he wanted to be an actor

We don’t all have clear ideas about our future. Christ Hemsworth admitted that acting hasn’t always been in his plans. In high school, in fact, he used to change his mind almost every week about his projects. He thought about being a doctor, then the professional player of some sport, then again the policeman or the lawyer. It seems that one of the last options to have whetted his imagination was that of be a keeper in the zoo.

He hates the paparazzi and is not a big fan of social media

Unlike most of the Serie A stars, Chris is not addicted to social media but, on the contrary, he seems quite frightened of it. He posted his first tweet only in March 2015 and entered the Instagram universe at the end of 2017. Luckily he thinks about it Elsa to post very tender family portraits!

In addition, he is not among the stars who like to have paparazzi around. He doesn’t like photographers to follow him everywhere, especially when looking to spend time with their family.

He risked not being Thor

There are roles and roles and, you know, you’re not always lucky enough to get the role of life. Chris Hemsworth, for example, almost missed (by a hair) the ability to wield Thor’s hammer in the Avengers. It seems, in fact, that it was very close to getting the role of Channing Tatum in GIJoe and that of Taylor Kitsch in X-Men: Origins – Wolverine. If he had played Gambit, of course, he would never have been Thor.

He launched an app for physical, nutritional and mental wellbeing

We all know that Chris Hemsworth has a “scary” physique. For the role of Thor, he had to put on 20 pounds of muscle mass – sorry for that! To encourage others to take care of your health – mental, physical and nutritional – Hemsworth launched an app: Centr App. It is a program that encourages you to follow a healthy lifestyle.

“The app is based on the three elements of healthy living: movement, nutrition and mindfulness. These are things I have learned in life from meeting people who are experts in each of these fields. For me it was an important job, which helped me not to implode with anxiety, I realized that you have to find a “center”. “

He has at least 5 Thor’s hammers in his house

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Hemsworth revealed to have several Thor’s hammers scattered around the house. Some are smaller and others full size, including one in the bathroom. The actor joked that sometimes his children or guests stay in the bathroom a little longer than they should and, according to him, the reason is that they try to lift the hammer alone. Who knows if anyone has ever proved “worthy”.

As a child he liked to sew

Everyone has a great passion as a child: toy cars, Barbies or, as in the case of the Thor actor, sewing. The Australian actor admitted that, not having much money, she planned to sew her own clothes alone. He thus began to develop a passion for sewing, both the simple one and the crochet one.