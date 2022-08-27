10 “tracks” you (maybe) didn’t know about Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldpay

1. ALWAYS SUPPORTIVE

He is committed to charitable causes with which he identifies and sheds light on situations that challenge him, such as fair trade: in his concerts, Chris Martin usually carries the symbol of equals painted on the arm or on his left hand. AIDS, poverty and the education of children in India, child abuse, environmental problems and ecological disasters are issues on which the leader of Coldplay contribute your grain of sand. In 2014, she bought a Banksy work for $470,000 at a charity gala to raise money for earthquake victims in Haiti. In addition, he continues with a habit that his mother instilled in him with the monthly allowance he received when he was a child. She took 10% to help those in need and since 2000 – the year he released his first album with the band – Chris does the same with his earnings.

The charity auction at which Chris and his then-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, bought Banksy’s work was organized by Sean Penn in support of Haiti. Getty Images

2. SPEECH AND HEARING

Although there are no noticeable traces of that stutter he had as a child, some say that Chris has a slow tone to speak because he still struggles with this disorder. What the singer did talk about, and on more than one occasion, is that he suffers from tinnitus and that it was detected in 2002. Tinnitus or tinnitus is commonly described as a ringing or whistling sound in the ears and in the case of the vocalist of Coldplay is a consequence of the excessive volume with which I used to listen to music. For twenty years, Martin has been using custom-made earplugs or headphones to control sounds.

Thanks to the care, Chris’s hearing problem did not worsen. Getty Images

3. YOGA, SIESTAS AND DIET

Some habits and hobbies of Chris are due to his marriage to Gwyneth Paltrow. Ashtanga yoga, for example. After his separation from the actress, the singer abandoned vegetarianism. “I was for a long time, but I went back to eating meat,” he confessed at the time. Meditation and naps are other of the singer’s well-being secrets. “I don’t sleep much at night. I meditate and occasionally take a 15-minute nap (known as a power nap) because I like to be awake. Inspiration usually comes after midnight”, he recounted in an interview with Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2.

4. A STUDENT 10

Chris was born on March 2, 1977 in Exeter, the county town of Devon (England), but grew up with his parents and four siblings in a small nearby town called Whitestone. He went to Exeter Cathedral School and Sherborne School (in Sherborne, Dorset), one of the most expensive private schools in the UK. At that time he formed his first band, The Rockin’ Honkies, along with two partners. In 1996, the singer entered University College London, the third oldest institution of higher education in England, where he studied Ancient History and graduated with honors in Greek and Latin.

Main facade of University College London. David Iliff

5. BULLYING AT SCHOOL

Today he arouses love and adoration in millions of people around the world, but Chris’s adolescence was much like that of any mortal. Above all, in the difficult moments that are usually experienced at this stage of life. “When he was a kid, he had a really funny way of walking, he would wiggle me around a little bit. Everything got worse when I entered school, where a group of quite aggressive boys kept telling me that I was gay and laughed at me for years just because of the way I moved, ”he admitted. They also messed with him because of his beliefs. “I was hyper-religious, quite innocent and very self-righteous,” he told Rolling Stone magazine.

6. LOTS OF LOVE TO GIVE AND RECEIVE

the story with Gwyneth Paltrow it filled pages of magazines and hours of television. They got married, had two children (Apple and Moses) and in 2014 they divorced after twelve years together. Today she shares her days with dakota johnson, but other women passed through the life of the singer (some more public and others more in the shadows). After her separation, she had a fleeting crush on Jennifer Lawrence and from August 2015 to June 2017, he had a more stable love with the also actress Annabelle Wallis. He was seen on the streets of New York with the model and television presenter alexa chungensure that with Minogue Kylie It was something more than sharing a profession and Katy Perry Y Dua Lipa they also fell surrendered to his charms.

Chris and Annabelle, smiling and in love through the streets of Paris. Cord Press

Jennifer Lawrence. Getty Images

With Kylie Minogue at the Glastonbury festival in 2019. Getty Images

Alexa Chung. Getty Images

Dua Lipa. Getty Images

7. BY LAND AND BY SEA

When it comes to unplugging and having a good time, Chris chooses the tranquility of a beach and the proximity of the sea. In the Hamptons or Malibu, alone, in the company of his children or with friends, the lead singer of Coldplay takes his board wherever he goes and launches himself to tame the waves. Such is his passion for surfing that, in 2003, during his honeymoon in Mexico, he was seen surfing in the waters of the Caribbean. Unlike some of his colleagues who have a million-dollar garage, loaded with four-wheeled jewels, Martin has a ’66 Ford Mustang Shelby and a new Jeep.

8. GUY WITHOUT RELIGION

Chris’s mother – a very religious music teacher – introduced a strong religious tone to the daily life of the Catholic home of the Martin family. In fact, the singer assured on more than one occasion that his childhood and adolescence were very marked by the presence of God. “Over the years everything faltered until I decided that I was going to have my own relationship with what I believed to be God. I believe that God is love, it is the magic in each molecule. I mean a broader God, there is no specific image, no religion, ”he admitted to Rolling Stone magazine.

He has a tattoo of God is Love.

9. HIS ARGENTINE FRIEND

There is a very strong and unalterable bond over the years between Chris Martin and our country. From the first visit of Coldplay to Argentina in 2007, everything was in crescendo. In 2016 the group began its tour in these latitudes and the following year – after playing in 31 countries – closed the same tour here. There is an endearing connection, a connection that will lead the band to make ten presentations at the River stadium, an absolute record, starting on October 25. But beyond the numbers and the collections, the singer has Argentine affections: one of them is Nacho Figueras. Chris usually visits him at a polo match and the usual photo is to see them embracing in the palenque. They are called “Bro” and the Figueras Blaquier family will surely be part of the public at River, since from next month they return to Argentina and stay until December.

In 2016, Chris visited the field that the polo player has on 25 de Mayo, in the province of Buenos Aires.

November 2017. During the A Head Full Of Dreams tour at the La Plata Stadium. Getty Images

10. MOVEMENT AND FASTING

Cycling and running are the two activities that push Chris to physical well-being. But behind his fabulous 45 is also hiding the 6:1 diet, which involves fasting one day a week. “I started doing it because once I was sick, someone recommended that I not eat for a day. ‘Your body will feel healthier,’ he told me. I started doing it often and discovered that I could sing a little better and I revalued food”. Another of the strengths of the singer’s diet is having left dairy a long time ago.