10 things you may not know

After a long wait here it is finally the Spa bonus. They leave Monday 8 November applications for the voucher that all Italian citizens of age can request in one of the many centers accredited by Invitalia, the company that manages the bonus on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Development.

The resources made available for the measure are equal to 53 million euros and someone already complains that the MISE has made a serious mistake: allowing the spa facilities to collect pre-accessions before 8 November, thus going in some cases already overbooked, as we have explained better here.

However, not all spa facilities are already fully booked, so you can still give it a try.

Spa bonus, how it works

The bonus consists of one 100% discount on the purchase price of the selected spa services, up to a maximum of 200 euros. It is individual, non-transferable and free from the purchase of additional services. Each adult citizen can take advantage of only one bonus and will have 60 days from the date of issue to start treatments.

Be careful because, unlike other bonuses introduced in recent months in support of activities or workers who are stopped due to a pandemic, in this case the bonus application should not be made either to INPS or to the Revenue Agency or to any other state body.

Citizens interested in applying for the Spa Bonus must apply directly to accredited spas. From 12 noon on Monday 8 November, citizens can book the Spa Bonus directly at the spa facilities that have previously been accredited with Invitalia.

The list of spas participating in the initiative is constantly updated on the Invitalia website and can be found here.

10 useful things to know about the Spa Bonus

Here are 10 things that are perhaps not very clear and that instead it is useful to know: