10 TV series of September to see absolutely

Land TV series in September are marked by the great finals (Lucifer And The paper house 5) and big news like Foundation, an ambitious project with a license plate Apple based on the science fiction cycle of Isaac Asimov. Then Dinner Club, the cooking-travelogue with Carlo Cracco and Diego Abatantuono; And Scenes from a wedding, taken from the masterpiece by Ingmar Bergman of 1973.

And there are also the big returns: The Morning Show, series interpreted and produced by Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon, which in the second season sees the arrival of Valeria Golino, and Sex Education 3, the acclaimed teen series starring high school students Moordale.

The 10 TV series of September not to be missed

1. Foundation. From 24 September. Apple Tv +

The masterpiece taken from the science fiction cycle of Isaac Asimov is about to land on TV. The producer and screenwriter David S. Goyer has succeeded in the very difficult task of bringing it to the small screen a text that seemed impossible to replicate in moving images.

He himself defined it “a game of chess“. The main character is Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), the inventor of a calculation system that allows us to see the future thousands of years ahead. What will be the fate of the Galactic Empire? We are facing a new era, but not before violence and famine.

2. The Morning Show. Season 2. From September 17 Apple Tv +

The series interpreted and produced by Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon. In the second season (consisting of 10 episodes) the team of the Morning Show re-emerges from the rubble thanks to Alex (Aniston) e Bradley (Reese Witherspoon): the UBA TV network is renewed by highlighting the strength of identity and the great difference between being and appearing.

Together with the two Hollywood divas we find Steve Carell, Billy Crudup and ours too Valeria Golino who returns to work in America after a long period of absence.

3. Sex Education 3. From 17 September. Netflix

In the third season of the acclaimed teen TV series, high school students Moordale they will be on a war footing and grappling with great changes. Sex Education starts from a time jump: a new school year. Otis (Asa Butterfield) has casual sex, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) And Adam (Connor Swindells) have formalized their relationship e Jean (Gillian Anderson) is about to have a baby (at the end of the second season she found out she was pregnant).

The new principal Hope meanwhile, it tries to restore Moordale standards of excellence, Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) discovers feminism e Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) takes a crush.

4. Ageless hearts. From 8 September. Disney +

It is the story of four single women of advanced age who share a house in Miami Beach, Florida. Dorothy (Bea Arthur) is a divorced teacher with a sarcastic spirit, Blanche (Rue McClanaha) is a southern beauty on the hunt for men, Rose (Betty White), a very sweet and somewhat distracted woman. To complete the quartet there is Sophia, played by Estelle Getty, as Dorothy’s outspoken Italian-born mother.

All seven seasons are available on Disney +. It will be fun to rediscover the series that marked a revolution in American TV from the mid-1980s to 1992. Only the first season had come to us in 1987.

5. Dinner Club. From 24 September. Prime Video

Diego Abatantuono, Fabio De Luigi, Pierfrancesco Favino, Sabrina Ferilli, Luciana Littizzetto, Valerio Mastandrea are the protagonists, together with the chef Carlo Cracco, of the cooking travelogue Dinner Club.

The six episodes will be characterized from as many trips through Italy to discover extraordinary and traditional places and flavors. Competitors will share six dinners punctuated by travel tales, unique dishes, and entertaining and brilliant conversations.

6. The Paper House 5. From 3 September. Netflix

The band de The Paper House is cornered. In the first volume (of two) of the last season there are several darkest moments: the Teacher reveals that his hiding place was discovered while the colonel Tamayo prepares the raid of the army in the Bank of Spain. The most famous group of robbers on streaming tv rWill he be able to get away with it this time? The end of the biggest heist in history is approaching and what started as a robbery will turn into one war.

New characters will also enter the scene: Rafael (Patrick Criado), the son of Berlin, Kidney (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), the love of Tokyo life with which he began robbing banks and Sagasta (José Manuel Seda), commander of the Special Forces of the Spanish army ready to do anything to complete the mission.

7. Doctor Dogie. From 8 September. Disney +

Doctor Doogie is a teen medical drama. In fact, the protagonist is Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a girl prodigy of 16 years juggling a medical career that has just started and a classic life since teenager.

To support and complicate things a little for the young promise of medicine is her mother (also a doctor) Clara Hannon, the loving dad Benny, the older brother Kai free-spirited, extrovert younger brother Brian Patrick, the best friend Steph, the surfer Walter, for whom he lost his mind, and co-workers: i Lee, Charles and Noelani doctors. The series is set in Hawaii.

8. Scenes from a wedding. From 20 September Sky and Now

A business and a risk: transposing the film of the same name into serial production Ingmar Bergman 1973. He tried Hagai Levi, the Israeli director of In Treatment) supported by the executive producer Daniel Bergman, son of the great Swedish director.

) and Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) are the classic American middle-class couple. Theirs is a marriage like many others, with inevitable ups and downs, but their union, from which a girl was born, seems solid. Over the years, however, everything changes, and their bond ends in a turbines. A small treatise on love, hate, desire, monogamy and, of course, marriage.

9. Lucifer. Season 6. From 10th September. Netflix

Lucifer is about to close its doors: the sixth season arrives on 10 September. The sexiest devil in TV series (Tom Ellis) has become God … or almost. What will he do to save a world without God that starts to shake? Ten heart-pounding and certainly thrilling final episodes. What will become of Lucifer? The ninth episode (Goodbye, Lucifer) raises some concern for fans, as does the fifth from the title The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar: Will Lucifer die? We will soon find out.

10. Dr. Death. From 12 September. Starzplay

Based on the popular US podcast from the Wondery Network, Dr. Death tells the terrifying (true) story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young and apparently bright, Dr. Duntsch is in the process of opening a neurosurgery office when something is wrong: patients entering his operating room for spinal surgery they remain permanently maimed or die.

As the casualties increased, two doctors, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater) try to stop it. The series is shot by a team of directors.

