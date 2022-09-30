10 trucks that Jessica Alba can acquire thanks to her millionaire fortune

Jessica Alba is a successful actress and businesswoman who claims she can buy the following 10 luxury trucks. Swipe and see cars we talk!

Over the last few years, actors and actresses in the United States have not only generated money with their movies and series, but also because of the different businesses they carry out.. One of them is Jessica Alba who is one of the co-founders of The Honest Company, who is estimated to have earned a fortune that exceeds 180 million according to different reports..

On the other hand, the renowned actress is a big fan of trucks because her house has three beautiful vehicles of this type on her garage door. Because of this, we at Tork made a list of 10 trucks that you could buy, thanks enormously. fortune.

1-Ford F-450 Super Duty Limited

This truck is worth 100 thousand dollars.

As is known, Ford is one of the great brands with a long tradition in trucks. On the other hand, the F-450 Super Duty Limited stands out for being one of the most luxurious of the American corporation because it has exclusive details such as the unit number plate and massage seats. It has a 6.7-liter V8 engine and is worth $100,000, as reported by Auto Blid.

2-Range Rover Evoque

This Range Rover has 441 horsepower.

Range Rover Evoque is considered as a family car due to its dimensions. As reported by Diario Motor, it has a width of 2.10 meters and a trunk and a trunk of 591 liters. In addition, it has a 204 horsepower engine, goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 10 seconds and has a top speed of 206 km/h. Its current price is 85 thousand dollars.

3 – Dodge Ram 1500 Limited

This Ram is worth 65 thousand dollars.

As with all Dodge trucks, this Ram 1500 Limited stands out for having a frame rail and crossmember. It has a V8 HEMI engine with a displacement of 5.7 liters, associated with an 8-speed Torqueflite automatic gearbox, as reported by Diario Motor. In turn, as published by Auto Blid, it currently has a value of 65 thousand dollars.

4 – Jeep 4×4 Custom

This truck has 264 horsepower.

The Jeep 4×4 Custum is one of the classics of off-road trucks. As reported by the specialized page Km77, this SUV has a 264 horsepower engine, goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds, has a maximum speed of 177 km/h and is currently worth more than 69 One thousand dollars.

5 – Mercedes Benz G-Class

This Mercedes is worth 310 thousand dollars.

The Mercedes Benz G-Class has the particularity that it was initially designed for military use, but over the years it became an off-roader for family and professional use. This five-door station wagon is 4.82 meters long, 1.93 meters wide and 1.97 meters high. In addition, it has a 330 horsepower engine, a maximum speed of 210 km per hour and a price of 310 thousand dollars.

6 – Ford F-150 King Ranch

This Ford is worth $65,000.

Undoubtedly, Ford is one of the great brands in trucks and in the case of the F-150 King Ranch it stands out for having a chassis similar to the Toyota Tundra. On the other hand, as reported by Auto Blid, it has leather seats and a 5.0-liter V8 engine that delivers 385 horsepower and is worth $65,000.

7 – Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country

This truck has a 6.6 liter engine.

Without a doubt, at Chovrolet we can find a long tradition in different trucks and this is the Silverado 3500 High Country. This car has a digital screen inside with different functions, such as being able to connect the phone applications, in addition to changing speeds from the steering wheel. As reported by Auto Blid, it has a 6.6-liter Turbodiesel 8 engine and is worth $69,000.

8 – GMC Sierra 1500 Denali

This GMG is worth over a million dollars.

GMC is another brand with a long tradition in trucks and with the Sierra 1500 Denali model, it seeks to capture the eyes of all drivers again. According to Auto Blid, it’s worth a million dollars and it’s worth every penny because it’s comfortable with its leather seats and has running boards, tow control, lots of chrome, 22-inch wheels.

9-Nissan Pathfinder

This Nissan is worth 40 thousand dollars.

One of the most comfortable vans today is the Nissan Pathfinder since it is comfortable and can be used in daily life to go to work or carry out activities with the family. On the other hand, as reported by Motorpasión, the engine it has is a 3.5-liter V6 with 284 horsepower and is worth almost 40 thousand dollars.

10 – Lamborghini Urus

This Lamborghini costs 230 thousand dollars.

In classic and luxury cars, Lamborghini always stands out with its sports cars, but the renowned Italian brand also designed the Urus van. This car has a design in which you can see an all-terrain vehicle with a lot of power to compete in a Dakar Rally. It has a V8 engine with 670 horsepower that allows it to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, reaches a maximum speed of 305 km/h and is worth 230 thousand dollars.