10 tips to recover our healthy eating after the summer

During the summer it is normal for our eating habits to get out of control due to the change in social life, intensive days, vacations, trips, excesses, etc. Now we are at the right time to return to our life of always and to set good resolutions regarding our food it means. Re-establishing healthy eating habits can take some time and effort, but following these simple tips it will be much easier for you:

organize menus weekly. always carry one ready for the purchaseto planning those meals. Eliminate processed foods of the shopping list and your diet. In addition to having fewer nutrients, they are rich in sugars, fats and salt. Opt for fresh produce. turn to eating raw food or failing that, cooked steamed, grilled, boiled or baked. Includes fruits and vegetables in your daily diet (5 servings). They will provide us with the vitamins and fiber we need and are very low in calories. Always have pre-cut fruit and vegetable containers in the fridge (apples, strawberries, carrots, tomatoes…) They will be your healthy snacks. Don’t forget about carbohydrates. They are the base of the pyramid of a healthy and balanced diet. They provide us with the energy we need to carry out our daily tasks (work, study, play sports) and, in addition, they have a satiating power. Therefore, it is essential to consume foods such as bread, cereals, legumes and pasta. Bet on whole varieties. It’s time to ditch soft drinks and alcoholic beverages that we enjoy so much on summer days and resume controlled water intake. Within a more stable daily routine, it is much easier to cover the daily water consumption we need and distribute it efficiently throughout the day. We should consume at least 2 liters a day, the equivalent of approximately 8 glasses of water. Set schedules and make 5 meals a day, Paradoxically, skipping meals leads to weight gain. This does not mean that you have to eat a lot, but rather that you have to eat small amounts at each meal. The ideal is to make 5 daily meals, being 2 in the morning, one at noon, one in the afternoon and one at night. In this way you will be able to arrive at the next meal with less anxiety and, therefore, you will not overeat. If you eat at work, prepare meals in advance weekend. Freeze dishes for emergencies. To the rich dark chocolate. Dark chocolate is the perfect substitute for those ice creams that we have abused during the summer. It is antidepressant, rich in antioxidants and helps lower blood pressure. Although yes, it is still chocolate, so make sure you drink it in moderation.

Remember that eating properly and balanced nutrition must be a fundamental part of our lives, but do not forget that it must be accompanied by other healthy habits such as physical exercise, avoiding stress and resting properly.

Rebeca Gonzalez Gines

Pharmaceutical Service Technical Information COFM