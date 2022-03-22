10 Times Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Made Us Believe In Love

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of the most stable couples in Hollywood. We list all the occasions in which we have been made to believe that love does exist.

One as a simple mortal can not always trust the love relationships that celebrities boast on social networks. This year, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their separation and we stopped believing in love a little bit, but if we turn to other shop windows we will find in Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively so many memes, jokes and photographs that definitely give us hope. The couple of actors who have starred the adam project (Reynolds) and a little favor (Lively), they have been together for more than 10 years and they are one of the funniest couples we have found in Hollywood. Here are 10 occasions in which they made us believe in love.

Fireworks on double date

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively they became good friends during the filming of Green Lantern. Some years later, and with no relationship in between, they met again in a double date. The problem? They were the respective dates of the other two people. Reynolds has described the occasion as the most awkward for those who had to witness the fireworks between him and Blake.

secret wedding

Almost a year after they started dating and despite the 11-year difference, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds got married. Although we found it super romantic that celebrities wanted to keep things private and not make a big deal out of their weddingSome time later it was leaked that the hacienda where they had given their yes used to be a plantation that was enslaved. The couple apologized for the scandal.

Florence Welch and the burnt dress

Singer Florence Welch She is a very good friend of Blake Lively. At the couple’s wedding, the leader of the group Florence + The Machine sang at the reception. But that is not the gesture that makes us believe in love, but just at that moment Blake discovered that her wedding dress had a burn stain. The actress broke down in tears, as she herself told Vogue, but Ryan comforted her by telling her that it was the least of it when they were living such a beautiful moment together. Blake confessed that the mark on her dress is now her favorite part of the outfit and one of her best memories..

Father’s day

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively they have three daughters together. During Reynolds’ first Father’s Day, the actress posted a photo on Instagram, where she congratulated him with a fun message: “From the first time I saw our baby, I felt deep in my heart that you could be her real father…”

“My wife is amazing”

Ryan Reynolds has never tired of making it clear that Blake Lively It’s one of the best things that ever happened to him. However, when his baby James was born, the narrative changed: “I love my wife, but I would use her as a human shield to protect my daughter,” the actor joked. the adam project.

Advice between couple

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are quite active actors in the entertainment industry. The actress revealed that her husband is the first to help her prepare a character. For Deep Fear, Lively shared that one of the main pieces of advice for her was to prepare not only mentally, but physically for such a demanding character.

infinite jokes

At the moment, we do not know who is the best troll. One of our favorites was, without a doubt, when Blake Lively uploaded the photo of her and her husband at a baseball game; the Instagram story description was “I love meeting fans” and she even tagged Reynolds.

Reference to ‘A Summer in Pants’

In the new millennium, Blake appeared in the teen romantic comedy Summer in Pants opposite Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel. The tape told the adventures of four girls who shared lucky pants. On Dead Pool 2a film that Ryan Reynolds starred in and wrote, the actor joked in a dialogue that involved explaining why A Summer in Pants was really…pornography.

Ryan Reynolds Revenge

We already talked about Blake Lively’s trolling towards Ryan Reynolds, but the actor is not far behind. In their social networks live some galleries full of photos where the ex-protagonist of gossip-girl it goes horribly wrong in couple photos.