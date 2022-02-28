10 treatments to prevent and avoid hair loss

The stress, seasonal changes and age are some of the factors that cause premature hair loss, but thanks to technology and scientific advances it can be avoided.

Little by little it is ceasing to be a taboo subject for society thanks to the fact that many celebrities have revealed their problems with hair loss. Keira Knightley, Sara Sampaio or Sarah Slamamong many others, have publicly declared that they suffer from this problem.

How can I prevent hair loss?

Hair naturally falls out. “Every day we renew 100 hairs (100 hairs fall out and 100 new hairs come out). In autumn we can even renew 200-250 a day. For this reason, although these falls “scare”, it is something normal and should not worry, as long as they do not produce a loss of capillary density (for example, that the skin of the scalp is visible or that the hairline widens)”, he explains to us doctor sergio va, hair surgeon and director of the Trichology Unit of the Ramón y Cajal University Hospital in Madrid. If he does it excessively, we must treat it with the help of an expert and good products that take care of our hair and provide it with the necessary vitamins and nutritional properties.

There are countless hair treatments with different formats to treat hair loss and prevent its advance, below we have chosen the 10 most popular and effective products that will help you strengthen and maintain a healthy appearance to your hair.

10 products to prevent and treat hair loss

Pilexil anti-loss capsules For sale in Druni (37.99 euros) Pilexil Capsules contains 150 units and is a dietary supplement for hair that provides ingredients such as Biotin and Zinc, which contribute to the maintenance of hair in normal conditions and L-Cystine (amino acid that is part of the hair structure). Two capsules daily that help prevent hair loss and strengthen nails. Buy Product

Elifexir Redensifying Hair Lotion For sale in Druni (18.99 euros) It is a perfect anti-fall spray to reduce hair loss, at the same time that it provides strength, volume and shine for revitalized hair. It acts intensely and directly on the cause of the fall. Apply between 5 and 10 pumps at night on dry hair, massaging gently with circular movements. Buy Product

Vichy Aminexil Clinical Capsules For sale in Douglas (47.99 euros) Anti-hair loss treatment that helps to reinforce root anchorage, strengthen hair and rebalance the scalp. The effectiveness of the 5 active ingredients will make you perceive the results after three weeks by applying a daily monodose. Buy Product

Isdin anti-aging champ For sale on Amazon for 16.99 euros. Its multi-active complex helps prevent and curb hair loss, while stimulating hair growth. The ideal daily hygiene use for any hair loss treatment. Buy Product

Nioxin Antioxidant Hair Srum For sale on Amazon (26.60 euros) Night Density Rescue is a hair serum that helps fight hair loss overnight, clinically proven to increase the density and strength of hair in 2 months. Buy Product

Krastase hair loss ampoules For sale on Amazon for 33.52 euros. They are vials of fortifying treatment Anticada for weakened hair prone to falling out. Its unprecedented concentration of ingredients acts as a dose of pure active ingredients that act in depth to minimize hair loss and enhance the beauty of the hair. Buy Product

Sephora Fortifying Hair Srum For sale at Sephora (17.99 euros) If what you want is to prevent hair loss and slow it down, this fortifying srum from Sephora is the solution. Formulated with 99% natural ingredients, this Biotin-enriched hair treatment helps add density and thickness to your hair. Buy Product

Isdin anti-fall food supplement For sale in Druni (29.99 euros) For all those who want to treat hair loss from the inside, these Isdin food capsules are the best way to do it. Formulated with specific plant extracts for hair, they help strengthen hair and prevent hair loss. Buy Product

Garnier anti-fall vitamin srum For sale in El Corte Ingls (6.15 euros) This srum with Red Orange, Vitamin C and Biotin is the most economic to combat hair loss. Strengthens hair from roots to ends, giving it density and a healthier appearance. Buy Product

Bellido Female Premature Baldness Treatment For sale in El Corte Ingls (47.50 euros) It is the treatment full of the market since it meets the specific needs of female alopecia in all its stages and states. This shock treatment helps stop abundant hair loss and the development and germination of new hair. Contains 12 units of capsules to be applied 2-3 times a week for 3 months. Buy Product

