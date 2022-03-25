10 TV Shows With Amazing Supporting Characters, But A Terrible Lead

TV stars are rarely fan-favorite characters; they typically have to be popular enough to carry the show’s narrative and compel the audience to want to spend time with them. However, on many occasions, the engagement of the viewers and the fandom depends entirely on the secondary characters, due to the fact that the protagonists are so infuriating to watch.

More often than not, supporting characters have more opportunity to be flawed, grow, and provide comic relief in narratives. Because of this, they gain many fans. Especially in long-running series, an unbearable leading man can be a death sentence, unless there are brilliant supporting characters to carry the dead weight.

10 Ted Is The Worst Friend (How I Met Your Mother)

how I Met Your Mother is an NBC sitcom that aired for 9 seasons, from 2005 to 2014. The main character and narrator of the series is Ted Mosby, an architect and later a university professor from New York City. Although Ted is the one who reminds his children of his experiences, he manages to be a controlling person in his friendships and relationships. If it weren’t for the solid cast of ladies’ man Barney Stinson, lovable best friend Marshall Erikson, Marshall’s chaotic wife Lily Aldrin, and news anchor Robin Scherbatsky, how i met your mother would make no sense.

9 Piper Is Outclassed (Orange Is The New Black)

Netflix comedy-drama series Orange Is the New Black was hugely popular and successful, and that’s largely due to the ensemble. The protagonist, Piper Chapman, is an extremely nondescript character who is jailed for bringing drug money to Belgium many years before the series begins. Inside it, she meets a diverse group of women, all of them brilliantly written characters with interesting backstories. Fans often point to Nicky, Poussey, Taystee and Crazy Eyes as prominent characters, with the actress behind Crazy Eyes, Uzo Aduba, receiving the most awards for her work in Orange Is the New Black.

8 Meredith Is A Weak Link In The Ensemble (Grey’s Anatomy)

There aren’t many dramas that last as long as ABC’s medical drama. Grey’s Anatomy. With eighteen seasons, the cast has changed almost completely, but the protagonist, Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, remains. Fans have seen Meredith go from being a surgical intern to being the chief of general surgery at Gray Sloan Memorial. But during that time her popularity has waned, due to uninspiring storylines and the introduction of more interesting characters. Many characters that were later brought into the series are simply more enjoyable to watch on screen as they feel fresher and more uncharted.

7 Abed And Troy Were The Best Of The Show (Community)

Community is an NBC comedy series that follows a group of Colorado community college students. The protagonist of the series is Jeff Winger, an arrogant, sarcastic and self-assured ex-lawyer who is forced to return to college after being disbarred.

When Jeff starts a study group to spend time with a woman he meets in college, a group of very different people find their way into his life. These characters not only provide most of the comedic moments in the series, but they are also more likeable people than Jeff. In particular, the friendship between the hilarious duo of Troy Barnes and Abed Nadir is considered by many to be the heart of Community.

6 Otis Is Just Boring (Sex Education)

Otis may have grown up among the fans in all three seasons of sex education from Netflix, but he’s still one of the weakest characters in the entire ensemble. The son of a sex therapist, Otis is outclassed even by his own mother. To put it kindly, he is a bit bland. Surrounded by interesting and round characters, like his hilarious best friend Eric Effiong, his potential love interest Maeve Wiley, and a brilliant ensemble, Otis takes a backseat when it comes to fan-favorite characters.

5 fans loved the rest of the Glee Club more than Rachel (Glee)

The Ryan Murphy Musical and Comedy Series glee , which followed an Ohio high school choir, was hugely popular with viewers, and one thing many of them could agree on was how insufferable the lead, Rachel Berry, was. Rachel was a talented and ambitious artist, but her need to be the center of attention at all times made her a lousy team player and a terrible character. Instead, fans connected with other characters, such as sarcastic cheerleader Santana Lopez and her ditzy girlfriend Brittany Pierce, both of whom went from recurring characters to leads due to her popularity.

4 Jane Gathered More Interesting Characters (Jane The Virgin)

The CW comedy-drama Jane the Virgin follows Jane Villanueva, a young woman who becomes pregnant through accidental artificial insemination. The series aired from 2014 to 2019. During that time, especially on social media, fans were quick to share their rejection of her character. Although she maintained the characters, she was indecisive and annoyed both the characters and the viewers. Petra Solano, Jane’s enemy turned friend, and Jane’s father, Rogelio, a soap opera star, are often featured as fan-favorite characters in Jane the Virgin.

3 Elena Fades To The Background (The Vampire Diaries)

Elena Gilbert, played by Nina Dobrev, was the lead in the popular teen drama The Vampire Diaries . Despite being at the center of the series, Elena was overshadowed by the supporting characters from the first season, her best friend Caroline Forbes, Damon Salvatore, and even Elena’s doppelganger Katherine becoming fan favorites.

dobrev left The Vampire Diaries in the sixth season and the series continued without her until the eighth. Although viewing figures declined, the series maintained an engaged fanbase and received favorable reviews in Elena’s absence.

2 The show was stolen from Clint (Hawkeye)

When Marvel announced that MCU regular Clint Barton was getting his own series, fans were skeptical, and rightfully so. While fans were able to learn more about Clint’s character and his family dynamics, the series was completely stolen by beloved comics character Kate Bishop.

Although many fans consider that Hawk Eye redeemed the character of Clint, it is clear that he could not have carried the series on his own. Viewers’ love for Kate Bishop and the addition of cameos from Yelena Belova and the Kingpin are arguably the main reasons for the series’ popularity.

1 Jessica Day Divides The Audience (New Girl)

Although Jess is still popular with many fans from New Girl, others are quick to let it be known how much her upbeat and quirky personality annoys them. new-girl begins when Jess, a single teacher, moves into an apartment with three men she just met, Nick, Winston, and Schmidt. While Jess is the center of the narrative, bringing her friend Cece into the group as well, the men have more interesting stories, better comedic moments, and a chance to grow as people, while Jess remains largely the same during the episodes. nine seasons of the series.