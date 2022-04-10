Games

10 things you may have missed in the first Pokémon Scarlet and Purple trailer

We have received a curious list related to one of the most outstanding Nintendo franchises. We are actually talking about Pokemon.

In the first trailer shown at Pokémon Presents on February 27, we were shown a large number of news related to the new titles of the franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, and therefore with the new region. Then we leave you 10 things you may have overlooked in this first trailer according to CBR.

Here you can see them:

  • 10. Counting on the presence of forms of Hisui, it is possible that new regional forms will be introduced.

  • 9. The new starter Pokémon, Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly.

  • 8. The new region has architecture inspired by Spain and cities like Barcelona.

  • 7. A Dratini fountain could indicate the presence of Pokémon from the first titles of the franchise.

  • 6. There are Pokémon released in cities.

  • 5. Could have changes in weather conditions.

  • Four. The uniform of the protagonists varies depending on the version of the title that we choose.

  • 3. The existence of hidden objects.

  • 2. The possible presence of regional forms of Alola and Galar taking into account the presence of Pokémon like Hisui’s Zoroark.

  • 1. There could be a system similar to the Underground Caves based on scenes like the one with the Stonjourners walking.

What do you think? We read you in the comments.

