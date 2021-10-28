10 TV series characters to be inspired by for Halloween

In a few days it will be Halloween and, as often happens at this time of year, we find ourselves wondering which costume to wear. Whether it’s a party with friends or a more important event, the desire to amaze others is always high and therefore it becomes increasingly difficult to find something to dress up in. However, fortunately there is the vast world of TV series which is an inexhaustible source of inspiration. Apart from the most popular ones – get ready because this year the themed costume Squid Game it will be worn by anyone – there are more niche ones that, in a crowd, will make you stand out as the true series expert. So, there you are 10 series protagonists to inspire you for your Halloween costume (and above all to make a great impression).

1- CATHERINE II OF RUSSIA DI THE GREAT

Okay, the costumes of Bridgerton they are fantastic, but if you wear a vintage dress, it is better to aim for the maximum. You can take inspiration from the magnificent dresses worn by Catherine II of Russia in The Great. To look like the character played by Elle Fanning, the watchword is exaggeration: complex hairstyles and very tight corsets.

2- MABEL MORA DI ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

If being too flashy makes you uncomfortable, then you can inspire yourself to Mabel Mora, protagonist of Only Murders in the Building. You too can step into the shoes of a super cool detective and, moreover, one of the looks worn by her interpreter, Selena Gomez, has already become a must have. Run to get yourself an orange faux fur.

3- BILLY HARGROVE OF STRANGER THINGS

The 80s still continue to go very strong and if you are a lover of this decade your choice must necessarily fall on Billy from Stranger Things. Tank top, jeans, Camperos boots and above all the inevitable curly mullet. Also perfect for late arrivals who don’t know what to wear. Minimum effort, but maximum yield.

4- RUTH / ZOYA DI GLOW

The clothes in this TV series seem to have been specially designed for a party of Halloween. In fact, there is plenty of choice, but as a fan of this show, I take the liberty of recommending that of the alter ego of Ruth in the wrestling ring, Zoya. You will need a black hat, a red asymmetrical jumpsuit, a belt and a very simple pair of boots. I recommend, do a rewatch of the episodes so you mark the most representative phrases and you will be perfect * in your costume.

5- KLAUS HARGREEVES OF THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY

Also in this case, given the creativity of the character, you can choose many looks to refer to. From the simpler ones with a tie dye vest and sweater or the more complex ones with the iconic coat with fur cuffs. Whichever you choose, however, don’t forget to put a lot of black pencil under your eyes: without it you can’t be a real Klaus.

Loading... Advertisements

6- ASHLEY OR BLACK MIRROR

If we talk about Halloween, one cannot fail to mention Black Mirror. So your costume will also have that creepy touch that will make the atmosphere perfect. Among the best is that of Ashley O, interpreted by Miley Cyrus. You can also wear a white jumpsuit to give the idea of ​​being the animated robot that has the likeness of the pop star. A bit of a complex construction, but nothing impossible.

7- WANDA MAXIMOFF BY WANDA VISION

If you are fond of superheroes from the saga Marvel this costume is for you. Who wouldn’t want to have superpowers for at least one day? Wearing a red shaped costume and a tiara of the same color you can feel exactly the same way. Not to mention that the make up of Wanda it’s just great.

8- ALICE HATCHER IN BORDERLAND

This is for all fans of Squid Game who, in withdrawal, have begun to watch Alice in Borderland and now they can no longer do without it. If you are one of them, I know that the first character that came to your mind is that of Hatter. You need a dressing gown, a pair of sunglasses, a boxer shorts and you will be the best of the evening even if, I warn you, you will have to explain to many what you are disguised as.

9- JOE GOLDBERG OF YOU

This is the classic example of a lazy costume. And there is always the one who wants to show up at the Halloween party without thinking too much about the costume to wear. Joe Goldberg from You is right for you because you just need to dress in a total look of dark colors, but don’t forget a hat and denim shirt. Then look shady and suspicious and everyone will understand who you are.

10- OTIS MILBURN OF SEX EDUCATION

What do you need to dress up as Otis from Sex Education? Out of fashion t-shirts, especially striped, jeans, sneakers but above all the inevitable colored jacket. I recommend some vintage or second hand markets. Or rummage through your parents’ closet, there will surely be some 80s-90s artifacts that will surely suit you.