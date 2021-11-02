10 tricks to use them to the fullest and save a lot

Here are some tips and tricks to make the best use of radiators and save a lot even during the winter

The winter is practically at the gates and the cold is approaching, le temperatures they start to be very low and the houses need to be reheat to guarantee us an acceptable standard of living. Of course, our loved ones come to our rescue radiators.

Keeping the house warm, perhaps while under a blanket holding a cup of tea is one of the many pleasures in life, but even this could have a cost savory. In this article we provide you 10 tricks to make the best use of the radiators e save money much.

Here are the 10 tricks to use the radiators and save money

THE price increases in the electricity and gas bills have meant that learning a save money on the use of radiators is even more important to save money. There are those who, to spend less, avoid turning them on and use them only in cases of extreme necessity. In this article, however, we show you 10 useful tricks to use the radiators, pur saving up lots of money:

Remember to perform maintenance on the systems

It may seem like an unnecessary cost, but it actually does maintenance regular of the installations can represent a savings in economic and safety terms. The control by a technician, in fact, allows to have a properly regulated and clean system, as it is free of limestone deposits.

READ ALSO -> TEST: WHERE IS THE LEOPARD HIDING? IN VERY FEW THEY CAN

Also, doing plant maintenance is compulsory by law and, for those who do not, there is a fine starting from € 500;

Pay attention to the temperature of the rooms

Sometimes we tend to set the thermostat to an excessive temperature and, in this way, some rooms are heated excessively. The optimum temperature is 20 °, but set a temperature yes 19 ° it would be more than enough if you want to save.

Remember that for each degree (less) you save about 5/10% on fuel consumption and, therefore, a lower cost on energy and gas bills;

Evaluate the hours of ignition well

One of the biggest mistakes to make is to to hold switched on the heating system day and night. If you have good quality fixtures and the house is well insulated, the accumulated heat will also be guaranteed during the rest of the day.

On the weather maximum from power on the law also intervenes: 14 hours daily for plants in zone E (northern Italy and mountains), 8 hours in zone B (Southern Italy and coastal strips);

Consider installing reflective panels between the wall and the radiator

An ingenious solution for save money on the bill is to install reflective panels between wall and radiator. This will allow you to limit heat loss and keep the rooms warm throughout the day. An even cheaper solution involves using simple paper foil;

Shield the windows near the radiators

One of the main enemies during the winter is the one from dispersion from heat passing through the windows. One solution could be to close the shutters or shutters in order to prevent the heat emanating from the radiators from escaping from the house;

Do not place objects or furniture near the radiators

Furniture, curtains or others objects medium or large sizes should not be placed near radiators. This would hinder the diffusion of the heat in the rooms and, therefore, would cause waste of energy. Remember not to use the radiators as a laundry dryer and to air the room only for a few minutes;

Make an energy audit of your home

A very efficient trick for save money money is to ask a technician for a energy check-up of your home. With a complete energy diagnosis, in fact, you will be able to understand the level of thermal insulation of your home and evaluate, if necessary, interventions to optimize the efficiency of the heating system.

Having a home with an efficient isolation thermal will bring a reduction in costs up to 40%. Furthermore, it is possible to evaluate whether to resort to ecobonus, which allow you to deduct up to 85% of the costs deriving from the interventions from personal income tax or IRES;

Use state-of-the-art heating systems

To install installations from innovative heating, such as condensing boilers will allow you to save on bill costs. If you have an old heat generator, consider one replacement with a more efficient system.

Remember that even for these plant optimization and replacement interventions there are numerous bonuses that allow convenient tax relief;

Choose innovative technological solutions

There technology modern offers us numerous innovative and quality solutions that allow you to save money. For example, using an automatic temperature control unit allows you to program the use of heating even on a weekly basis, with consequent economic advantages on the bill.

Furthermore, technological innovation has produced solutions such as i chronothermostats, i sensors of presence and regulators electronic, which allow you to remotely adjust, with the simple use of your smartphone, the temperature of each room and the switch-on times of the radiators;

Use thermostatic valves

The last trick we suggest to make the best use of radiators and save a lot is to install thermostatic valves. These devices allow you to regulate the flow of hot water that flows into the radiators.

READ ALSO -> HEATERS: HOW TO ADJUST THEM WITH THE VALVES TO SAVE

Thermostatic valves allow you to set a limit from temperature desired for heating your home. As can be easily understood, this choice can bring great benefits to your pockets, allowing you to save on consumption up to 20%.