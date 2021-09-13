10 TV series or movies to watch if you liked Netflix’s La Casa di Carta

– Advertisement –

The Spanish TV series The House of Paper by Netflix is ​​a compelling tale that literally nailed the audience to the screen. Here are some TV series or movies to watch if you liked La Casa di Carta!

While we wait to see the second half of the final season, instead of reviewing the previous four seasons again we could move on to something else that can give the same sense of satisfaction. Thankfully, there are many options, both in the world of film and television, that can bridge the gap while you wait patiently. Obviously, there are countless options available, but there are many that have specific qualities and characteristics that should help any La Casa di Carta fan find something enjoyable and satisfying. Here’s our must-see list if you enjoyed La Casa di Carta.

Try to catch me

This Spielberg classic, found on Netflix, will provide you with a definitive masterclass on the essentials of scam and planning. The biopic based on the life of Frank Abagnale will not only entertain you, it will take you directly into the life of a con artist.

In this film really anything can happen and you will not even be able to imagine what will be scene after scene, for sure during the vision you will think “how the hell did I not think about it”?

If you loved the clever sabotage of the authorities in The House of Paper, you will certainly love the plot with fraud and embezzlement of Try to Catch Me, which encompasses one of the best interpretations of Leonardo Dicaprio.

Raw diamonds

If you are still looking for another movie about the art of being a con artist / counterfeiter, then Rough Diamonds is for you. This Netflix Original movie starring Adam Sandler takes you through the life of NYC jeweler and gambler Howard Ratner.

Sandler portrays Ratner as a delusional “businessman” trying to make ends meet while planning criminal and fraudulent activities. All the while being chased by all the people he’s got into debt to in a movie where all the choices that are made seem wrong, it’s almost exhausting, Raw Diamonds offers a thrilling cat and mouse chase similar to The House of Paper.

White Lines

Much like La Casa di Carta, White Lines was created by Álex Pina, so the same level of quality can be appreciated throughout this series. White Lines may be one of the newer shows on Netflix, but it quickly made its mark with extremely positive reviews.

This series focuses on Zoe trying to find out more about her brother’s sudden disappearance, which happened 20 years earlier. The show oscillates between the past and the present, presenting an interesting dynamic that fans will be able to appreciate, especially considering how compelling and painstakingly detailed the narrative itself is.

A-Team

Based on the original 1983 action-adventure classic, A-Team (2010) follows the lives of former US Special Forces members who are accused of a crime they did not commit. Eventually they are sentenced to prison, but they find ways to break free and set things right and they do it in ways that aren’t very legal.

The A-Team provides every necessary thrill of its kind and the protagonists are in and out of places so fast you won’t be able to keep up. This adventure film sees major performances like that of Liam Neeson and Bradley Cooper and won’t disappoint your obsession with action-packed thrillers. You can find it on Dusney +.

breaking Bad

If you liked La Casa di Carta then you will love Breaking Bad. It has been almost 7 years since the original series ended, in 2029 the sequel film El Camino was released, both can be seen on Netflix. Breaking Bad showed us how far lies and planned patterns can take us, this series is not only known for its history related to drug dealing, but it is above all for its protagonist Walter White; a normal man who turns into a mind in the drug trade. It might not be a robbery, but both Walter White and the Professor have a lot in common and fans of the show can expect to be shaken by chills again.

Inception

Led by a stellar cast, this Christopher Nolan masterpiece was one of the most successful films of 2010. Inception truly took the world by storm through its elegant and simultaneous immersion in science fiction and the dramatic world of thrills. The film educates audiences in the art of subconsciousness, corporate espionage and the secrets that lie deep inside every character’s mind.

Rather than planning a traditional casino or bank robbery, the Inception team could hijack your mind, stealing some of your deepest thoughts and secrets. If you are looking to be amazed and involved, Inception is an absolute must-watch. If you liked La Casa di Carta this movie can be seen on Netflix.

Ozark

Tension, deception, backstabbing, money, gang warfare and casinos – these are recurring themes in Ozark and it’s easy to see why any La casa di Carla fan would appreciate it. This show is also on Netflix, and is also directed towards the season finale, putting it in a situation very similar to that of La casa di Carta.

The show has excellent family dynamics, with the tension between the main family members thick enough to be cut with a knife. It’s all about mind games and politics between the characters involved, death is a very real consequence of every wrong move, the drama is pretty intense. Absolutely not to be missed if you liked La Casa di Carta.

Prison Break

While The House of Paper sees The Professor and his team sneak into various locations, Prison Break tries to do the complete opposite. This series provides fans with a storyline focused on genius and ingenuity, only this time not through The Professor, but through its main protagonist Michael Scofield. Prison Break follows brothers Michael Schofield and Lincoln Burrows as they attempt to escape Fox River Penitentiary.

With storylines including political espionage and government cover-ups, Prison Break has never stopped surprising audiences, there are constant moments of tension audiences will love, despite the constant tachycardia. You can see Prison Break on Disney +.

Elite

Elite, just like La casa di Carta, is another Spanish Netflix show. It focuses on three working-class students who enter a wealthy private school and don’t start exactly right. It is a modern reinterpretation of the classic “free for all” story with an academic background. When the groups eventually collide and murder occurs, the tension skyrockets.

Now You See Me – Crime Wizards

The Now You See Me movie franchise, first released in 2013, has brought a “magic touch” to the world of robberies. In the movies, the robberies are planned and executed by a group of magicians who use manipulation and illusionistic tricks to rob banks and break into super-safe facilities, all for the sake of “magic”.

Not only are the break-ins magical, but so is the cast with actors like Jesse Eisenberg, Morgan Freeman and Woody Harrelson. If you are looking for both fun and entertainment, Now You See Me is for you.

